Do Stable Careers Still Exist?

Job insecurity has always been a fact of life. Just ask chimney sweeps, lectors, and telephone operators, Rhys Dubin writes.

This edition of Flash Points features essays exploring the nature and history of the modern workplace, from the Pentagon’s office culture to the interns running Washington’s foreign-policy apparatus to the jobs that may be transformed by artificial intelligence in the years to come.—Chloe Hadavas

Technology and automation are changing how we work, disrupting everything from factory jobs to traditional spycraft. But such ruptures are nothing new. If you take a look at the past century, Rhys Dubin wrote in 2018, “it quickly becomes clear that … rapid technological change and disruption has long been the rule.”

Women are seen from the side, operating a switchboard, in a black and white photo.

The Pentagon is seen from the air over Washington, D.C., on Aug. 25, 2013.

The U.S. national security bureaucracy needs a severe upgrade, Zachery Tyson Brown and Kathleen J. McInnis write.

So why are most of them not paid enough—and some not paid at all? FP’s Robbie Gramer and Anna Weber report on Washington’s open secret.

Then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets a robot next to then-Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto as they visit the IBG Automation stand during the Hannover Messe technology fair in Hanover, Germany, on April 23, 2018.

Artificial intelligence will change everything. Workers must adapt—or else, Molly Kinder writes.

Changes in technology, politics, and business are all transforming espionage. Intelligence agencies must adapt—or risk irrelevance, Edward Lucas writes.