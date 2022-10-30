Flash Points
The Cuban Missile Crisis, 60 Years On

The Cold War-era standoff is more relevant than ever.

President John F. Kennedy, announces on television the strategic blockade of Cuba
President John F. Kennedy, announces on television the strategic blockade of Cuba
Then- President John F. Kennedy, announces on television the strategic blockade of Cuba, and his warning to the Soviet Union about missile sanctions during the Cuban missile crisis on Oct. 22, 1962. Keystone/Getty Images

“Not since this week in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy announced that any ballistic missile launched from Cuba would be considered a direct attack by the Soviet Union on the United States, has Washington so publicly warned an adversary that it risked a potential nuclear exchange,” Michael Auslin recently wrote in Foreign Policy.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin denied last week any intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the specter of nuclear warfare has loomed over Europe, and the rest of the world, in recent months. Amid this nuclear saber rattling, we thought we’d revisit the Cuban missile crisis on its 60th anniversary and examine the lessons it offers for today’s world.—Chloe Hadavas

The Dangers of ‘Catastrophic Consequences’

Sixty years after the Cuban missile crisis, Biden is re-creating nuclear deterrence on the fly, Michael Auslin writes.

“Not since this week in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy announced that any ballistic missile launched from Cuba would be considered a direct attack by the Soviet Union on the United States, has Washington so publicly warned an adversary that it risked a potential nuclear exchange,” Michael Auslin recently wrote in Foreign Policy.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin denied last week any intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the specter of nuclear warfare has loomed over Europe, and the rest of the world, in recent months. Amid this nuclear saber rattling, we thought we’d revisit the Cuban missile crisis on its 60th anniversary and examine the lessons it offers for today’s world.—Chloe Hadavas

Students at a Brooklyn, New York, school take part in a duck and cover drill in preparation for a nuclear attack in 1962.
Students at a Brooklyn, New York, school take part in a duck and cover drill in preparation for a nuclear attack in 1962.

Students at a Brooklyn, New York, school take part in a duck-and-cover drill in preparation for a nuclear attack in 1962. New York World-Telegram/GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

The Dangers of ‘Catastrophic Consequences’

Sixty years after the Cuban missile crisis, Biden is re-creating nuclear deterrence on the fly, Michael Auslin writes.

John Kennedy Talking with Adlai Stevenson
John Kennedy Talking with Adlai Stevenson

Then-Sen. John Kennedy, Democratic nominee (left) with Adlai Stevenson on the porch of Kennedy’s house in 1960. Bettmann/Getty Images Archive

How JFK Sacrificed Adlai Stevenson and the Lessons of the Cuban Missile Crisis

The standoff has newfound relevance as Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens to deploy nukes in Ukraine, Peter Kornbluh writes.

Señor Salme illustration for Foreign Policy

Is Using Nuclear Weapons Still Taboo?

The world is starting to forget the realities of nuclear weapons, Nina Tannenwald writes.

Peace activists wearing masks of Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and U.S. President Joe Biden pose with mock nuclear missiles in front of the U.S. Embassy in Berlin on Jan. 29, 2021.
Peace activists wearing masks of Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and U.S. President Joe Biden pose with mock nuclear missiles in front of the U.S. Embassy in Berlin on Jan. 29, 2021.

Peace activists wearing masks of Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and U.S. President Joe Biden pose with mock nuclear missiles in front of the U.S. Embassy in Berlin on Jan. 29, 2021. JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

The Crazy Logic of Brinksmanship Is Back

The West can only counter Putin’s nuclear threats with ruinous threats of its own, FP’s James Traub writes.

The Art of the Arms Race

To avoid disaster, the United States must relearn crucial Cold War lessons, Hal Brands writes.

Tags: Cold War, Cuba, North America, Nuclear Weapons, United States, War

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) looks on as former President Hu Jintao is escorted from the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 22.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) looks on as former President Hu Jintao is escorted from the closing session of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 22.

What the Hell Just Happened to Hu Jintao?

Xi Jinping’s predecessor was forcibly led away from the Party Congress.

People stand in front of an Ukrainian national flag fluttering as dark smoke and flames rise from a fire following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on March 26, 2022.
People stand in front of an Ukrainian national flag fluttering as dark smoke and flames rise from a fire following an air strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on March 26, 2022.

Ukraine Is the World’s Foreign-Policy Rorschach Test

There are two basic ways to think about the war—and the world.

Police officers detain a woman during a protest against military mobilization in Moscow on Sept. 21.
Police officers detain a woman during a protest against military mobilization in Moscow on Sept. 21.

As War Hits the Homefront, Russia’s Defeat Inches Closer

Battlefield losses, military corruption, and a disastrous mobilization drive have broken the social contract.

A collage of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the CCP Party Congress, and academia and industry
A collage of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the CCP Party Congress, and academia and industry

Who Are Xi’s Enemies?

As he consolidates power, China’s leader faces a wide but hapless opposition.

