What in the World?

Is the United States becoming protectionist? Ever since Washington passed its Inflation Reduction Act, which provides subsidies and investment opportunities for clean energy initiatives, a chorus of lawmakers in Europe and Asia have begun to say the United States is fostering unfair competition. Is it? A wide-ranging conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the Biden administration's trade and economic policies—and the impacts they have on the world.

Relations between the United States and China seem to be getting frostier by the day. For its part, Washington has made a series of policy choices over the last few years that can be summed up as tough on Beijing, even seeking to contain the rise of the world's second-biggest economy. Is the Biden administration's China policy too hawkish? And how might that be impacting the world? Jessica Chen Weiss, formerly a senior advisor for policy planning at the State Department under the Biden administration, makes the case that the United States is becoming consumed by competition with China, a strategy that could lead to dangerous conflict. Is Weiss correct? A frank discussion about the Biden administration's China policy and alternatives that it ought to consider.

TOPSHOT - Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armoured carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk region on October 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on October 2, 2022 that Lyman, a key town located in one of four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia, had been "cleared" of Moscow's troops. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

This week marks exactly one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine. There is now little doubt that Putin failed in his initial goals: Kyiv is still standing, Ukrainians are determined to keep fighting, and the West has so far stayed resolute in its support of Ukraine. If Putin had hoped to weaken NATO, the very opposite has happened, with Finland and Sweden on the cusp of joining the transatlantic military alliance. But beyond the goals of one leader in Moscow, it is also clear that Ukraine has suffered horrors of a historic nature. By one estimate from Harvard University, more than 130,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or severely wounded, in addition to the deaths of more than 7,000 Ukrainian civilians. Ukraine's economy and infrastructure have been dealt blows that will take decades to recover from. What will another year of war look like? What can we glean from the current state of play on the battlefield? Angela Stent, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of Putin's World: Russia Against the West and With the Rest, and Michael Kofman, the research program director of the Russia studies program at the Center for Naval Analyses, discuss the conversation.