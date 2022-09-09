What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Britain loses a queen, gains a prime minister, and retains its feline figurehead.
Do you have a nose for news? Test your knowledge with our weekly quiz!
1. Britain’s longest-serving ruler, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. How old is her son and heir, who now takes the throne as King Charles III after a long wait?
Although Elizabeth embodied an increasingly obsolete value system, she succeeded in sustaining the British monarchy’s central role and popularity in public life, Owen Matthews writes.
2. Just days earlier, the United Kingdom inaugurated a new prime minister. What is their name?
In August, Ben Judah examined Truss’s chameleon-like political worldview.
3. Voters in Chile rejected a proposed new constitution in a referendum on Sunday, with some critics arguing that the document was too long and complicated.
Which country has the world’s longest constitution, at 146,385 words?
FP’s Catherine Osborn breaks down why Chile’s rewrite effort failed—and what comes next—in this week’s Latin America Brief.
4. On Monday, the Kenyan Supreme Court upheld the recent victory of which presidential candidate?
5. The European Union’s foreign envoy plans to visit Kenya this weekend. What is their name?
6. According to U.S. intelligence reports declassified this week, Russia is now buying rockets and artillery shells from what country?
Russia is facing a significant Ukrainian counteroffensive, FP’s Jack Detsch reports.
7. On Sunday, after international condemnation, Israel walked back plans to make foreign visitors to the occupied West Bank report what?
8. The Solomon Islands announced this week that it would postpone next year’s general elections until 2024. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said the decision stemmed from the country’s lack of resources to hold both the elections and what other event in the same year?
But critics and opposition leaders say China may be meddling. In August, Emanuel Stoakes reported on the growing ties between Sogavare and Beijing.
9. Who was appointed as the new United Nations high commissioner for human rights on Thursday?
10. Who is No. 10 Downing St.’s permanent feline resident, who has stayed on for a decade as British prime ministers came and went?
No reports yet on how Larry is getting along with his new roommate.
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
