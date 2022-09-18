Electric Vehicles’ Dirty Secret

Electric vehicles are a key part of green transitions around the world. Already, prices are dropping, and the share of electric vehicles on the streets has soared. The technology holds great promise: private transportation with fewer emissions. But the transition won’t be simple. Electric vehicles require vast quantities of critical minerals—and mining them comes with its own drawbacks. As journalist Bob Davis puts it: “Clean cars drive some very dirty businesses and grubby regimes.”

In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the push for electric vehicles worldwide, the trade-offs inherent in producing them, and why they may not be the silver bullet for mitigating climate change.—Chloe Hadavas

The evidence of a great green wave is now overwhelming. And it will only get better, Vivek Wadhwa and Alex Salkever write.