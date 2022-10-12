China Brief Live Q&A: Your Questions on the 20th Party Congress, Answered
A space for subscribers to submit questions to deputy editor James Palmer.
At its 20th National Congress next week, the Chinese Communist Party is expected to anoint Chinese President Xi Jinping for an unprecedented third term. Join Foreign Policy deputy editor and China Brief newsletter writer James Palmer for a special Q&A on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3 to 4 p.m. EDT to get your questions answered on how to read the tea leaves from the historic Party Congress and the future of China under Xi’s ever more entrenched leadership. FP subscribers can submit their questions ahead of time in the comments section below, and James will respond live during next week’s Q&A.
