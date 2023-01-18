 Skip to main content

Analysis: Modi’s China Policy Is a Failure Modi’s China Policy Is a Failure... | View Comments ()

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Print this page View Comments ()

Analysis

Modi’s China Policy Is a Failure

The Indian government has tread carefully—and invited trouble.

Vohra-Anchal-foreign-policy-columnist18
Vohra-Anchal-foreign-policy-columnist18
Anchal Vohra
By , a Brussels-based columnist for Foreign Policy who writes about Europe, the Middle East and South Asia.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the group photo session during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province on Sept. 4, 2017.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the group photo session during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province on Sept. 4, 2017.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the group photo session during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province on Sept. 4, 2017. KENZABURO FUKUHARA/AFP via Getty Images

In 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out a red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Modi’s home state of Gujarat in the hopes of building a rapport with the Chinese premier and laying a foundation to resolve their countries’ vexing border dispute in the Himalayas. But as they walked on the banks of the Sabarmati River and chatted in the veranda of activist Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram, Indian media was reporting on a new Chinese incursion in the mountainous region of Ladakh. Hundreds of Chinese troops were staring at their Indian counterparts while insisting on building a road inside Indian-administered territory. The standoff only ended after 16 tense days.

Five years later, in October 2019, Modi gave Xi a tour of 7th-century temples at Mamallapuram in southern India. The idea was to convey that India, like China, was an ancient civilization and hence equal to its Asian neighbor—even if it wasn’t yet economically or militarily at par. (Chinese GDP at $18 trillion is six times that of India’s, and its defense spending at $200 billion is more than three times larger.) But eight months later, Chinese troops entered Galwan in Ladakh and killed 20 Indian soldiers with nail-studded clubs. There were four Chinese deaths.

This past November, for the first time since the Galwan clashes, the two leaders met again, this time in Bali, Indonesia, as India assumed the G-20 presidency. Within a few weeks of their handshake, Chinese troops carried out another offensive, this time to occupy a mountain post in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh that China claims as its own.

In 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out a red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Modi’s home state of Gujarat in the hopes of building a rapport with the Chinese premier and laying a foundation to resolve their countries’ vexing border dispute in the Himalayas. But as they walked on the banks of the Sabarmati River and chatted in the veranda of activist Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram, Indian media was reporting on a new Chinese incursion in the mountainous region of Ladakh. Hundreds of Chinese troops were staring at their Indian counterparts while insisting on building a road inside Indian-administered territory. The standoff only ended after 16 tense days.

Five years later, in October 2019, Modi gave Xi a tour of 7th-century temples at Mamallapuram in southern India. The idea was to convey that India, like China, was an ancient civilization and hence equal to its Asian neighbor—even if it wasn’t yet economically or militarily at par. (Chinese GDP at $18 trillion is six times that of India’s, and its defense spending at $200 billion is more than three times larger.) But eight months later, Chinese troops entered Galwan in Ladakh and killed 20 Indian soldiers with nail-studded clubs. There were four Chinese deaths.

This past November, for the first time since the Galwan clashes, the two leaders met again, this time in Bali, Indonesia, as India assumed the G-20 presidency. Within a few weeks of their handshake, Chinese troops carried out another offensive, this time to occupy a mountain post in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh that China claims as its own.

Modi’s numerous attempts to woo Xi—whether through the evocation of hospitality, history, or global statesmanship—have done little to stem China’s increasingly assertive claims along its 2,100-mile border with India. This worsening of bilateral relations represents a political problem for Modi, who sold himself to the Indian populace as a strong leader, unforgiving on questions of territorial integrity and national security. Yet he has presided over a loss of men and reportedly also land to the Chinese.

But India-China relations also represent a clear policy failure for Modi. New Delhi has limited options against a militarily and economically superior Beijing, yet experts say Modi’s chosen China policy has been too cautious and passive to ever have realistically deterred Xi and is being exploited by the Chinese. Modi’s apparent fear of engaging in any military confrontation that would tarnish his strongman image at home has exacerbated the problem.

“The Chinese do what they want, but the fact that India keeps things under wraps allows China to take advantage,” said Jabin Jacob, a China expert and associate professor at Shiv Nadar University’s department of international relations, when asked about the Indian government’s refusal to discuss the latest Chinese incursion in the Indian Parliament. “Limited discussion means limited criticism. When there is no pressure on the Indian government to respond to Chinese provocation, then they can continue to provoke.”

