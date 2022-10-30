The Cuban Missile Crisis, 60 Years On

“Not since this week in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy announced that any ballistic missile launched from Cuba would be considered a direct attack by the Soviet Union on the United States, has Washington so publicly warned an adversary that it risked a potential nuclear exchange,” Michael Auslin recently wrote in Foreign Policy.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin denied last week any intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the specter of nuclear warfare has loomed over Europe, and the rest of the world, in recent months. Amid this nuclear saber rattling, we thought we’d revisit the Cuban missile crisis on its 60th anniversary and examine the lessons it offers for today’s world.—Chloe Hadavas

Sixty years after the Cuban missile crisis, Biden is re-creating nuclear deterrence on the fly, Michael Auslin writes.