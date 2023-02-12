The U.S. Relies on Sanctions. Do They Even Work?
Inside the debate over the effectiveness of U.S. sanctions on Russia.
Last week, two experts on sanctions—Agathe Demarais and Nicholas Mulder—debated the effectiveness of U.S. economic pressure on Russia with FP’s Ravi Agrawal. On the one hand, both agreed, U.S. sanctions have weakened the Russian economy; on the other, it’s become clear that they are not a “magic tool.” As the two discussed, assessing whether sanctions are working requires understanding what they were meant to accomplish in the first place.
This edition of Flash Points dives into, and contextualizes, the sanctions debate, exploring the history of Washington’s reliance on sanctions, what their impact on Moscow has been, and how to make sanctions more effective.—Chloe Hadavas
Are U.S. Sanctions on Russia Working?
Two experts debate why the Russian economy has proved relatively resilient with FP’s Ravi Agrawal.
How America Learned to Love (Ineffective) Sanctions
Over the past century, the United States came to rely ever more on economic coercion—with questionable results, Nicholas Mulder writes.
Who’s Winning the Sanctions War?
The West has inflicted damage on the Russian economy, but Putin has so far contained those costs, Bruce W. Jentleson writes.
Sanctions on Russia Are Working. Here’s Why.
The Kremlin’s ability to wage war is already constrained, but the worst is yet to come, Agathe Demarais writes.
How to Take Down a Tyrant
Three steps for exerting maximum economic pressure on Putin, according to Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Steven Tian.
