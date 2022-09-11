Can the World’s Rivers Be Saved?
Key waterways are drying up around the globe.
Most of the world’s major cities are built around rivers. But what happens when these key waterways are threatened—either by human intervention or a changing climate?
This collection of essays and reportage from the FP archives explores the role the world’s rivers, from the Rhine to the Mekong, serve as arteries of trade and sources of food and drinking water. It also examines the devastating impacts of man-made dams, pollution, and climate change on rivers, and the question of whether—and how—they can be saved.—Chloe Hadavas
The Beautiful Rivers—And the Dammed
Advances in solar and wind power mean that hydropower is no longer the only renewable game in town—and that’s good news for the world’s rivers, Jeff Opperman, Chris Weber, and Daniel Kammen write.
Science Shows Chinese Dams Are Devastating the Mekong
New data demonstrates a devastating effect on downstream water supplies that feed millions of people, Brian Eyler writes.
Mexico City’s Last Living River
As urbanization spreads, pollution threatens a precious natural resource at the outer edge of the metropolis. Luc Forsyth documents the changing ecosystem.
China Is Choking Off Asia’s Most Important River
Upstream dams are destroying the Mekong Basin, Abby Seiff writes.
Germany’s Economy Is Carried on the Rhine’s Shrinking Back
Rivers are critical to transportation—and drying up as the climate shifts, FP’s Elisabeth Braw writes.