Modi’s careful approach to China has been informed, in part, by genuine concern of escalating an incursion into a full-fledged war. Some experts believe that China must be managed in a way that ensures skirmishes remain limited to parts of the border and don’t lead to a bigger confrontation. In light of India’s defeat in a border war against China in the 1960s, they advise caution today. They also call for restraint in deepening ties with the United States to avoid giving an impression of ganging up on China or otherwise joining the broader struggle for global dominance between Washington and Beijing. Some experts argue India must also hedge against a potential future improvement of U.S.-China relations.

Happymon Jacob, another China expert and associate professor of diplomacy and disarmament at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of International Studies, said the Indian business community has pleaded to the government to be careful and not “pick a fight” with China. “The business community puts pressure on the Indian government. They say they want Chinese goods,” he said. “Just go to the Ministry of [Industry and Information Technology] or Railways, and they say, ‘Wait a minute. Where are we going to get our equipment from?’”

But other experts argue that the benefits of Modi’s caution are overstated because China does not want a full-scale conflict either. And they may have invited further Chinese aggression by signaling India’s own weakness. What’s indisputable is that China’s incursions have continued unabated during Modi’s tenure. If Modi does not respond in a commensurate manner soon, two experts told Foreign Policy, then he runs the risk of losing more territory to an increasingly assertive China under Xi.

“We saw that when the Indian military occupied Kailash Range, from where Indians could see a Chinese garrison, the moment we did it, the Chinese came to the negotiating table,” Jacob, the Shiv Nadar University expert, said. “They were refusing to do it at first. This was months after Galwan. When Indian military is proactive, then we can get the Chinese to behave. We must not think China wants a full-scale conflict. We should opt for a like-for-like response on the Line of Actual Control [LAC], and then the Chinese would step back.”

The Jawaharlal Nehru University expert agreed and said a calibrated escalation at the border was not a bad idea. “The Chinese are occupying the Indian side of LAC,” he said. “India should do it on their side. A little bit of testing isn’t irrelevant. Do a quid pro quo and not just talk. It has been more than two years of talking.”

Yet to the extent that Modi has mounted a response to China’s incursions it has been through economic policy. His government has encouraged domestic companies to look for alternatives to Chinese imports, and Modi has also expedited the construction of essential infrastructure on India’s side of the LAC. In terms of military policy, India has recently increased its defense spending and joined an anti-China alliance called the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad) along with the United States, Australia, and Japan—all of whom intend to contain Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

But many experts believe these responses are too coy. At India’s current pace, to significantly reduce Chinese imports and match China’s military spending, India would need a tremendous amount of time—probably measured in decades, not years. And some experts say joining the Quad, a nonmilitary alliance, was a half measure that would not address India’s present problems with China. To assuage Beijing, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has already insisted that the Quad is not an Asian NATO. “[The Quad] has to be a military alliance or it doesn’t make sense,” the Shiv Nadar University professor said.

Daniel Markey, a senior advisor on South Asia at the United States Institute of Peace, told Foreign Policy that the United States could help India considerably more than it has Ukraine in the case of a war with China—but only if India asked. “India does not have the confidence that it can count on the U.S. It puzzles us, but we try to explain it to ourselves as a historical hangover of Indian perceptions over our partners in the past,” he said, referring to Washington’s traditional ties with India’s archenemy, Pakistan.

“In the near term, the principal question is whether India has sufficient surveillance capabilities to anticipate Chinese movements. My concern is the answer is no, and I think the U.S. could be more helpful in this area. Of course, it should all be done quietly,” Markey added.

Dealing with China is a minefield for any Indian leader, and Modi has already been humbled. For now, he has stopped trying to charm Xi. Whether he’s prepared to learn any further lessons from his policy failures remain to be seen.

Twitter: @anchalvohra

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Asia, China, India, South Asia

Read More

modi-cult-of-personality-matthieu-bourel-illustration-Online_site_1500x1000px_bis
modi-cult-of-personality-matthieu-bourel-illustration-Online_site_1500x1000px_bis

The Cult of Modi

How India’s prime minister dismantled the world’s largest democratic experiment.

Essay |
Ramachandra Guha

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    2023’s Most Important Election Isn’t Where You Think
  2. 2
    Steve Bannon’s Man in Italy Has Big Plans
  3. 3
    Iran’s Protests Are Nowhere Near Revolutionary
  4. 4
    Why China and Egypt Are Growing Closer
  5. 5
    Why the World Feels Different in 2023
  6. 6
    The Hidden History of the World’s Top Offshore Cryptocurrency Tax Haven

More from Foreign Policy

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden laugh during the National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton February 7, 2013 in Washington.
Sen. Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden laugh during the National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton February 7, 2013 in Washington.

