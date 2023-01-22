The Philosophers Shaping Western Politics

A close reading by Blake Smith of the philosophical career, and influence, of France’s most ridiculed public intellectual.

Yet FP writers have argued over the years that the work of public philosophers, along with their academic counterparts, has remained influential to contemporary political thought. This edition of Flash Points explores the lasting impact of philosophers, public and otherwise, on Western politics and society.—Chloe Hadavas

It is not uncommon to hear people bemoan the simplification of public philosophy as a discipline—or the idea that, for instance, “German philosophy today is not so much the kind of intellectual discipline that Martin Heidegger would practice, hermitlike, in his Black Forest hut but rather a successful service industry competing for customers,” as Stuart Jeffries wrote in 2017.

