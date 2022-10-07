Quiz

What in the World?

This week in FP’s international news quiz: Russian battlefield losses, North Korean missile tests, and an annual Spanish tradition.

By , a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
Voters wait in lines to cast their ballot in Brazil’s general elections in Rocinha in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct. 2.
Voters wait in lines to cast their ballot in Brazil’s general elections in Rocinha in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct. 2.
Voters wait in lines to cast their ballot in Brazil’s general elections in Rocinha in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct. 2. Wagner Meier/Getty Images

New author, same game! How well can you remember what happened this week with our international news quiz?

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

New author, same game! How well can you remember what happened this week with our international news quiz?

1. On Sunday, Brazil held the first round of its presidential election. Who is the country’s incumbent president, who is seeking a second term?

Bolsonaro faces a stiff challenge from Lula but performed far better than expected in the Oct. 2 vote, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes in this week’s Latin America Brief.

2. Last Friday, a military coup in Burkina Faso ousted Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba as the ruling junta’s leader. How long had Damiba been in power?

Damiba also took control in a coup—making his ouster Burkina Faso’s second such takeover this year, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi writes in this week’s Africa Brief.

3. On Monday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss reversed a controversial economic policy that had caused the pound’s value to fall and forced the Bank of England to buy up bonds. What was the policy?

The pound’s historic plunge could create a political crisis in Britain, FP’s Amy Mackinnon and Anusha Rathi explain.

4. The European Union and the United States are considering imposing new sanctions on which country after a new wave of protests there was met with violent crackdowns?

Although Iran has experienced protest movements before, this iteration is likely to leave the country permanently changed, Sajjad Safaei writes.

5. Russia has faced repeated military setbacks after illegally annexing four Ukrainian territories. Which is not one of the territories Russia has claimed as its own?

Russia’s preparation for a short—rather than long—war and Ukraine’s superior recruitment have caused irreparable Russian battlefield losses, FP’s Jack Detsch reports.

6. This week, North Korea worried international adversaries by launching ballistic missiles near Japanese and South Korean territory. How many missiles did North Korea launch?

Pyongyang’s tests come after a significant update to its nuclear weapons laws last month. The new rules offer insight into how North Korea views deterrence, FP’s Megan DuBois writes.

7. Which international body on Thursday rejected a proposal to debate alleged atrocities in China’s Xinjiang region?

The move came despite a recent U.N. report that found Chinese authorities had perpetrated crimes against humanity in Xinjiang. Last month, FP’s Azeem Ibrahim argued that these allegations don’t go far enough.

8. Pakistan has suffered grave flooding this year after a detrimental monsoon season. Which country also faced extreme flooding this week?

9. Forget the Running of the Bulls. In Spain’s Catalonia region, 41 teams competed this week in which annual contest?

10. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was forced to issue an apology for a series of odd tweets posted by his son. Which is not something his son wrote on Twitter?

You scored

It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.

You scored

Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.

You scored

Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

Alexandra Sharp is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @AlexandraSSharp

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tag: Politics

Trending

  1. 1
    Liz Truss’s Britain Is a Morbid Symptom of the World's New Era
  2. 2
    Can Vague U.S. Threats Deter Russia From Using Nukes?
  3. 3
    How the White House Plans to Hurt Putin
  4. 4
    How Far Will Xi Go to Help a Desperate Putin?
  5. 5
    Putin’s World Is Now Smaller Than Ever
Latest Analysis

Liz Truss’s Britain Is a Morbid Symptom of the World’s New Era
Adam Tooze

Why Governments Go Off the Rails
Stephen M. Walt

Don’t Let Politics Kill the Lebanon-Israel Gas Deal
Daniel Silverberg, Kirsten Fontenrose

More from Foreign Policy

U.S. President Joe Biden listens to remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington on May 19.
U.S. President Joe Biden listens to remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington on May 19.

Russia’s Defeat Would Be America’s Problem

Victory in Ukraine could easily mean hubris in Washington.

Russian and Belarusian troops take part in joint military exercises.
Russian and Belarusian troops take part in joint military exercises.

Russia’s Stripped Its Western Borders to Feed the Fight in Ukraine

But Finland and the Baltic states are still leery of Moscow’s long-term designs.

Electricity pylons are shown under cloudy skies during rainfall near Romanel-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, on Sept. 15.
Electricity pylons are shown under cloudy skies during rainfall near Romanel-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, on Sept. 15.

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Destroying the Multipolar World

The EU and Russia are losing their competitive edge. That leaves the United States and China to duke it out.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announces new European Union energy policies at the bloc’s headquarters in Brussels, on Sept. 7.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announces new European Union energy policies at the bloc’s headquarters in Brussels, on Sept. 7.

With Winter Coming, Europe Is Walking Off a Cliff

Europeans won’t escape their energy crisis as long as ideology trumps basic math.

Trending

  1. Liz Truss’s Britain Is a Morbid Symptom of the World's New Era
    Argument |
    Adam Tooze

  2. Can Vague U.S. Threats Deter Russia From Using Nukes?
    It's Debatable |
    Emma Ashford, Matthew Kroenig

  3. How the White House Plans to Hurt Putin
    Q&A |
    Ravi Agrawal

  4. How Far Will Xi Go to Help a Desperate Putin?
    Analysis |
    Craig Singleton

  5. Putin’s World Is Now Smaller Than Ever
    Excerpt |
    Angela Stent
Latest

LGBTQ Russians Were Putin’s First Target in His War on the West

Putin’s Most Loyal Balkan Client

How the White House Plans to Hurt Putin

What in the World?

Liz Truss’s Britain Is a Morbid Symptom of the World’s New Era
See All Stories