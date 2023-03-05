How to Deal With the Taliban

Mahbouba Seraj, a rights activist and nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, says there’s no choice now but to talk to Afghanistan’s new rulers, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.

In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the complexities of this debate as it pertains to international aid, Afghanistan’s foreign reserves, and, perhaps most controversially, diplomatic recognition.—Chloe Hadavas

Since the fall of Kabul in 2021, the international community has struggled to form a coherent approach to the Taliban, particularly as Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis has worsened. As countries have tiptoed around engagement, politicians, analysts, and Afghans have asked: Should the West engage the regime at all? And if so, how?

Mahbouba Seraj, a journalist and women's rights activist in Afghanistan.

Afghan laborers push a wheelbarrow loaded with food aid at a gymnasium in Kabul.

The Taliban’s rule isn’t inevitable or forever, Richard Fontaine and Lisa Curtis write.

Afghan money changers calculate at the currency exchange Sarayee Shahzada market in Kabul on June 29, 2015.

Unfreezing billions of dollars while huge revenues flow to Kabul risks legitimizing an extremist regime, Sarajuddin Isar writes.

A man sits behind a glass case full of colorful bills.

They are, increasingly, the only financial link that connects the country to the rest of the world, Nafay Choudhury writes.

Afghan boys stand in a queue as they wait to receive food aid from a nongovernmental organization in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The U.S. and U.N. are halting aid as the Taliban ratchet up their atrocities, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.