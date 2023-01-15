Words That Decode the World

FP’s Amy Mackinnon helps us understand krysha, the word that explains why Russian life is all about having the right kind of protection.

FP’s Decoder feature is based on the premise that language is key to understanding a particular country or culture. Read on for some of our favorite essays on words and phrases that help explain politics from Berlin to Beijing.—Chloe Hadavas

What does the Russian word for “roof” reveal about political violence in Vladimir Putin’s Russia? Can understanding a single Farsi term help us avoid a geopolitical crisis with Iran? And how has jugaad, a Hindi word that captures India’s inventiveness, also held the country back?

What does the Russian word for “roof” reveal about political violence in Vladimir Putin’s Russia? Can understanding a single Farsi term help us avoid a geopolitical crisis with Iran? And how has jugaad, a Hindi word that captures India’s inventiveness, also held the country back?

FP’s Decoder feature is based on the premise that language is key to understanding a particular country or culture. Read on for some of our favorite essays on words and phrases that help explain politics from Berlin to Beijing.—Chloe Hadavas

FP’s Amy Mackinnon helps us understand krysha, the word that explains why Russian life is all about having the right kind of protection.

Pouneh Mirlou illustration for Foreign Policy

To understand Iran’s foreign policy, you need to learn a little Farsi, Hooman Majd writes.

Jugaad once symbolized immense potential, but the endless shortcuts are now holding the country back, FP’s Ravi Agrawal writes.

Feeling guilty for the carbon burned on your last flight? The Germans have a word for that, Peter Kuras writes.

Stars like Luhan are huge with fans but sit uncomfortably with macho ambitions, Lauren Teixeira writes.