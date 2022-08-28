The People Behind the Headlines

From Brexit-skeptic to face of the “Global Britain” agenda, the new foreign secretary has always seen politics as philosophy in action, FP’s Amy Mackinnon writes

In this edition of Flash Points, we examine the lives and careers of politicians from British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who will likely be the country’s next prime minister, to Pap Ndiaye, France’s first Black education minister, to the far-right firebrands shifting political debates in Turkey and South Africa.—Chloe Hadavas

We often think about political figures in terms of the policies they promote. But diving deeper into their backgrounds can give us a greater sense of what makes them tick—what drives their political ambitions and, by extension, those of the states they influence.

Elizabeth Truss arrives for a cabinet meeting.

From Brexit-skeptic to face of the “Global Britain” agenda, the new foreign secretary has always seen politics as philosophy in action, FP’s Amy Mackinnon writes

Closeup photo of Pap Ndiaye

A quiet academic has become a lightning rod in France’s culture wars, J. Alex Tarquinio writes.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli

The xenophobic firebrand Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli is courting poor Black voters by stoking hatred of foreigners. It’s working, Kate Bartlett writes.

Victory Party Chairman Umit Ozdag speaks to the media during an attempted march in front of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

The anti-immigration firebrand Umit Ozdag might not win a seat in parliament, but he’s shifted the national debate on refugees by vowing to expel them, Idil Karsit writes.

Two men sit together; one holds a gun

Hassib Habibi carries his convictions as easily as his AK-47. Now he has to resuscitate the Afghan economy, Ali M. Latifi writes.