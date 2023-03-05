Flash Points
How to Deal With the Taliban

Inside the debate over whether the West should engage the regime.

A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait in a queue during a World Food Program cash distribution in Kabul.
A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait in a queue during a World Food Program cash distribution in Kabul.
A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait in a queue during a World Food Program cash distribution in Kabul on Nov. 29, 2021. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

Since the fall of Kabul in 2021, the international community has struggled to form a coherent approach to the Taliban, particularly as Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis has worsened. As countries have tiptoed around engagement, politicians, analysts, and Afghans have asked: Should the West engage the regime at all? And if so, how?

In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the complexities of this debate as it pertains to international aid, Afghanistan’s foreign reserves, and, perhaps most controversially, diplomatic recognition.—Chloe Hadavas

A Nobel Nominee’s Controversial Call for Engagement With the Taliban

Mahbouba Seraj, a rights activist and nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, says there’s no choice now but to talk to Afghanistan’s new rulers, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.

Mahbouba Seraj, a journalist and women's rights activist in Afghanistan.
Mahbouba Seraj, a journalist and women's rights activist in Afghanistan.

Mahbouba Seraj, a journalist and women’s rights activist, poses for a portrait in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 23, 2021. MARCUS YAM/LOS ANGELES TIMES

Afghan laborers push a wheelbarrow loaded with food aid at a gymnasium in Kabul.
Afghan laborers push a wheelbarrow loaded with food aid at a gymnasium in Kabul.

Afghan laborers push a wheelbarrow loaded with food aid at a gymnasium in Kabul on Jan. 17. Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

To Help Afghanistan, Engage Its Political Opposition

The Taliban’s rule isn’t inevitable or forever, Richard Fontaine and Lisa Curtis write.

Afghan money changers calculate at the currency exchange Sarayee Shahzada market in Kabul on June 29, 2015.
Afghan money changers calculate at the currency exchange Sarayee Shahzada market in Kabul on June 29, 2015.

Afghan money changers calculate at the currency exchange Sarayee Shahzada market in Kabul on June 29, 2015. WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

Don’t Release Foreign Reserves to the Taliban

Unfreezing billions of dollars while huge revenues flow to Kabul risks legitimizing an extremist regime, Sarajuddin Isar writes.

A man sits behind a glass case full of colorful bills.
A man sits behind a glass case full of colorful bills.

Afghan money exchangers wait for customers along a street near the currency exchange market in Kabul on May 15.Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

How Afghanistan’s Money Exchangers Have Worked Around the Taliban

They are, increasingly, the only financial link that connects the country to the rest of the world, Nafay Choudhury writes.

Afghan boys stand in a queue as they wait to receive food aid from a nongovernmental organization in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Afghan boys stand in a queue as they wait to receive food aid from a nongovernmental organization in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Afghan boys stand in a queue as they wait to receive food aid from a nongovernmental organization in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Jan. 3. WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

The Taliban Are Losing Some of Their Cash Cows

The U.S. and U.N. are halting aid as the Taliban ratchet up their atrocities, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.

Vladimir Putin speaks during the Preliminary Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at The Konstantin Palace on July 25, 2015 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Dmitry Medvedev (center in the group of officials), an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who is now deputy chairman of the country's security council, visits the Omsktransmash (Omsk transport machine factory) in the southern Siberian city of Omsk.
Sri Lankan construction workers along a road in Colombo.
Dalton speaks while sitting at a table alongside other U.S. officials.
