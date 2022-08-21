Is China Declining?
Experts debate the country’s trajectory.
“Xi Jinping’s China is about to give the world an education in the nuances of decline,” Hal Brands wrote in April, contributing to a heated debate on Beijing’s trajectory and what it means for the United States.
In this collection from our archives are essays at the heart of the debate, exploring the cracks in China’s economic miracle, Beijing’s prospects vis-à-vis Washington’s over the next decade, and the question of whether great-power competition is a useful framework for thinking about the U.S.-China relationship at all.—Chloe Hadavas
The Dangers of China’s Decline
As China’s economic miracle fades, its leaders may become more inclined to take risks, Hal Brands writes.
The Dangers of China’s Decline
As China’s economic miracle fades, its leaders may become more inclined to take risks, Hal Brands writes.
A Dangerous Decade of Chinese Power Is Here
Beijing knows time isn’t on its side and wants to act fast, Andrew S. Erickson and Gabriel B. Collins write.
A Shrinking China Can’t Overtake America
But if U.S. democracy continues to decay, FP’s Howard W. French writes, what’s the point of being on top?
The U.S. Doesn’t Need China’s Collapse to Win
A misguided theory of great-power competition will only lead to grief, Robert A. Manning writes.
Great-Power Competition Is a Recipe for Disaster
The latest poorly defined buzzword in Washington is leading pundits and policymakers down a dangerous path, FP’s Emma Ashford writes.
