Russia Extends Grain Deal With Ukraine

Welcome to today’s Morning Brief, where we’re looking at Ukraine and Russia extending the grain deal while Putin visited Mariupol for the first time since announcing its annexation, Imran Khan’s court appearance, and Italy stopping the registration of same-sex parents in Milan.

Russia and Ukraine Extend Grain Deal

Russia and Ukraine have extended a deal that allows Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea, though it is unclear how long the deal will hold for. Ukraine wanted the deal extended for 120 days, whereas Russia wanted 60, and Moscow has warned the deal will not hold for longer if sanctions against Russia are not lifted.

The United Nations and Turkey first helped broker the deal last summer. Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain producers.

“This deal is of vital importance for the global food supply. I thank Russia and Ukraine, who didn’t spare their efforts for a new extension, as well as the United Nations secretary general,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, hours before the deal was set to expire.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an unannounced visit to Mariupol, roughly 10 months after it was forcibly taken over by Russia. This was the first time Putin had visited the Donbas region since announcing last September that he was annexing it.

The visit came just days after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest for war crimes, and specifically for personal responsibility in the abduction of Ukrainian children—many of them from the Mariupol area. Russia, like the United States, is not a party to the International Criminal Court.

Mariupol is also where a theater used by residents as a shelter was bombed by Russia. Amnesty International has deemed the bombing of the theater a war crime.

Mariupol’s exiled former mayor, Vadym Boychenko, likened Putin to a criminal returning to a crime scene.

“He has come in person to see what he has done,” Boychenko told the BBC. “He’s come to see what he will be punished for.”

Kremlin officials said the decision to go to Mariupol was made spontaneously by Putin.

The World This Week

Monday, March 20: Chinese leader Xi Jinping pays a state visit to Putin in Moscow, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida makes an official visit to India and meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tuesday, March 21: European Neighborhood Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi hosts Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

Wednesday, March 22: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Thursday, March 23: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the U.K.

Friday, March 24: The Cumbre Iberoamericana summit between the leaders of many Latin American nations, Spain, and Portugal is held in the Dominican Republic.

What We’re Following Today

Imran Khan in court. This weekend, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared in court in Islamabad, the country’s capital. The warrant for his arrest was reportedly canceled. Meanwhile, police stormed Khan’s residence in Lahore and arrested 61 people while using tear gas.

Khan, who had failed to appear at an earlier hearing, was not present, as he had traveled to Islamabad. He is charged with having sold state gifts while in office and hiding his assets. In a video message, recorded on the journey from Lahore to Islamabad, Khan demanded that those responsible for breaking into his residence be punished.

Italy stops registration of children by same sex parents. In 2018, the mayor of Milan allowed parents in same-sex relationships to officially acknowledge their children as their own. This week, Italy’s current government ordered the city to stop registering these children. Hundreds in Milan attended a protest against the government on Saturday.

Attendees included Elly Schlein, newly elected leader of the center-left Democratic Party. Her message, she said, was that the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, should not “discriminate against the daughters and sons of these wonderful families.”

Keep an Eye On At least 15 killed in an earthquake in Ecuador. At least 15 people were killed after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook Ecuador’s south coast. The southern province of El Oro, where 12 died, was the worst affected. President Guillermo Lasso asked citizens to remain calm while officials assessed the damage. He also visited a hospital in Machala to meet with some of those injured in the quake.

Mass protests for eleventh week in Israel. Israelis protested for the eleventh consecutive week against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned overhaul of the judiciary, which critics say would strip all liberalism from Israel’s democracy. In Karkur, a town in northern Israel, police used a water cannon on protesters. The Associated Press reported that they had obtained a video of protesters chanting “democracy” as they did so.

Odds and Ends

Snail seizure. A man who traveled from Ghana to Michigan brought six giant African land snails with him in his luggage. They were discovered and seized on March 9 at Detroit’s airport.

The snails, which can grow as long as 8 inches (20cm) can carry parasites impacting humans and causing diseases, including meningitis.