The People Behind the Headlines
Our best political profiles.
We often think about political figures in terms of the policies they promote. But diving deeper into their backgrounds can give us a greater sense of what makes them tick—what drives their political ambitions and, by extension, those of the states they influence.
In this edition of Flash Points, we examine the lives and careers of politicians from British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who will likely be the country’s next prime minister, to Pap Ndiaye, France’s first Black education minister, to the far-right firebrands shifting political debates in Turkey and South Africa.—Chloe Hadavas
Liz Truss, True Believer
From Brexit-skeptic to face of the “Global Britain” agenda, the new foreign secretary has always seen politics as philosophy in action, FP’s Amy Mackinnon writes
The Education of Pap Ndiaye
A quiet academic has become a lightning rod in France’s culture wars, J. Alex Tarquinio writes.
Has South Africa’s Donald Trump Arrived?
The xenophobic firebrand Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauli is courting poor Black voters by stoking hatred of foreigners. It’s working, Kate Bartlett writes.
Turkey’s Far Right Has Already Won
The anti-immigration firebrand Umit Ozdag might not win a seat in parliament, but he’s shifted the national debate on refugees by vowing to expel them, Idil Karsit writes.
Meet the Taliban’s Would-Be Rainmaker
Hassib Habibi carries his convictions as easily as his AK-47. Now he has to resuscitate the Afghan economy, Ali M. Latifi writes.
