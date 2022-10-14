What in the World?

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a meeting of the Victory Organizing Committee at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 17, 2015. The meeting focuses on preparations for celebrating the 70th anniversary of the victory in World War II. AFP PHOTO / POOL / SERGEI ILNITSKY (Photo credit should read SERGEI ILNITSKY/AFP via Getty Images) In the last month, Ukraine has pulled off a successful counteroffensive in the east of the country, dealing Russian President Vladimir Putin a serious blow. Moscow has responded with bombing...Show more campaigns and the threat of much worse to come. But how long can Putin keep this up? What will he do if he feels he has lost the war everyone believed he’d easily win? Join FP’s Ravi Agrawal in conversation with Andrea Kendall-Taylor, a former CIA analyst and intelligence officer focused on Russia.

A fire destroys a wheat field as Russian troops shell fields to prevent local farmers from harvesting grain crops in southeastern Ukraine. With the war in Ukraine impacting food supply chains around the globe, how can we ensure food security? How can wealthy nations help boost developing countries' capacities to produce food for themselves? And why is the popular conception of farmers all wrong? Foreign Policy will launch its Fall 2022 print issue this month, focused on the global food crisis and how, despite a deepening climate crisis and the largest war on European soil since World War II, food security is in fact possible. Join FP's executive editor, Amelia Lester, and Sarah Taber, one of the issue's contributors, along with the World Food Program's chief economist, Arif Husain, for a live discussion on the current food shortage, possible solutions, and much else.