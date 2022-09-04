How Politics Shape Schools Around the World
For better and for worse.
Around the world, or at least the Northern Hemisphere, many students are starting a new school year. In China, pupils will study curricula that prioritize manual labor, harkening back to Mao Zedong-era policies. Many Haitians, meanwhile, will soon return to classrooms conducted in French—a language few Haitians can speak.
In this edition of Flash Points, we take you into five school systems, examining how their education policies reflect domestic politics and geopolitical realities.—Chloe Hadavas
Xi Wants Chinese Students Back in the Countryside
New labor education policies echo Maoist obsessions, Don Giolzetti writes.
Haiti’s Foreign Language Stranglehold
Around 90 percent of Haitians speak only Haitian Creole, Benjamin Hebblethwaite writes. So why is school mostly conducted in French?
Taliban Reversal on Girls’ Education Ignites World’s Anger
The sudden about-face could undercut the Taliban’s hopes for international recognition, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.
Palestinian Schools Have a Problem—and Are Running Out of Time
The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees has failed to fulfill demands for reform—and may soon face the consequences, Yardena Schwartz writes.
The Arab World’s Star Student
What Tunisia can teach its neighbors about the value of education, according to Kim Ghattas.
