Can the World’s Rivers Be Saved?

Most of the world’s major cities are built around rivers. But what happens when these key waterways are threatened—either by human intervention or a changing climate?

This collection of essays and reportage from the FP archives explores the role the world’s rivers, from the Rhine to the Mekong, serve as arteries of trade and sources of food and drinking water. It also examines the devastating impacts of man-made dams, pollution, and climate change on rivers, and the question of whether—and how—they can be saved.—Chloe Hadavas

Advances in solar and wind power mean that hydropower is no longer the only renewable game in town—and that’s good news for the world’s rivers, Jeff Opperman, Chris Weber, and Daniel Kammen write.