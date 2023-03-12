How the World Forgot About Russian Imperialism
And why recovering this history matters for understanding the war in Ukraine.
“Russia’s nature as an imperial power is incontrovertible,” Artem Shaipov and Yuliia Shaipova write. “So why has this fundamental, foundational fact about Russia been all but ignored in the West for so long, including among those who study and analyze the region?”
Shaipov and Shaipova suggest that the answer lies in the way Russian studies is taught in the West. But regardless of the reason, the war in Ukraine has sparked a newfound awareness of Russia’s imperial project, past and present. The essays below explore the nature of Russian imperialism and its relationship to the country’s latest war of conquest.—Chloe Hadavas
What the Fall of Empires Tells Us About the Ukraine War
Russia’s war can only be understood as a bloody post-imperial conflict, Anatol Lieven writes.
From Pushkin to Putin: Russian Literature’s Imperial Ideology
Russian classical literature, chock full of dehumanizing nationalism, reads disturbingly familiar today, Volodymyr Yermolenko writes.
It’s High Time to Decolonize Western Russia Studies
Why, Artem Shaipov and Yuliia Shaipova write, has it taken a war of conquest for experts to recognize Russia’s nature as a vast imperial enterprise?
Why Putin’s Denunciations of Western Imperialism Ring Hollow
Russia is among the world’s most ambitious imperial nations, FP’s Howard W. French writes.
For Opposition to Putin’s War, Look to the Fringes of His Empire
The dirty secret of the Russian military is that long-conquered subjects are the Kremlin’s cannon fodder, Alexey Kovalev writes.
What Putin Got Right
The Russian president got many things wrong about invading Ukraine—but not everything.
Russia Has Already Lost in the Long Run
Even if Moscow holds onto territory, the war has wrecked its future.
China’s Belt and Road to Nowhere
Xi Jinping’s signature foreign policy is a “shadow of its former self.”
The U.S. Overreacted to the Chinese Spy Balloon. That Scares Me.
So unused to being challenged, the United States has become so filled with anxiety over China that sober responses are becoming nearly impossible.
