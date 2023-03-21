Insider

Adam Tooze: Why a Soft Landing Is Possible Even if It Defies Economic Theory

Fed inflation targets might need revising in order to avoid a recession.

Job seekers visit booths during a job fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center on April 15, 2022. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via Getty Images

The annual inflation rate in the United States is now about 6 percent, down from the nearly double-digit rate in the middle of last year. At the same time, the U.S. unemployment rate is 3.4 percent—the lowest it’s been in decades. That combination of datapoints suggests that the decision by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation by raising interest rates is not only working on its own terms, but might be accomplishing what’s referred to as a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy—a cooling down of inflation while managing to avoid a recession.

Tags: Economics, Europe, United States

