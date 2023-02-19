Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

Five Seas Shaping Geopolitics

From the Black Sea to the South China Sea.

By
The Royal Norwegian Navy is aboard a ship in the Baltic Sea.
The Royal Norwegian Navy is aboard a ship in the Baltic Sea.
A sailor in the Royal Norwegian Navy is pictured onboard a Skjold-class ship during a military exercise on the Baltic Sea on June 6. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

As sites of trade, migration, and warfare, the world’s seas are natural geopolitical hotspots. Some, such as the South China Sea, have become battlegrounds of great-power competition. Others, such as the Red Sea, have recent histories that read, in researcher Nicholas W. Stephenson Smith’s words, “like a macabre thriller.”

Over the years, Foreign Policy has covered pirate attacks, naval battles, migrant journeys, and diplomatic posturing across the world’s seas. This edition of Flash Points dives into five of those seas, exploring how they are shaping, and being shaped by, geopolitics today.—Chloe Hadavas

Welcome to the Black Sea Era of War

It has been the world’s bloodiest body of water since the Cold War—and not just because of Ukraine, Maximilian Hess writes.

As sites of trade, migration, and warfare, the world’s seas are natural geopolitical hotspots. Some, such as the South China Sea, have become battlegrounds of great-power competition. Others, such as the Red Sea, have recent histories that read, in researcher Nicholas W. Stephenson Smith’s words, “like a macabre thriller.”

Over the years, Foreign Policy has covered pirate attacks, naval battles, migrant journeys, and diplomatic posturing across the world’s seas. This edition of Flash Points dives into five of those seas, exploring how they are shaping, and being shaped by, geopolitics today.—Chloe Hadavas

Russia's navy ships take part in a military exercise called Kavkaz (the Caucasus) 2016 at the coast of the Black Sea in Crimea on September 9, 2016.
Russia's navy ships take part in a military exercise called Kavkaz (the Caucasus) 2016 at the coast of the Black Sea in Crimea on September 9, 2016.

Russia’s navy ships take part in a military exercise called Kavkaz (the Caucasus) 2016 at the coast of the Black Sea in Crimea on September 9, 2016.VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP via Getty Images

Welcome to the Black Sea Era of War

It has been the world’s bloodiest body of water since the Cold War—and not just because of Ukraine, Maximilian Hess writes.

A military plane is shown over a sandy landscape.
A military plane is shown over a sandy landscape.

U.S. and Philippine soldiers take part in a joint live fire exercise as part of the annual “Balikatan” (shoulder-to-shoulder) U.S.-Philippines war exercises on March 31, 2022, in Crow Valley, Tarlac, Philippines. Jes Aznar/Getty Images

The United States Is Deeply Invested in the South China Sea

As China postures, Washington remains committed, Gregory B. Poling writes.

The MV Ever Given container ship sails in the Suez Canal
The MV Ever Given container ship sails in the Suez Canal

The Panama-flagged MV Ever Given container ship sails along Egypt’s Suez Canal near the canal’s central city of Ismailia on July 7. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty Images

How the Red Sea Became a Trap

From piracy to the Ever Given, colonialism left hard scars, Nicholas W. Stephenson Smith writes.

A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 migrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah, Libya on June 27, 2017.
A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 migrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah, Libya on June 27, 2017.

A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat during the rescue of 147 migrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah, Libya on June 27, 2017. TAHA JAWASHI/AFP via Getty Images

The Next Mediterranean Migration Crisis Will Be Worse

A new book tells the forgotten story of migrants stranded in Libya amid United Nations incompetence and Western indifference, Rhoda Feng writes.

Tanks are shown on a snowy, barren field.
Tanks are shown on a snowy, barren field.

Soldiers take part in a NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia, on Nov. 29, 2021.GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images

NATO Is Dangerously Exposed in the Baltic

NATO needs to bolster, not downsize, its flimsy defenses, Edward Lucas writes.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tag: Geopolitics

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    The Drone War in Ukraine Is Cheap, Deadly, and Made in China
  2. 2
    Modi Is Losing His War on Bollywood
  3. 3
    What Putin Got Right
  4. 4
    Haiti Is on the Brink of State Failure
  5. 5
    NATO Is Dangerously Exposed in the Baltic
  6. 6
    The Next Mediterranean Migration Crisis Will Be Worse

More from Foreign Policy

An illustration shows George Kennan, the father of Cold War containment strategy.
An illustration shows George Kennan, the father of Cold War containment strategy.

Is Cold War Inevitable?

A new biography of George Kennan, the father of containment, raises questions about whether the old Cold War—and the emerging one with China—could have been avoided.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the DISCLOSE Act.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on the DISCLOSE Act.

So You Want to Buy an Ambassadorship

The United States is the only Western government that routinely rewards mega-donors with top diplomatic posts.

Chinese President Xi jinping toasts the guests during a banquet marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on September 30, 2019 in Beijing, China.
Chinese President Xi jinping toasts the guests during a banquet marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on September 30, 2019 in Beijing, China.

Can China Pull Off Its Charm Offensive?

Why Beijing’s foreign-policy reset will—or won’t—work out.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar chairs a meeting in Ankara, Turkey on Nov. 21, 2022.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar chairs a meeting in Ankara, Turkey on Nov. 21, 2022.

Turkey’s Problem Isn’t Sweden. It’s the United States.

Erdogan has focused on Stockholm’s stance toward Kurdish exile groups, but Ankara’s real demand is the end of U.S. support for Kurds in Syria.

Trending

  1. What Putin Got Right
    Argument |
    Stephen M. Walt

  2. Haiti Is on the Brink of State Failure
    Analysis |
    Robert Muggah

  3. The Drone War in Ukraine Is Cheap, Deadly, and Made in China
    Analysis |
    Faine Greenwood

  4. Taipei Fears Washington Is Weakening Its Silicon Shield
    Argument |
    Aidan Powers-Riggs

  5. Welcome to the Black Sea Era of War
    Analysis |
    Maximilian Hess
Latest

Five Seas Shaping Geopolitics

What the Marvel Cinematic Universe Can Teach Us About Geopolitics

Why Is Adam Smith Still So Popular?

Congress Descends on Munich to Support Ukraine

China’s Newest Action TV Show Is a Propaganda Hit
See All Stories