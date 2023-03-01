 Skip to main content

Analysis: Putin’s Russian Critics Are Growing Ever Louder

Analysis

Putin’s Russian Critics Are Growing Ever Louder

The most pointed criticisms of the war are coming from those charged with fighting it.

Vohra-Anchal-foreign-policy-columnist18
Vohra-Anchal-foreign-policy-columnist18
Anchal Vohra
By , a Brussels-based columnist for Foreign Policy who writes about Europe, the Middle East and South Asia.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin puts on ear phones during a press conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich on December 2, 2010 after Russia was chosen to host the 2018 World Cup.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin puts on ear phones during a press conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich on December 2, 2010 after Russia was chosen to host the 2018 World Cup.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin puts on ear phones during a press conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich on December 2, 2010 after Russia was chosen to host the 2018 World Cup. SEBASTIAN DERUNGS/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s War in Ukraine

Understanding the conflict one year on.

More on this topic

A year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in no mood to end the war despite heavy casualties and reversals on the battlefield. In a long-winded address last week, he said nothing about why the so-called special military operation that was supposed to culminate in the collapse of the Ukrainian state within days had dragged on for a year. Instead, he called upon Russians to prepare for the long haul. “Step by step, carefully and consistently we will deal with the tasks we have at hand,” he said

The Russian elite and lawmakers present at the event clapped and nodded and gave a standing ovation when he referred to the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine as Russian territory. He conveniently omitted important details, such as the fact that Russian forces have long been forced to retreat from Kherson and are now incurring their heaviest death toll since the onset of the war, with more than 800 soldiers dying in a week or sometimes even in a single day.

It’s unclear how many at the gathering sincerely bought Putin’s pitch about a coming Russian victory. But what’s indisputable is that criticisms of the war among the men fighting it are growing ever louder. 

A year into the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in no mood to end the war despite heavy casualties and reversals on the battlefield. In a long-winded address last week, he said nothing about why the so-called special military operation that was supposed to culminate in the collapse of the Ukrainian state within days had dragged on for a year. Instead, he called upon Russians to prepare for the long haul. “Step by step, carefully and consistently we will deal with the tasks we have at hand,” he said

The Russian elite and lawmakers present at the event clapped and nodded and gave a standing ovation when he referred to the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine as Russian territory. He conveniently omitted important details, such as the fact that Russian forces have long been forced to retreat from Kherson and are now incurring their heaviest death toll since the onset of the war, with more than 800 soldiers dying in a week or sometimes even in a single day.

It’s unclear how many at the gathering sincerely bought Putin’s pitch about a coming Russian victory. But what’s indisputable is that criticisms of the war among the men fighting it are growing ever louder. 

Most of the criticism has tended to come from those who believe Putin and his military have not pursued the war decisively or effectively enough. These critics tend to be allies of Putin, and their comments amount to a jockeying for greater influence within the state by presenting themselves as better strategists than Russia’s own generals—although some suggest this also amounts to indirect criticism of Putin himself, since he placed those generals in charge in the first place. 

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former Soviet Union convict and current chief of the mercenary Wagner Group; Ramzan Kadyrov, the brutal Chechen leader; and Igor Girkin, who came to be known as Igor the Terrible for massacring Bosnian Muslims and was later accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine, have all openly criticized the Russian military. These men are driven by personal ambition, yet their views reflect recognition among Russians tasked with fighting the war about how Putin’s invasion has not gone according to plan. 

Prigozhin publicly stated that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov deliberately halted ammunition supply to Wagner mercenaries fighting in Bakhmut, a city in eastern Ukraine, and accused them of treason. He also accused the Russian army of taking credit for advances made by Wagner in the town of Soledar—the first Russian success in months. Of the Bakhmut offensive, he wrote, “within a radius of 50 km, plus or minus, there are only Wagner PMC fighters.”

In the tussle between the defense ministry and Prigozhin, Putin at first seemed to lean toward the professionals—until recently, Wagner was recruiting prisoners to beef up its forces—but ultimately Prigozhin turned out to be the winner. A day after his public critique, Wagner was sent the ammunition Prigozhin demanded and, according to some reports, the ministry of defense was forced to swallow its pride and publicly salute the paramilitary group’s “courage.” In a Telegram statement through his press service, Prigozhin thanked people “in high places” for the decision, saying “hundreds, if not thousands” of men defending their homeland had been saved. “Their mothers and children will not receive coffins with their bodies,” he said.

For years, Prigozhin has been recruiting and sending mercenaries to fight in Syria, Libya, and other countries on Putin’s behalf. But experts say he has increasingly been seeking a role as a public figure, even speaking like a politician rather than a private businessman. Although Wagner’s clear link to the Kremlin, Prigozhin’s mercenaries have never been formally recognized by the Russian state; and in Ukraine, too, Wagner was meant to stay in the shadows, carrying out operations the state could deny while providing prisoners as cannon fodder. 

