What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of Jan. 21: India blocks a film, Ukraine gets tanks, and Peru battles growing protests.
Have you been paying attention to this week’s headlines? See what you can remember with our weekly international news quiz!
Have you been paying attention to this week's headlines? See what you can remember with our weekly international news quiz!
1. How many Ukrainian officials resigned or were fired from their posts this week following allegations of corruption levied by journalists and government watchdogs?
In 2019, then-candidate Volodymyr Zelensky ran for president on an anti-corruption platform, FP’s Amy Mackinnon and Robbie Gramer reported at the time.
2. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invoked emergency government powers to block the airing of a BBC documentary that makes what controversial claim?
The controversy comes at a delicate time in U.K.-India relations, Salil Tripathi writes.
3. Also on Saturday, Peruvian tourist site Machu Picchu closed indefinitely due to anti-government protests in the area. Which is not one of the demonstrators’ demands?
Corruption is the single greatest factor behind Peru’s protests, Simeon Tegel argues.
4. On Monday, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor defended her country’s upcoming joint military exercises with which nations?
South Africa’s leaders are trapped in a Cold War mentality, Eusebius McKaiser and FP’s Sasha Polakow-Suransky argued in March 2022.
5. Berlin on Wednesday succumbed to international pressure to send which German-made weaponry to Ukraine?
Managing the hodgepodge of weaponry sent to Ukraine by Western allies may be a logistical headache for the country’s military, FP’s Robbie Gramer, Jack Detsch, and Amy Mackinnon report.
6. Thousands of people across East Asia faced a deadly cold front this week. The subfreezing temperatures caused which incident on Wednesday morning?
Just months ago, Asia was suffering the opposite form of extreme weather—high temperatures and severe tropical storms, Mary Yang reported in August 2022.
7. On Thursday, France announced that it was recalling its ambassador to which African country after that nation’s government said French troops had not done enough to help it quell an Islamist insurgency?
The Kremlin-linked private military contractor Wagner Group has contributed to the Sahel’s instability, Colin P. Clarke argues.
8. Israeli forces killed how many Palestinians during a raid against militant groups in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday?
The raid was the single deadliest Israeli military operation in the West Bank since 2005 and comes just as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to depart for a trip to the Middle East. Washington has long been in denial about the Israeli government’s growing extremism, Khaled Elgindy wrote in May 2021.
9. For the first time in Portugal’s history, a soccer referee issued a white card during a Saturday match between Sporting Lisbon and Benfica. What does a white card do?
The card was awarded after both teams’ medical staff helped a fan who fainted in the stands, Sky News reported.
10. The 95th Academy Awards released this year’s best international feature film nominees on Tuesday. Which film secured nine nominations overall, including a best picture nod?
Hollywood has a history of simplifying and sentimentalizing fraught times in history, Lucia Arce Ahrensdorf argued in our review of Argentina, 1985, which received one nomination.
Alexandra Sharp is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @AlexandraSSharp