The United States Couldn’t Stop Being Stupid if It Wanted To

For Washington, self-imposed restraint will always be a contradiction in terms.

The Russian Foreign Ministry building
The Russian Foreign Ministry building

The Russian Army Is Preparing for a Fresh Attack

Many of the problems from the initial draft have been solved.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping is welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 8.
Chinese President, Xi Jinping is welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Dec. 8.

Why Saudis Don’t Want to Pivot to China

For Saudis like me, nothing could be more disheartening than a divorce from the United States.

Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo speaks after casting his ballot at the polling station of the former Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malabo during Equatorial Guinea's presidential, legislative and municipal elections on November 20, 2022.
Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo speaks after casting his ballot at the polling station of the former Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Malabo during Equatorial Guinea's presidential, legislative and municipal elections on November 20, 2022.

Biden Plays Nice With Equatorial Guinea to Spoil China’s Atlantic Ambitions

The world’s longest-serving autocrat will be feted this week in Washington.

Trending

  1. Iran’s Protests Are Nowhere Near Revolutionary
    Argument |
    Sajjad Safaei

  2. What Everyone Gets Wrong About Turkey
    Argument |
    Steven A. Cook

  3. Steve Bannon’s Man in Italy Has Big Plans
    Report |
    Ben Munster

  4. Russia’s Fifth Column in Ukraine Is Alive and Well
    Dispatch |
    Stefanie Glinski

  5. Why China and Egypt Are Growing Closer
    Africa Brief |
    Nosmot Gbadamosi
Latest

Germany’s New Defense Minister

What Everyone Gets Wrong About Turkey

Modi’s China Policy Is a Failure

Why China and Egypt Are Growing Closer

Washington Might Let South Korea Have the Bomb
See All Stories
Loading graphics

Welcome to a world of insight.

Make the most of FP.

Explore the benefits of your FP subscription. Explore the benefits included in your subscription.

Stay updated on the topics you care about with email alerts. Sign up below. Stay updated on the topics you care about with email alerts. Sign up below.

Choose a few newsletters that interest you. Get more insight in your inbox.

Here are some we think you might like. Update your newsletter preferences.

  • Morning Brief thumbnail
  • Africa Brief thumbnail
  • Latin America Brief thumbnail
  • China Brief thumbnail
  • South Asia Brief thumbnail
  • Situation Report thumbnail

Keep up with the world without stopping yours. Keep up with the world without stopping yours.

Download the FP mobile app to read anytime, anywhere. Download the new FP mobile app to read anytime, anywhere.

Download on the App Store
  • Read the magazine
  • Save articles (and read offline)
  • Customize your feed
  • Listen to FP podcasts
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on the Google Play Store

Analyze the world’s biggest events. Analyze the world’s biggest events.

Join in-depth conversations and interact with foreign-policy experts with Join in-depth conversations and interact with foreign-policy experts with

People arrive to the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2018. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images
People arrive to the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2018. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

FP in Davos: The Geopolitics of Industry
| View Now

The last few years have brought historic challenges for multinational companies. Nationalism and protectionism were already on the rise when COVID-19 shut down global supply chains. Then Rus...Show more

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: An aerial view shows Marathon Petroleum Corp's Los Angeles Refinery, the state's largest producer of gasoline, as oil prices have cratered with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on April 22, 2020 in Carson, California. Crude oil prices dropped into negative territory for the first time on April 20 with millions of barrels going unused after travel restrictions and widespread social distancing measures brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic all but obliterated global energy demand. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the annual celebration of the environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: An aerial view shows Marathon Petroleum Corp's Los Angeles Refinery, the state's largest producer of gasoline, as oil prices have cratered with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on April 22, 2020 in Carson, California. Crude oil prices dropped into negative territory for the first time on April 20 with millions of barrels going unused after travel restrictions and widespread social distancing measures brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic all but obliterated global energy demand. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the annual celebration of the environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

How to Achieve America’s Climate Goals
| View Now

Last August, when the United States passed the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), commentators celebrated the fact that the world’s biggest economy would slash its carbon emissions an...Show more

A Panzerhaubitze 2000 tank howitzer fires during a mission in Ukraine’s Donetsk region in July 2022. Julia Kochetova photo
A Panzerhaubitze 2000 tank howitzer fires during a mission in Ukraine’s Donetsk region in July 2022. Julia Kochetova photo

Lessons for the Next War
| View Now

Remember the adage that generals always fight the last war? Of late, we at FP have been wondering: What can Russia’s war in Ukraine teach the world going forward? What have we learned so f...Show more

See what’s trending. See what’s trending.

Most popular articles on FP right now. Most popular articles on FP right now.