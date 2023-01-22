The Philosophers Shaping Western Politics
From American academics to viral public intellectuals in Germany.
It is not uncommon to hear people bemoan the simplification of public philosophy as a discipline—or the idea that, for instance, “German philosophy today is not so much the kind of intellectual discipline that Martin Heidegger would practice, hermitlike, in his Black Forest hut but rather a successful service industry competing for customers,” as Stuart Jeffries wrote in 2017.
Yet FP writers have argued over the years that the work of public philosophers, along with their academic counterparts, has remained influential to contemporary political thought. This edition of Flash Points explores the lasting impact of philosophers, public and otherwise, on Western politics and society.—Chloe Hadavas
It’s Time to Take Bernard-Henri Lévy Seriously
A close reading by Blake Smith of the philosophical career, and influence, of France’s most ridiculed public intellectual.
It’s Time to Take Bernard-Henri Lévy Seriously
A close reading by Blake Smith of the philosophical career, and influence, of France’s most ridiculed public intellectual.
German Philosophy Has Finally Gone Viral. Will That Be Its Undoing?
A new generation of rockstar philosophers are taking the discipline to the masses. But their TED Talks, TV shows, and best-sellers might be ruining it forever, Stuart Jeffries writes.
Who’s Afraid of Judith Shklar?
The American philosopher showed that Western politics could only move forward by first taking a step backward, Jacob T. Levy writes.
How Leftist Theory Stopped Making Sense
Progressive thinkers tried to explain ever more of the world—and found themselves explaining nothing at all, John-Baptiste Oduor writes.
Why Jürgen Habermas Disappeared
The German philosopher was one of the 20th century’s most influential public intellectuals. But 21st-century politics has cut him adrift, Blake Smith writes.