But Prigozhin is now targeting top echelons of the defense ministry for criticism while portraying himself as a straightforward nationalist trying to protect Russia’s honor and his men. Over the last few months, Prigozhin admitted his connection not only to Wagner (after previous denials), but also to the Internet Research Agency, the troll farm behind the disinformation campaign that sought to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election. 

“I was never just the financier of the Internet Research Agency,” he said in a press service post. “I thought it up, I created it, I managed it for a long time.” 

Several Russia experts told Foreign Policy that Prigozhin has lately felt indispensable to Putin, especially since Russian forces’ failure to make inroads in Ukraine and rout from previously occupied areas. He has presented himself as the heroic face of the war—because he knows Putin needs him more than ever. 

Joana de Deus Pereira, senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute-Europe think tank, pointed out Prigozhin’s unique approach. “Prigozhin is doing what nobody in high circles has done yet,” she said. “He is visiting the dead, the wounded, and acting like a politician.’’

Prigozhin is not only “doing the dirty work on the battlefield,” but also presenting himself as a national face during the war, Deus Pereira said. “This is a political stunt that I don’t think the Kremlin had thought about. He wants to increase his political influence and enter the Kremlin. The elite will never accept that,” she said.

Gulnaz Sharafutdinova, professor of Russian politics at King’s College’s Russia Institute, said the rise of leaders who control armed men outside state structures is threatening to the elite establishment. “That’s destabilizing,” she said, “because it reflects the failure of the state.” 

 “Probably, such a situation cannot but disturb and irritate both other influential figures in Putin’s entourage and the president himself,” Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled Russian businessman and opposition activist, said to FP through his press secretary Maxim Dbar.

Sharafutdinova said that, while Prigozhin is not a threat to Putin at the moment, his growing prominence has caused concern in Moscow. “This is a time of acute uncertainty,” she said. “People at the helm of power could lose the war.

“It could then come to—who is the more popular leader, who is seen as having done more for the sake of victory in this war? The contest could catapult some people in the front line as possible options of who could emerge as the next leader.”

Kadyrov, the Chechen leader, isn’t currently seeking to replace Putin either—but he has questioned the president’s acumen, suggesting that Putin does not have an accurate picture of the reality in Ukraine. “If today or tomorrow no changes in strategy are made, I will be forced to speak with the leadership of the defense ministry and the leadership of the country to explain the real situation on the ground to them,” Kadyrov said in an audio message posted to Telegram in September. 

Experts say Kadyrov, a former rebel turned Russian ally ruling Chechnya, a Russian republic in the Caucasus, is a huge asset for Russia. Chechen delegations have been sent to occupied regions in Ukraine, ostensibly to aid in converting Ukrainian state structures to Russian ones—but also to deploy Kadyrov’s expertise in suppressing unruly masses through violence.

Kateryna Stepanenko, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, told Foreign Policy that Kadyrov is driven by business interests: “He wants to loot occupied territories. We know of reports that some individuals affiliated [with] him have even seized factories in Mariupol.” Deus Pereira agreed, saying that Kadyrov wished to expand his influence and be made in charge of occupied areas. 

That may not sit well with others—such as Girkin, a Russian army veteran and former defense minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, who also goes by the alias Igor Ivanovich Strelkov. He has claimed credit for Russia’s conquest of Crimea, saying it was triggered by his 2014 attack on the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk. He has also criticized Putin’s Dec. 9, 2022, claim that the progress of the special military operation was stable. Experts said Girkin believes Putin had stopped short and should have called for a full mobilization. 

Any of these men could be made to mysteriously disappear, like other critics before them. But attacking the defense minister and the army chief are still not considered a capital offense if you have already earned Putin’s ear. Nonetheless, their salvos display growing infighting among Russia’s elite in the face of the failures of Russian forces on the battlefield. 

Twitter: @anchalvohra

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Authoritarianism, Russia, War

Read More

A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a tombstone.
A portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a tombstone.

An End to the War Doesn’t Mean the End of Putin

Russia may well emerge from the war poor, belligerent, and with President Vladimir Putin still in power.

Report |
Amy Mackinnon

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    To Save France, Macron Is Dividing Europe
  2. 2
    The Conversation About Ukraine Is Cracking Apart
  3. 3
    Corruption Is the Iranian Regime’s Achilles’ Heel
  4. 4
    Putin’s Russian Critics Are Growing Ever Louder
  5. 5
    China’s Farmland Is in Serious Trouble
  6. 6
    NATO Needs to Welcome Bosnia Before It’s Too Late

More from Foreign Policy

Vladimir Putin speaks during the Preliminary Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at The Konstantin Palace on July 25, 2015 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Vladimir Putin speaks during the Preliminary Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at The Konstantin Palace on July 25, 2015 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

What Putin Got Right

The Russian president got many things wrong about invading Ukraine—but not everything.

