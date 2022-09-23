Quiz

What in the World?

This week in FP’s international news quiz: Italy votes, Haiti protests, and Britain mourns.

By , a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
Italians cheer as they attend a campaign rally for a far-right party at Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 11. PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images

Are you up to speed on international news? Test your knowledge with our weekly quiz!

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

1. Italy is holding a major general election on Sunday. What is the name of the far-right party led by Giorgia Meloni that currently tops the polls?

FP’s Cameron Abadi and Adam Tooze preview the election in this week’s episode of their podcast, Ones and Tooze.

2. Haiti faced widespread protests this week after its government moved to raise the price of fuel. Who is the country’s unelected prime minister?

3. Who gave the opening speech of the United Nations General Assembly’s General Debate on Tuesday?

Bolsonaro followed a long-established tradition: Since 1955, Brazil’s president has always been the first to address the annual U.N. gathering.

4. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was the only world leader permitted to do what at this year’s U.N. General Assembly?

The U.N. usually requires leaders to speak in person at the event. Member states voted to grant Zelensky an exemption so he could continue to guide his country’s response to Russia’s invasion. Meanwhile, the U.N. is facing a difficult moment, FP’s Robbie Gramer and Anusha Rathi write.

5. Which country reportedly mobilized troops toward Ethiopia this week?

6. Whom did the United States complete a prisoner swap with on Monday?

7. What did the German government say it would nationalize on Wednesday?

Germany’s energy crisis plan is contradictory, Paul Hockenos writes.

8. Ecuador announced a $4.4 billion debt restructuring agreement with whom on Monday?

9. A state funeral for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was held on Monday. A former prime minister of which country will get the same early next week?

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral is not without controversy. His assassination has brought increased scrutiny on the government, William Sposato writes.

10. While most public TV channels in the United Kingdom broadcast the queen’s funeral or related coverage, Channel 5 instead chose to show what film in that time slot?

Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.

