What in the World?

TOPSHOT - Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armoured carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk region on October 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on October 2, 2022 that Lyman, a key town located in one of four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia, had been "cleared" of Moscow's troops. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images) It’s been almost one year since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. If one steps back from the daily news cycle, it’s clear that both sides have faced devastating impacts, including...Show more massive loss of life and severe damage to infrastructure and economic activity. What lessons can policymakers learn from the first year of the war? What will the next year look like? What steps can be taken to end the war? Join FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a conversation with two top Russia experts: Angela Stent, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and Michael Kofman, the Russia studies research program director at the Center for Naval Analyses. Tune in for a detailed assessment of the war so far and analysis on what lies ahead.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in Washington on Feb. 15, 2022. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images Relations between the United States and China seem to be getting frostier by the day. For its part, Washington has made a series of policy choices over the last few years that can be summed ...Show moreup as tough on Beijing, even seeking to contain the rise of the world’s second-biggest economy. Is the Biden administration’s China policy too hawkish? And how might that be impacting the world? Jessica Chen Weiss, formerly a senior advisor for policy planning at the State Department under the Biden administration, makes the case that the United States is becoming consumed by competition with China, a strategy that could lead to dangerous conflict. Is Weiss correct? Join FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a frank discussion about the Biden administration’s China policy and alternatives that it ought to consider.