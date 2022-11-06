Inside the Drug Trade in the Americas
From Colombia’s coca fields to the United States’ courts.
For decades, the U.S.-led war on drugs has sought to snuff out the illegal drug trade. But the cultivation, production, and trafficking of illicit drugs has continued to flourish in the Americas despite Washington’s well-funded security initiatives, from Plan Colombia to the Mérida Initiative.
In this edition of Flash Points, we take you through the drug trafficking routes in the Americas, from Colombia to Guatemala to the United States. Our essays and reportage explore the roots of the drug trade, the efforts to combat it, and the growing—and controversial—debate around decriminalization.—Chloe Hadavas
Colombia’s Radical New Approach to Cocaine
The Petro administration plans to pour money into rural communities to stop the drug trade at its source, Christina Noriega writes.
For decades, the U.S.-led war on drugs has sought to snuff out the illegal drug trade. But the cultivation, production, and trafficking of illicit drugs has continued to flourish in the Americas despite Washington’s well-funded security initiatives, from Plan Colombia to the Mérida Initiative.
In this edition of Flash Points, we take you through the drug trafficking routes in the Americas, from Colombia to Guatemala to the United States. Our essays and reportage explore the roots of the drug trade, the efforts to combat it, and the growing—and controversial—debate around decriminalization.—Chloe Hadavas
Colombia’s Radical New Approach to Cocaine
The Petro administration plans to pour money into rural communities to stop the drug trade at its source, Christina Noriega writes.
From Cocaine Cowboys to Narco-Ranchers
As the drug trade takes over Central America, Saul Elbein writes, drug barons have found an increasingly reliable option for laundering their cash: cows.
Why Mexico’s Drug Trade Is So Violent
A new book clears away the many cliches that have come to shroud the transnational business in illegal drugs, Ann Deslandes writes.
Legalization Advocates Hope to End Mexico’s Drug War
Threats, violence, and clampdowns have failed, Justin Ling writes. Can decriminalization work?
Hernández’s Arrest Won’t Stop the Drug War
Washington continues to empower repressive and corrupt Latin American governments through flawed security initiatives, Jared Olson writes.
More from Foreign Policy
Russia’s Ukraine Disaster Exposes China’s Military Weakness
Beijing knows its own military has much in common with Moscow's ineffective force.
Russia’s Recruiting Afghan Commandos
Abandoned special forces veterans are getting job offers for a very different kind of battlefield.
The Hu Jintao Drama Reveals Beijing’s Fundamental Flaw
Leninist systems, it turns out, are inherently unstable.
Iran Is Now at War With Ukraine
Tehran has taken its fight against the West to Europe.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.