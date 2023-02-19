Five Seas Shaping Geopolitics

As sites of trade, migration, and warfare, the world’s seas are natural geopolitical hotspots. Some, such as the South China Sea, have become battlegrounds of great-power competition. Others, such as the Red Sea, have recent histories that read, in researcher Nicholas W. Stephenson Smith’s words, “like a macabre thriller.”

Over the years, Foreign Policy has covered pirate attacks, naval battles, migrant journeys, and diplomatic posturing across the world’s seas. This edition of Flash Points dives into five of those seas, exploring how they are shaping, and being shaped by, geopolitics today.—Chloe Hadavas

It has been the world’s bloodiest body of water since the Cold War—and not just because of Ukraine, Maximilian Hess writes.