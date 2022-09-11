Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

Can the World’s Rivers Be Saved?

Key waterways are drying up around the globe.

By
Mexico City residents travel to the outskirts of the city and relax along the banks of the Rio Magdalena. It is the last living river in the city, and so one of the few places to enjoy clean running water.
Mexico City residents travel to the outskirts of the city and relax along the banks of the Rio Magdalena. It is the last living river in the city, and so one of the few places to enjoy clean running water.
Mexico City residents travel to the outskirts of the city and relax along the banks of the Rio Magdalena. It is the last living river in the city, and so one of the few places to enjoy clean running water. Luc Forsyth for Foreign Policy

Most of the world’s major cities are built around rivers. But what happens when these key waterways are threatened—either by human intervention or a changing climate?

This collection of essays and reportage from the FP archives explores the role the world’s rivers, from the Rhine to the Mekong, serve as arteries of trade and sources of food and drinking water. It also examines the devastating impacts of man-made dams, pollution, and climate change on rivers, and the question of whether—and how—they can be saved.—Chloe Hadavas

The Beautiful Rivers—And the Dammed

Advances in solar and wind power mean that hydropower is no longer the only renewable game in town—and that’s good news for the world’s rivers, Jeff Opperman, Chris Weber, and Daniel Kammen write.

Most of the world’s major cities are built around rivers. But what happens when these key waterways are threatened—either by human intervention or a changing climate?

This collection of essays and reportage from the FP archives explores the role the world’s rivers, from the Rhine to the Mekong, serve as arteries of trade and sources of food and drinking water. It also examines the devastating impacts of man-made dams, pollution, and climate change on rivers, and the question of whether—and how—they can be saved.—Chloe Hadavas

Water is released from the floodgates of the Xiaolangdi dam on the Yellow River near Luoyang, China on June 29, 2016.
Water is released from the floodgates of the Xiaolangdi dam on the Yellow River near Luoyang, China on June 29, 2016.

Water is released from the floodgates of the Xiaolangdi dam on the Yellow River near Luoyang, China on June 29, 2016.STR/AFP/Getty Images

The Beautiful Rivers—And the Dammed

Advances in solar and wind power mean that hydropower is no longer the only renewable game in town—and that’s good news for the world’s rivers, Jeff Opperman, Chris Weber, and Daniel Kammen write.

A fisherman floats on the Mekong River in Thailand
A fisherman floats on the Mekong River in Thailand

A fisherman floats on the Mekong River in Pak Chom district in the northeastern Thai province of Loei on Oct. 31, 2019. The once mighty river has been reduced to a thin, grubby neck of water in northern Thailand, record lows blamed on drought and a recently opened dam hundreds of miles upstream. LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

Science Shows Chinese Dams Are Devastating the Mekong

New data demonstrates a devastating effect on downstream water supplies that feed millions of people, Brian Eyler writes.

An offering of fruit and flowers sits on the banks of the Rio Magdalena. Such offerings are typically made only near clean water, a resource in short supply in Mexico City.
An offering of fruit and flowers sits on the banks of the Rio Magdalena. Such offerings are typically made only near clean water, a resource in short supply in Mexico City.

An offering of fruit and flowers sits on the banks of the Rio Magdalena. Such offerings are typically made only near clean water, a resource in short supply in Mexico City.Luc Forsyth for Foreign Policy

Mexico City’s Last Living River

As urbanization spreads, pollution threatens a precious natural resource at the outer edge of the metropolis. Luc Forsyth documents the changing ecosystem.

Rangers stop a fishing boat for questioning at a bird sanctuary and protected area by Prek Toal floating village in Battambang province, Cambodia on October 14, 2020.
Rangers stop a fishing boat for questioning at a bird sanctuary and protected area by Prek Toal floating village in Battambang province, Cambodia on October 14, 2020.

Rangers stop a fishing boat for questioning at a bird sanctuary and protected area by Prek Toal floating village in Battambang province, Cambodia on October 14, 2020. Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP via Getty Images

China Is Choking Off Asia’s Most Important River

Upstream dams are destroying the Mekong Basin, Abby Seiff writes.

The Rhine runs low during a heat wave in Cologne, Germany, on July 18.
The Rhine runs low during a heat wave in Cologne, Germany, on July 18.

The Rhine runs low during a heat wave in Cologne, Germany, on July 18. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Germany’s Economy Is Carried on the Rhine’s Shrinking Back

Rivers are critical to transportation—and drying up as the climate shifts, FP’s Elisabeth Braw writes.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Climate Change, Environment
Latest

Can the World’s Rivers Be Saved?

Breaking History for No Good Reason

Why Non-Alignment Is Dead and Won’t Return

A Ukrainian Victory Would Liberate Eastern Europe

What in the World?
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Breaking History for No Good Reason
  2. 2
    A Ukrainian Victory Would Liberate Eastern Europe
  3. 3
    Why Non-Alignment Is Dead and Won’t Return
  4. 4
    A Queen for the Ages
  5. 5
    Putin Is Trying to Turn Ukraine Into a Culture War
Latest Analysis

Why Non-Alignment Is Dead and Won’t Return
C. Raja Mohan

A Ukrainian Victory Would Liberate Eastern Europe
Brian Whitmore

Putin Is Trying to Turn Ukraine Into a Culture War
Lionel Beehner, Thomas Sherlock

More from Foreign Policy

Chinese soldiers participate in a drill.
Chinese soldiers participate in a drill.

International Relations Theory Suggests Great-Power War Is Coming

According to IR textbooks, the United States, Russia, and China are on a collision course.

Sebastien-Thibault-US-Grand-Strategy-Illustration-3-2
Sebastien-Thibault-US-Grand-Strategy-Illustration-3-2

How U.S. Grand Strategy Is Changed by Ukraine

Six months into Russia’s war, seven thinkers outline its impact on foreign policy.

Ukrainian fighters and weapons in Donetsk
Ukrainian fighters and weapons in Donetsk

Why Wars Are Easy to Start and Hard to End

Misperception, sunk costs, escalation, and internationalization all make conflicts last longer than planned.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

The Undignified Fall of Russia’s Once-Dignified Diplomatic Corps

Russian diplomats were once viewed with begrudging respect in the West. Now they’re seen as irrelevant mouthpieces for Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Trending

  1. Breaking History for No Good Reason
    Review |
    Steven A. Cook

  2. A Ukrainian Victory Would Liberate Eastern Europe
    Argument |
    Brian Whitmore

  3. Why Non-Alignment Is Dead and Won’t Return
    Argument |
    C. Raja Mohan

  4. A Queen for the Ages
    Obituary |
    Robin Oakley

  5. Putin Is Trying to Turn Ukraine Into a Culture War
    Argument |
    Lionel Beehner, Thomas Sherlock
Latest

Can the World’s Rivers Be Saved?

Breaking History for No Good Reason

Why Non-Alignment Is Dead and Won’t Return

A Ukrainian Victory Would Liberate Eastern Europe

What in the World?
See All Stories