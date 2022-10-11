Putin Targets Ukrainian Infrastructure

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here .

Welcome to today’s Morning Brief, where we’re looking at Russia’s retaliatory attacks against Ukraine, Eritrea’s involvement in Ethiopia’s war , and Germany’s new energy measures .

Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russian missiles rained down on at least 10 cities and critical infrastructure across Ukraine on Monday, in a sharp escalation that killed at least 14 people while triggering electricity outages and interrupting water supplies.

The latest assault—Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal reprisal after Saturday’s explosion on the Kerch Strait Bridge—is one of his most extensive attacks on civilian areas since the beginning of the war. Nearly 100 more people were injured on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, while many cities’ internet access, electricity services, and water availability were disrupted.

It is also the latest in a steady drumbeat of Russian attacks on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, including previous ones targeting dams and power stations. So far, Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure has logged more than 4,000 Russian strikes on its infrastructure during the conflict.

“They want panic and chaos. They want to destroy our energy system,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video broadcast on Monday. “They are hopeless.”

Putin’s retaliatory moves even seemed to cross a line for China and India, both of whom urged de-escalation. “India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians,” said Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Within Ukraine, Monday’s bombardment gave fresh impetus to Kyiv’s requests for air defense support, which Zelensky called the “number one priority in our defense cooperation” with the United States. Ukraine is still largely reliant on makeshift measures to guard against Russian aerial attacks, as FP’s Jack Detsch reported, and the latest strikes drove home the importance of stronger air defenses.

Kyiv is now set to receive air defense systems from Germany in the coming days, the German defense ministry said, while France has also vowed to send weapons to support Ukraine’s military effort.

“Residents of Kyiv in fear of death in the morning traffic. An impact crater next to a playground,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock tweeted. “It is vile & unjustifiable that Putin is firing rockets at cities and civilians.”

What We’re Following Today

Ethiopia’s war. Tigrayan fighters have accused Eritrea, which is allied with the Ethiopian government, of waging an “extensive offensive” in northeastern Tigray, after renewed fighting between the warring parties erupted in August and shattered the existing cease-fire. “We are witnessing the heaviest fighting since the war restarted (on Aug. 24),” a humanitarian worker told The Associated Press via Telegram.

The latest clashes come as peace negotiations originally planned for this past weekend were ultimately postponed over logistical challenges, Reuters reported. Had they gone forward, they would have been the first official talks held since the start of the war nearly two years ago.

Germany’s energy measures. Germany intends to enact a 96 billion euro ($93 billion) energy relief package that would help shield households and struggling businesses from the economic pain of skyrocketing gas prices. The policy would be covered under German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s 200 billion euro ($194 billion) “defensive shield,” which he outlined in September.

Keep an Eye On

North Korea’s missile tests. North Korean state media has reported that Pyongyang’s recent spate of ballistic missile tests was designed to be a simulation of how it could “hit and wipe out” enemy targets. In the past two weeks, Pyongyang has fired 12 ballistic missiles, including the first to fly above Japan in five years.

Haiti’s security situation. Days after Haiti asked for security assistance from international partners, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres encouraged countries to deploy a “rapid action force” to the country to combat growing gang violence. Washington has said it is considering Haiti’s appeal.

Odds and Ends

Travis Gienger, a Minnesotan horticulture teacher, took home gold—and broke the U.S. record—for growing an enormous pumpkin at the 49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California on Monday. His gigantic gourd weighed a total of 2,560 pounds.

Gienger, who had to bring his prize-winning pumpkin from Minnesota to California to compete in the tournament, said it was a difficult journey. “You think driving in a snowstorm is bad? Try driving one of these things,” he told The Associated Press.