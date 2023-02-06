EU Bans Russian Diesel

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here .

Welcome to today’s Morning Brief, where we’re looking at the European Union’s ban on Russian diesel fuel , a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey, wildfires in Chile, and protests in Israel.

EU Reduces Reliance on Russian Energy Supplies

Europe has announced a ban on Russian diesel fuel and other refined oil products, a move that will further curb its own energy dependence on Russian energy while attempting to limit Russia’s gains from its energy sector. The ban allows for a 55-day grace period for diesel loaded on tankers prior to Sunday.

The move comes shortly after the G-7 countries announced a price cap on refined Russian oil products.

In a statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the G-7 price cap plan “builds on the price cap on Russian crude oil exports that we set in December and helps advance our goals of limiting Russia’s key revenue generator in funding its illegal war while promoting stable global energy markets.” The aim is to allow Russian diesel to continue flowing to places like India and to avoid a sudden price increase while reducing profits to Moscow.

Europe will need to find new sources for diesel, turning instead to the United States, India, and the Middle East. At one point, it got 10 percent of its diesel from Russia.

It is at present unclear how the EU ban, coupled with the price cap, will impact the market for fuel. Diesel prices dramatically increased—from $6.43 a gallon to $8.29 a gallon—over the course of a year. Russia, meanwhile, will have to try to find new customers.

The World This Week

Monday, Feb. 6: French and German economic ministers visit Washington.

Tuesday, Feb. 7: Planned strikes and protests over pension reforms are set to occur in France.

Wednesday, Feb. 8: The U.K. Supreme Court hands down its decision in a case on the lawfulness and constitutionality of the negotiation, implementation, and operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Thursday, Feb. 9: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds a hearing on U.S.-China policy.

Friday, Feb. 10: U.S. President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meet at the White House.

What We’re Following Today

Earthquake in Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey in the early hours of Monday morning. Its impact was felt throughout the region in Syria and Lebanon. The epicenter of the initial quake was near Gaziantep, but it was also felt in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, as well as other cities in the region, including the Syrian capital of Damascus.

More than 1,700 buildings have reportedly been destroyed, and the preliminary death toll in Syria and Turkey is 1,200 people—a number that is expected to rise. The quake hit an area that is home to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in Turkey and affected parts of northern Syria controlled by opposition forces. Multiple aftershocks were reported on Monday morning, including a powerful second earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale, about nine hours after the first tremors.

Israelis take to the streets again. Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered for the fifth consecutive week this weekend to protest proposed judicial reforms, which critics of the plan say would severely weaken the country’s judiciary and democracy. Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told a crowd gathered in Haifa that they were “trying to save the country.” Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Haaretz, “The citizen’s voice isn’t just important at the ballot box—in democracies, there are courts, the free press, and citizens who make their voices heard and protest.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he could not be personally involved in the dramatic reforms to the judiciary proposed by his government, as it would be a conflict of interest since the prime minister is currently on trial for corruption.

Pakistan’s former president died. Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, died Sunday at the age of 79. The former leader, who had seized power via coup and was president from 2001 to 2008, died in Dubai following a long illness, having survived numerous assassination attempts over the course of his life.

After losing power in 2008, he left the country, only to return in 2013 to try to stand for elections. He was barred, arrested, and later charged with high treason and sentenced to death in absentia. He left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment in 2016 and had lived abroad ever since. His body will be flown back to Pakistan at the request of his family, according to a local television report. Pakistan’s military expressed its “heartfelt condolences” while Pakistani President Arif Alvi prayed “for eternal rest of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.”

Keep an Eye On At least 23 people killed by Chilean wildfires. Wildfires in Chile have killed at least 23 people, injured at least 60 people, and left at least 1,500 people seeking shelter after 800 homes were destroyed. The state said 87 fires were still being fought and 148 fires had been reined in. Record temperatures were reportedly making it more difficult to stop the fires. Chile’s interior minister, Carolina Tohá, said 76 new fires broke out on Friday alone and that the crisis was evidence of Chile’s vulnerability to climate change. Officials from around the world, including the United States, have reportedly offered help. Emergency orders put in place allow for the deployment of soldiers and additional resources.

Ayatollah pardons thousands of prisoners. Iran’s supreme leader has pardoned “tens of thousands” of prisoners, including some arrested in anti-government protests, according to state news. But the pardons reportedly come with conditions: They would not apply to dual nationals and those accused of “corruption on Earth,” the charge under which four people were recently executed.

It would also not apply to those charged with “spying for foreign agencies” or “affiliated with groups hostile to the Islamic Republic.” Rights groups say around 20,000 people have been arrested in connection with the ongoing protests, and that more than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown so far.

Odds and Ends

That’s bloody refreshing. Temperatures have reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) in recent days in Rio de Janeiro. To cool off, zoo animals have been given frozen treats that taste like blood. Other refreshing flavors for the iced treats include chicken and minced meat. Primates get fruit ice cream while herbivores are treated to kale-, pumpkin-, and carrot-flavored ices.