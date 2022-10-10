Putin Seeks Revenge After Kerch Bridge Explosion

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here .

Welcome to today’s Morning Brief, where we’re following the massive explosion on the Kerch Strait Bridge, Iran’s hack attack, and Haiti’s efforts to curb spiraling gang violence.

Russia Retaliates by Striking Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffered an embarrassing battlefield setback when a massive explosion rocked the symbolic Kerch Strait Bridge the day after his birthday, sending a section crashing into the sea and further undermining his already-faltering military campaign.

On Monday morning, Russia retaliated by launching a barrage of missiles at central Kyiv for the first time in months. The missiles hit during the morning rush hour and appear to have struck near a number of civilian targets—including a popular park, a busy intersection, and Kyiv National University. Ukrainian officials said at least eight people in Kyiv were killed. Russian strikes also targeted the cities of Lviv, Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky responded by urging Ukrainians to take shelter: “They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth … I beg you: do not leave shelters. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Let’s hold on and be strong.”

Why Kerch matters. The 12-mile-long bridge—which Putin was heavily invested in constructing after the annexation of Crimea and which he once described as a “miracle”—was the only one connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula and served as a crucial supply transportation route to frontline Russian forces. Severe damages could imperil Putin’s war effort—although the Institute for the Study of War said the blast would likely have more of a logistical impact. “The explosion will not permanently disrupt critical Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to Crimea, but its aftermath is likely to increase friction in Russian logistics for some time,” ISW wrote.

The explosion, which reportedly killed three people, marked a humiliating symbolic and strategic setback to Putin. Already, he has come under mounting pressure as Ukrainian forces rapidly retake occupied territory, hundreds of thousands of military-age men rush to escape Russia, and a close ally reportedly challenges him over the war’s direction.

Putin quickly blamed Kyiv, declaring that there was “no doubt” that this was an “act of terrorism” perpetrated by Ukrainian forces. Kyiv, in turn, has not assumed responsibility, although a top official told the New York Times that Ukrainian forces planned the attack.

Ukrainian officials also publicly rejoiced at the blast, with Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council chief, tweeting a video of the bridge engulfed in flames while Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.” The Ukrainian government account was more brief, simply tweeting: “sick burn.”

Demands for retaliation. Before Monday’s strikes, Russian officials and other hardliners were already demanding a brutal retaliation. Putin unleashed a fresh round of missile strikes against residential neighborhoods in Zaporizhzhia on Sunday. The assault killed at least 13 people and wounded dozens more.

“These areas have no military purpose,” said Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The only goal of Russia’s deliberate attacks was to cause death and destruction to civilian people, sow terror and fear.”

Putin has also tightened security alongside the bridge and appointed a new military commander: Sergei Surovikin, an experienced general with a ruthless track record from Syria, Tajikistan, and Chechnya.

The World This Week

Monday, Oct. 10: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is expected to visit Russia this week.

Tuesday, Oct. 11: The U.N. General Assembly elects new members to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Wednesday, Oct. 12: NATO Defense Ministers meet.

Thursday, Oct. 13: Ukrainian President addresses Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly.

Vanuatu holds snap parliamentary elections.

Friday, Oct. 14: Scholz hosts Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa.

What We’re Following Today

Iran’s hack attack. Hackers took control of an Iranian state television channel for 15 seconds on Saturday night to broadcast a video of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei engulfed in a fire and the messages “Join us and stand up!” and “The blood of our youth is dripping from your claws” over the ongoing protests. A hacker organization called Edaalat-e Ali seemed to be behind the attack.

The hack came as Iran’s unrest stretches into its fourth week and authorities reportedly arrested protesting students inside of schools.

Haiti’s spiraling instability. Haiti has appealed for a “specialized armed force” from partner countries in order to help it curb surging gang violence, economic instability, and a cholera outbreak, according to officials. The government did not specify which nations it is seeking help from.

As more cholera cases were reported, last Thursday the United Nations urged the creation of a humanitarian corridor to enable the entry of fuel into Port-au-Prince. “Without fuel, there is no clean water. Without clean water, there will be more cases and very difficult to contain this outbreak,” said Ulrika Richardson, the U.N. Deputy Special Representative in Haiti.

Keep an Eye On

Hong Kong’s crackdown. Hong Kong has sentenced five teenagers to up to three years in a detention facility for calling for an “armed revolution.” They were members of a group that supported Hong Kong’s independence from China, and are the first people under the age of 18 to be detained under the new national security law.

U.S.-Taliban meeting. Senior U.S. officials met with Taliban leaders in Doha on Saturday, CNN reported. It was their first in-person meeting since the Biden administration ordered a drone strike operation to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri, then the leader of al Qaeda, in July.

Odds and Ends

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko celebrated Putin’s 70th birthday on Friday by gifting him a tractor—one that is similar to the type of tractor that he also owns, he told reporters. It is unclear if the Russian president liked the present.