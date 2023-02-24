Quiz

What in the World?

Test yourself on the week of Feb. 18: Russia’s war in Ukraine hits the one-year mark, Somali refugees flee to Ethiopia, and floods slam Brazil.

By , a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference center in central Moscow on Feb. 21. SERGEI SAVOSTYANOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Up to date on FP’s coverage? See what you can remember with our weekly international news quiz!

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

Up to date on FP’s coverage? See what you can remember with our weekly international news quiz!

1. Which country’s main opposition party was forced to stop publishing its only newspaper this week amid a government crackdown on political dissent?

Bangladesh is one of many Asian nations facing government suppression of press freedom, Maria Ressa said last July on FP Live.

2. After a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, another quake rocked the area on Monday. How strong was that earthquake?

The Turkish government’s antipathy for science and the academy writ large worsened the earthquake’s fallout, Seyla Benhabib argues.

3. On Tuesday, the Israeli Knesset passed a law that will do what to the nation’s judiciary?

As protests shake the Netanyahu administration, some experts have questioned whether the country is facing an “Israeli Spring,” Aaron David Miller writes.

4. In a long speech on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he is suspending Moscow’s participation in which major treaty?

New START had been the last remaining arms control agreement between Russia and the United States, FP’s Amy Mackinnon explains.

5. China and Japan held their first formal security talks in how many years on Wednesday?

Economic security is central to Japan’s efforts to curtail Chinese power in East Asia, David E. Adler argued last month.

6. More than 60,000 Somali refugees have fled to Ethiopia in recent weeks due to fighting over which disputed region?

The United States has expressed interest in deepening ties to Somaliland but has no plans to recognize the region’s independence, Mary Yang and FP’s Robbie Gramer reported last year.

7. Floods decimating which Brazilian state have so far displaced more than 1,700 people?

Brazil has experienced a host of climate-related disasters in recent years, from flooding to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, which FP’s Robbie Gramer investigated last December.

8. Friday marked the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. How much additional Ukrainian territory have Russian troops captured since this time last year?

If the war continues along this same trajectory, Russia will control one-third of Ukraine by this time next year, Graham Allison predicts.

9. First spy balloons, and then UFOs. What new mysterious object washed up on a Japanese beach on Tuesday?

A Japanese bomb squad ruled the ball poses no immediate threat, Sky News reported—though its purpose is still unknown.

10. To improve its sales in Italy, Starbucks announced plans this week to launch which product in the country?

In Milan, you can soon order “a silky infusion of Partanna extra virgin olive oil with vanilla sweet cream foam, which slowly cascades through the beverage.” Yum?

You scored

It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.

You scored

Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.

You scored

Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

Alexandra Sharp is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @AlexandraSSharp

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tag: Politics

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    U.S. Deterrence Failed in Ukraine
  2. 2
    Why Was Turkey’s Military MIA After the Earthquake?
  3. 3
    Why the West Is Afraid of Ukraine’s Victory
  4. 4
    The Adani Crisis Is Exactly What India Needs
  5. 5
    ‘Putin Still Believes Russia Will Prevail’
  6. 6
    Putin Should Have Known His Invasion Would Fail

More from Foreign Policy

Vladimir Putin speaks during the Preliminary Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at The Konstantin Palace on July 25, 2015 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Vladimir Putin speaks during the Preliminary Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at The Konstantin Palace on July 25, 2015 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

What Putin Got Right

The Russian president got many things wrong about invading Ukraine—but not everything.

Dmitry Medvedev (center in the group of officials), an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who is now deputy chairman of the country's security council, visits the Omsktransmash (Omsk transport machine factory) in the southern Siberian city of Omsk.
Dmitry Medvedev (center in the group of officials), an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who is now deputy chairman of the country's security council, visits the Omsktransmash (Omsk transport machine factory) in the southern Siberian city of Omsk.

Russia Has Already Lost in the Long Run

Even if Moscow holds onto territory, the war has wrecked its future.

Sri Lankan construction workers along a road in Colombo.
Sri Lankan construction workers along a road in Colombo.

China’s Belt and Road to Nowhere

Xi Jinping’s signature foreign policy is a “shadow of its former self.”

Dalton speaks while sitting at a table alongside other U.S. officials.
Dalton speaks while sitting at a table alongside other U.S. officials.

The U.S. Overreacted to the Chinese Spy Balloon. That Scares Me.

So unused to being challenged, the United States has become so filled with anxiety over China that sober responses are becoming nearly impossible.

Trending

  1. A Report Card on the War in Ukraine
    Analysis |
    Graham Allison

  2. ‘Putin Still Believes Russia Will Prevail’
    Q&A |
    Ravi Agrawal

  3. ‘Killing Was a Game for Russians’
    Dispatch |
    Liz Cookman

  4. The Top 5 Lessons From Year One of Ukraine’s War
    Argument |
    Stephen M. Walt

  5. Why Was Turkey’s Military MIA After the Earthquake?
    Argument |
    Özgür Özkan
Latest

‘Killing Was a Game for Russians’

What in the World?

Putin Needs Repression to Run an Unpopular War

Putin Should Have Known His Invasion Would Fail

How the Ukraine War Has Changed Russia’s Cyberstrategy 
See All Stories