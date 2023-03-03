What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of Feb. 25: Nigeria votes, Finland builds a border wall, and Israel escalates repression.
1. Last weekend, Nigeria held a presidential election to replace outgoing leader Muhammadu Buhari. Who was not a candidate?
Tinubu won the presidency, but it was third-party candidate Obi who made headlines throughout much of the campaign. Obi’s unexpected rise shined light on Nigeria’s Igbo ethnic group, which has not held the presidency since 1966, Emmanuel Iduma writes.
2. Protests erupted in Mexico last weekend over the passage of a new law that would do what?
Meanwhile, Mexico City signed a deal with Tesla on Monday to build an electric vehicle plant in the country, FP’s Catherine Osborn reports in Latin America Brief.
3. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres cited which document on Monday when criticizing Russia’s human rights violations in Ukraine?
When it comes to confronting Russia’s challenges to the rules-based international order, U.N. bodies have shown some bark and no bite, J. Alex Tarquinio reports.
4. On Tuesday, Finland began constructing a stronger 124-mile fence along its border with Russia. How long is the full Russian-Finnish border?
The war in Ukraine has prompted Finland to become more assertive against Russian aggression. Last September, Helsinki called for a visa ban on Russian tourists, Minna Ålander and Benjamin Tallis explored at the time.
5. Which Israeli official is under fire after suggesting the Palestinian town of Hawara should be “wiped out” on Wednesday?
Washington’s refusal to condemn Israeli far-right violence means it is effectively condoning the state’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, Tariq Kenney-Shawa argues.
6. Which country hosted this week’s G-20 foreign ministers’ summit?
As G-20 president, New Delhi must focus on global debt restructuring and climate activism, Sanjaya Baru suggests.
7. Ghana granted citizenship to two survivors of which American race riot on Thursday?
The Tulsa Race Massacre was almost wiped from U.S. history—and now faces a long road to restoration, Scott Ellsworth argues in The Ground Breaking, a book FP’s Chloe Hadavas reviewed in 2021.
8. British Labour leader Keir Starmer hired Sue Gray as his chief of staff on Thursday, enraging allies of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Why is Gray a controversial hire?
Johnson’s legacy will be defined by three political failures: Brexit, COVID-19, and Partygate, FP’s Cameron Abadi and Adam Tooze predicted last January on Ones and Tooze.
9. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador posted a photo of which mythical creature on his social media accounts on Saturday?
The elf-like creature was spotted in nature by an engineer, López Obrador wrote, adding that “everything is mystical.”
10. Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Friendship honor to whom on Monday?
Seagal, who also holds Russian citizenship, was a staunch supporter of Russia’s annexation of Ukraine in 2014, the Guardian reported last year.
Alexandra Sharp is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @AlexandraSSharp
