What in the World?

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: An aerial view shows Marathon Petroleum Corp's Los Angeles Refinery, the state's largest producer of gasoline, as oil prices have cratered with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on April 22, 2020 in Carson, California. Crude oil prices dropped into negative territory for the first time on April 20 with millions of barrels going unused after travel restrictions and widespread social distancing measures brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic all but obliterated global energy demand. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the annual celebration of the environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Last August, when the United States passed the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), commentators celebrated the fact that the world’s biggest economy would slash its carbon emissions an...Show mored provide massive tax credits to programs investing in clean energy.It took only a short while, however, for complaints to emerge. European and Asian leaders began to call the IRA unfair competition and protectionist. Jonathan Pershing, formerly the Biden administration’s No. 2 global climate envoy, joined FP editor in chief Ravi Agrawal to discuss Washington’s climate policy, and how it is being seen around the world. The two also discussed climate cooperation with China, the road to COP28, and much else.

A Panzerhaubitze 2000 tank howitzer fires during a mission in Ukraine’s Donetsk region in July 2022. Julia Kochetova photo Remember the adage that generals always fight the last war? Of late, we at FP have been wondering: What can Russia’s war in Ukraine teach the world going forward? What have we learned so f...Show morear, and how can we apply those lessons to make sure we don’t sleepwalk into yet another war? FP’s Winter 2023 print issue brings together 12 experts to help us answer those questions. Watch FP’s Ravi Agrawal in conversation with two of the contributors to the magazine’s cover story, Anne-Marie Slaughter and retired Gen. David Petraeus, as they reflect on what’s surprised them—and how to prevent future wars.