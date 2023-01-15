Words That Decode the World
From “krysha” to “jugaad,” these terms offer essential insights into particular countries.
What does the Russian word for “roof” reveal about political violence in Vladimir Putin’s Russia? Can understanding a single Farsi term help us avoid a geopolitical crisis with Iran? And how has jugaad, a Hindi word that captures India’s inventiveness, also held the country back?
FP’s Decoder feature is based on the premise that language is key to understanding a particular country or culture. Read on for some of our favorite essays on words and phrases that help explain politics from Berlin to Beijing.—Chloe Hadavas
How Muscle Works in Moscow
FP’s Amy Mackinnon helps us understand krysha, the word that explains why Russian life is all about having the right kind of protection.
Pride and Prejudice in Tehran
To understand Iran’s foreign policy, you need to learn a little Farsi, Hooman Majd writes.
India Has a Mindset Problem
Jugaad once symbolized immense potential, but the endless shortcuts are now holding the country back, FP’s Ravi Agrawal writes.
Repent for Your Frequent Flyer Miles!
Feeling guilty for the carbon burned on your last flight? The Germans have a word for that, Peter Kuras writes.
China’s Pop Idols Are Too Soft for the Party
Stars like Luhan are huge with fans but sit uncomfortably with macho ambitions, Lauren Teixeira writes.
