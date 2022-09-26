Tunisia’s Perfect Economic Storm

“Even during COVID lockdowns [when the market was open for just three hours a day], it was better than this,” said Hamza Ayari, a lemon vendor in the market. “Before the revolution, [at least] the president was aware of prices at the market,” he said, referring to Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia’s longtime president who was ousted in Arab Spring protests in 2011.

Tunisia’s economic situation has gone from bad to worse over the past year, as the country grapples with an ongoing COVID-19 crisis, soaring energy prices, inflation, and the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine. For vendors in Tunis’s Central Market, that means business is down.

TUNIS, Tunisia—On Sept. 8, Selma weaved her shopping cart through the Bab el-Fella street market in Tunis to find the best deals. She had traveled for over an hour from her home, pushing past the crowds of back-to-school shoppers. Megaphones with recordings of vendors shouting “One dinar, one dinar” filled the air, in a cacophony of voices. “You have to make a trade: your time, pain, and fatigue in exchange for the cheapest food,” said Selma, who declined to give her last name.

A young man admires pastries at a sweets stall in Tunis' historic Medina

A woman walks down the street in the Medina of Tunis.

A boy watches as a chicken is killed in the souks of Tuni.

Food prices—and the cost of living more generally—have outpaced salaries, forcing many people to cut back. Instead of purchasing their usual cuts of meat, for example, families are forced to buy what one butcher described as the parts usually reserved for dog food. “People are no longer able to purchase more expensive products like lamb or beef,” added the butcher, 24-year-old Saif Saadi.

Saif Saadi (left) and his older brother watch as shoppers pass their butchery on a 107-degree day in Bab el Fella Souk in Tunis.

Men sit in an all-male cafe in Le Kram, a working class neighborhood just outside of central Tunis.

A family shops for back-to-school supplies on Rue de Algerie in Tunis.

This year, the country also faced shortages of basic necessities, including sugar, cooking oil, semolina, flour, and one of the country’s most culturally symbolic foods: bread. “People were stressed out, anxious. Fights were breaking out [in line],” said Safem, a bakery owner at the market, referring to bread lines that formed across the country earlier this year.

The crisis had a political dimension as well, as President Kais Saied sought support for a new constitution in a national referendum this summer. Many analysts viewed the constitution as a shift away from democracy and the referendum as a power grab. It passed in a landslide, though voter turnout was relatively low.

A fish vendor lays out the day’s catch in Tunis Central Market.

Safem, a bread seller, stands in front of his bakery in the Bab el Fella Souk



Tunisia is one of the world’s top consumers of wheat products and is a net-importing country. It relies heavily on Ukraine’s wheat production in order to feed its people, particularly the poor. Some analysts believe this trade imbalance is reinforced by financial support from global institutions—which has effectively discouraged Tunisia from growing the food it traditionally consumes. The country is currently negotiating a new aid agreement with the International Monetary Fund, and a deal is expected by the end of October.

“The loans are not used to improve infrastructure or [to fund] projects which will increase the rate of return,” said Chokri Thabet, an agricultural economist.

A man pulls his cart past a prickly pear vendor in Tunis’ souks.

As a result, there’s a growing movement to break this cycle and increase domestic food production. “It’s our policy to look for money abroad to finance agricultural production,” said Layla Riahi of the Food Sovereignty Working Group, a Tunisian nonprofit organization. “It’s like the government is not aware that we are at the limits of starvation here. They are not reacting seriously enough on this issue.”