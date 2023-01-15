Flash Points
Words That Decode the World

From "krysha" to "jugaad," these terms offer essential insights into particular countries.

Pouneh Mirlou illustration for Foreign Policy
Pouneh Mirlou illustration for Foreign Policy
Pouneh Mirlou illustration for Foreign Policy

What does the Russian word for “roof” reveal about political violence in Vladimir Putin’s Russia? Can understanding a single Farsi term help us avoid a geopolitical crisis with Iran? And how has jugaad, a Hindi word that captures India’s inventiveness, also held the country back?

FP’s Decoder feature is based on the premise that language is key to understanding a particular country or culture. Read on for some of our favorite essays on words and phrases that help explain politics from Berlin to Beijing.—Chloe Hadavas

How Muscle Works in Moscow

FP's Amy Mackinnon helps us understand krysha, the word that explains why Russian life is all about having the right kind of protection.

What does the Russian word for “roof” reveal about political violence in Vladimir Putin’s Russia? Can understanding a single Farsi term help us avoid a geopolitical crisis with Iran? And how has jugaad, a Hindi word that captures India’s inventiveness, also held the country back?

FP’s Decoder feature is based on the premise that language is key to understanding a particular country or culture. Read on for some of our favorite essays on words and phrases that help explain politics from Berlin to Beijing.—Chloe Hadavas

Ilya Bazhanov illustration for Foreign Policy

How Muscle Works in Moscow

FP’s Amy Mackinnon helps us understand krysha, the word that explains why Russian life is all about having the right kind of protection.

Pouneh Mirlou illustration for Foreign Policy
Pouneh Mirlou illustration for Foreign Policy

Pouneh Mirlou illustration for Foreign Policy

Pride and Prejudice in Tehran

To understand Iran's foreign policy, you need to learn a little Farsi, Hooman Majd writes.

Shaivalini Kumar and Meroo Seth illustration for Foreign Policy

India Has a Mindset Problem

Jugaad once symbolized immense potential, but the endless shortcuts are now holding the country back, FP's Ravi Agrawal writes.

Martina Flor illustration for Foreign Policy

Repent for Your Frequent Flyer Miles!

Feeling guilty for the carbon burned on your last flight? The Germans have a word for that, Peter Kuras writes.

Penguin Lab illustration for Foreign Policy

China's Pop Idols Are Too Soft for the Party

Stars like Luhan are huge with fans but sit uncomfortably with macho ambitions, Lauren Teixeira writes.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden laugh during the National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton February 7, 2013 in Washington.
Sen. Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden laugh during the National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton February 7, 2013 in Washington.

The United States Couldn’t Stop Being Stupid if It Wanted To

For Washington, self-imposed restraint will always be a contradiction in terms.

The Russian Foreign Ministry building
The Russian Foreign Ministry building

The Russian Army Is Preparing for a Fresh Attack

Many of the problems from the initial draft have been solved.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping is welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 8.
Chinese President, Xi Jinping is welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 8.

Why Saudis Don’t Want to Pivot to China

For Saudis like me, nothing could be more disheartening than a divorce from the United States.

Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo speaks after casting his ballot at the polling station of the former Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malabo during Equatorial Guinea's presidential, legislative and municipal elections on November 20, 2022.
Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo speaks after casting his ballot at the polling station of the former Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malabo during Equatorial Guinea's presidential, legislative and municipal elections on November 20, 2022.

Biden Plays Nice With Equatorial Guinea to Spoil China’s Atlantic Ambitions

The world’s longest-serving autocrat will be feted this week in Washington.

