What in the World?

FP Live: Samantha Power Aug 15, 2022 | View now In her role as administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Samantha Power is often thrust into the forefront of some of the world’s biggest crises. From working to ensu...Show morere that Russia honors a U.N.-brokered deal to ship grain from Ukraine to helping to figure out how to get aid to cash-strapped Sri Lanka, Power plays an important role in everyday U.S. foreign policy. How can the world solve the ongoing food crisis? How can Ukraine win the war? How can democracy be strengthened amid an autocratic surge? Join FP editor in chief Ravi Agrawal for a wide-ranging interview with Power. As always, FP subscribers will have an opportunity to ask questions live. This FP Live interview has been postponed and will be rescheduled for the fall.

FP Live: The Future of Afghanistan Aug 11, 2022 | View now Last summer, the United States decided to end its longest war. But just days after the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan, Kabul fell—and the Taliban took control of the country. Aug....Show more 15 will mark one year since the group has been in power. How are Afghans coping with their new rulers? What are the internal policy spats within the Taliban? Has the international community done enough to assist Afghans? What does the future hold for the country? For answers, watch FP editor in chief Ravi Agrawal's in-depth discussion with Lynne O’Donnell, a columnist for FP detained by the Taliban in late July, and Michael Kugelman, the writer of FP’s weekly South Asia Brief.