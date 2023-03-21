Adam Tooze: Why a Soft Landing Is Possible Even if It Defies Economic Theory

Reporters-notebook-FPLive-site-3-2 Can U.S. President Joe Biden really support Ukraine against Russia for “as long as it takes,” as he has pledged? Congressional support for this aid has largely been bipartisan and wide-r...Show moreanging, but Ron DeSantis and other leading Republicans are beginning to question whether the United States is prepared to keep it up. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Moscow, as the competition between the United States and China intensifies and the diplomatic relationship dives to a new low. Heading into a possible reelection year, FP’s reporters will discuss if and how Biden can juggle these substantial foreign-policy issues—and how the campaign trail might change things. They’ll also talk about the budget and what it reveals about the administration’s foreign-policy agenda. Plus, as always, there will be a glimpse into the reporters’ notebooks, with insider insights into what Washington is really talking about when it comes to geopolitics. Tune in for the inside scoop and watch FP’s reporters in conversation with the magazine’s executive editor, Amelia Lester.

Protesters gather during a rally against the government's controversial judicial overhaul bill in Tel Aviv on March 18. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been protesting weekly against their government’s plans to overhaul—and weaken—the country’s judiciary. Several former military officials have ...Show moreaccused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of a judicial power grab, raising the question of whether serving officers will disobey what they might see as an illegitimate government. How will Israel’s constitutional crisis develop? What happens if an internal mutiny actually takes place? And how does the United States continue its partnership with a country it once lauded as the sole democracy in the Middle East? Ehud Barak, Israel’s former prime minister, who also served as the country’s defense minister and army chief, will join FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a live discussion about the future of Israel’s democracy and what happens next in the current standoff.