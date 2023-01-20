What in the World?

People arrive to the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2018. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images The last few years have brought historic challenges for multinational companies. Nationalism and protectionism were already on the rise when COVID-19 shut down global supply chains. Then Rus...Show moresia invaded Ukraine, and businesses around the world confronted a decision on whether to pull out of the Russian market. It raises a series of questions: In a fractured world, how do companies with large global footprints decide which side to pick? How does industry define it values? And what happens if the United States and China continue down a path of decoupling? FP’s Ravi Agrawal sat down with industry leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss how businesses can build resilience amid a turbulent geopolitical era. The panelists included Anne Richards, CEO of Fidelity International; Carmine Di Sibio, CEO of Ernst & Young; Mathias Miedreich, CEO of Umicore; and Lubna S. Olayan, chair of the executive committee of Olayan Financing Company. Watch the full interview for insights on how industry thinks about deglobalization, the U.S.-China rivalry, the war in Ukraine, and much more. Or read a transcribed Q&A here. Also this week in Davos, Ravi convened four business leaders from the energy sector to examine how digital technologies and data can help reduce the energy industry’s carbon emissions. Speakers included Boston Consulting Group CEO Christoph Schweizer, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark, Schneider Electric CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire, and SLB’s Dr. Katharina Beumelburg. Watch the full discussion here.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: An aerial view shows Marathon Petroleum Corp's Los Angeles Refinery, the state's largest producer of gasoline, as oil prices have cratered with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on April 22, 2020 in Carson, California. Crude oil prices dropped into negative territory for the first time on April 20 with millions of barrels going unused after travel restrictions and widespread social distancing measures brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic all but obliterated global energy demand. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the annual celebration of the environmental movement. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Last August, when the United States passed the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), commentators celebrated the fact that the world's biggest economy would slash its carbon emissions and provide massive tax credits to programs investing in clean energy. It took only a short while, however, for complaints to emerge. European and Asian leaders began to call the IRA unfair competition and protectionist. Jonathan Pershing, formerly the Biden administration's No. 2 global climate envoy, joined FP editor in chief Ravi Agrawal to discuss Washington's climate policy, and how it is being seen around the world. The two also discussed climate cooperation with China, the road to COP28, and much else.