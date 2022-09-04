How Politics Shape Schools Around the World

In this edition of Flash Points, we take you into five school systems, examining how their education policies reflect domestic politics and geopolitical realities.—Chloe Hadavas

Around the world, or at least the Northern Hemisphere, many students are starting a new school year. In China, pupils will study curricula that prioritize manual labor, harkening back to Mao Zedong-era policies. Many Haitians, meanwhile, will soon return to classrooms conducted in French—a language few Haitians can speak.

Around the world, or at least the Northern Hemisphere, many students are starting a new school year. In China, pupils will study curricula that prioritize manual labor, harkening back to Mao Zedong-era policies. Many Haitians, meanwhile, will soon return to classrooms conducted in French—a language few Haitians can speak.

In this edition of Flash Points, we take you into five school systems, examining how their education policies reflect domestic politics and geopolitical realities.—Chloe Hadavas

A Chinese employee works on vehicle parts at a factory in Jinan in China's eastern Shandong province on May 11, 2019.

New labor education policies echo Maoist obsessions, Don Giolzetti writes.

Students look at booklets at their desks on the first day back to school at the National School of Tabarre in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince on Sept. 5, 2016.

Around 90 percent of Haitians speak only Haitian Creole, Benjamin Hebblethwaite writes. So why is school mostly conducted in French?

Girls attend class in Afghanistan.

The sudden about-face could undercut the Taliban’s hopes for international recognition, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.

Palestinians collect food aid at a U.N. distribution center.

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees has failed to fulfill demands for reform—and may soon face the consequences, Yardena Schwartz writes.

Chris Gash illustration for Foreign Policy

What Tunisia can teach its neighbors about the value of education, according to Kim Ghattas.