Dmitry Medvedev (center in the group of officials), an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who is now deputy chairman of the country's security council, visits the Omsktransmash (Omsk transport machine factory) in the southern Siberian city of Omsk.
Dmitry Medvedev (center in the group of officials), an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who is now deputy chairman of the country's security council, visits the Omsktransmash (Omsk transport machine factory) in the southern Siberian city of Omsk.

Russia Has Already Lost in the Long Run

Even if Moscow holds onto territory, the war has wrecked its future.

Sri Lankan construction workers along a road in Colombo.
Sri Lankan construction workers along a road in Colombo.

China’s Belt and Road to Nowhere

Xi Jinping’s signature foreign policy is a “shadow of its former self.”

Dalton speaks while sitting at a table alongside other U.S. officials.
Dalton speaks while sitting at a table alongside other U.S. officials.

The U.S. Overreacted to the Chinese Spy Balloon. That Scares Me.

So unused to being challenged, the United States has become so filled with anxiety over China that sober responses are becoming nearly impossible.

Trending

  1. The Conversation About Ukraine Is Cracking Apart
    Argument |
    Stephen M. Walt

  2. Putin’s Russian Critics Are Growing Ever Louder
    Analysis |
    Anchal Vohra

  3. To Save France, Macron Is Dividing Europe
    Argument |
    Eoin Drea

  4. Corruption Is the Iranian Regime’s Achilles’ Heel
    Argument |
    Danielle Pletka

  5. China’s Farmland Is in Serious Trouble
    Analysis |
    Zongyuan Zoe Liu
Latest

Putin’s Russian Critics Are Growing Ever Louder

Tensions Escalate as Nigeria Awaits Results

China’s Censorship Reaches Globally Through WeChat

Western Academics Are Fighting for Disappeared Friends in Xinjiang

The State Department’s Lack of Diversity Is Bad for U.S. Diplomacy
See All Stories
Loading graphics

Welcome to a world of insight.

Make the most of FP.

Explore the benefits of your FP subscription. Explore the benefits included in your subscription.

Stay updated on the topics you care about with email alerts. Sign up below. Stay updated on the topics you care about with email alerts. Sign up below.

Choose a few newsletters that interest you. Get more insight in your inbox.

Here are some we think you might like. Update your newsletter preferences.

  • Morning Brief thumbnail
  • Africa Brief thumbnail
  • Latin America Brief thumbnail
  • China Brief thumbnail
  • South Asia Brief thumbnail
  • Situation Report thumbnail

Keep up with the world without stopping yours. Keep up with the world without stopping yours.

Download the FP mobile app to read anytime, anywhere. Download the new FP mobile app to read anytime, anywhere.

Download on the App Store
  • Read the magazine
  • Save articles (and read offline)
  • Customize your feed
  • Listen to FP podcasts
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on the Google Play Store

Analyze the world’s biggest events. Analyze the world’s biggest events.

Join in-depth conversations and interact with foreign-policy experts with Join in-depth conversations and interact with foreign-policy experts with

US President Joe Biden watches at US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 17, 2022, while hosting a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden watches at US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 17, 2022, while hosting a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Explaining America’s Trade Policy
Register now Ask a Question Ask a Question
✓  

Registered

  |   Ask a Question Ask a Question   |   Add to Calendar

  1. Only FP subscribers can submit questions for FP Live interviews.

    ALREADY AN FP SUBSCRIBER?

  2. Only FP subscribers can submit questions for FP Live interviews.

    ALREADY AN FP SUBSCRIBER?

Is the United States becoming protectionist? Ever since Washington passed its Inflation Reduction Act, which provides subsidies and investment opportunities for clean energy initiatives, a c...Show more

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in Washington on Feb. 15, 2022. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in Washington on Feb. 15, 2022. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Is America’s China Policy Too Hawkish?
Register now Ask a Question Ask a Question
✓  

Registered

  |   Ask a Question Ask a Question   |   Add to Calendar

  1. Only FP subscribers can submit questions for FP Live interviews.

    ALREADY AN FP SUBSCRIBER?

  2. Only FP subscribers can submit questions for FP Live interviews.

    ALREADY AN FP SUBSCRIBER?

Relations between the United States and China seem to be getting frostier by the day. For its part, Washington has made a series of policy choices over the last few years that can be summed ...Show more

TOPSHOT - Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armoured carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk region on October 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on October 2, 2022 that Lyman, a key town located in one of four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia, had been "cleared" of Moscow's troops. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armoured carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk region on October 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on October 2, 2022 that Lyman, a key town located in one of four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia, had been "cleared" of Moscow's troops. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia’s War in Ukraine, One Year On
| View Now

This week marks exactly one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine. There is now little doubt that Putin failed in his initial goals: Kyiv is still ...Show more

See what’s trending. See what’s trending.

Most popular articles on FP right now. Most popular articles on FP right now.