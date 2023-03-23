Insider

Your all-access pass to FP

What’s the Significance of Xi’s Peace Plan?

Our reporters answer your questions on the latest developments of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

By
No audio? Hover over the video player, and tap the Click to Unmute button.

Already an FP Subscriber?

On-demand recordings of FP Live conversations are available to FP subscribers.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met face to face in Moscow. Xi offered his country’s assistance in mediating between Russia and Ukraine to help find a solution to the war. At the same time, the United States has warned that it has evidence that China was considering sending legal aid to Moscow. So what is the significance of the peace plan, and could it work?

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Foreign & Public Diplomacy, Geopolitics, Russia, War

Read More

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping give a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping give a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.

Can Russia Get Used to Being China’s Little Brother?

The power dynamic between Beijing and Moscow has switched dramatically.

Argument |
Philipp Ivanov
A COMAC C919 narrow-body airliner on display during the 2021 China Aviation Industry Conference And Nanchang Air Show on October 30, 2021 in Nanchang, China.
A COMAC C919 narrow-body airliner on display during the 2021 China Aviation Industry Conference And Nanchang Air Show on October 30, 2021 in Nanchang, China.

If China Arms Russia, the U.S. Should Kill China’s Aircraft Industry

Beijing’s aerospace future is uniquely dependent on Western companies. U.S. and EU trade sanctions could bring its indigenous aviation sector to a halt.

Argument |
Richard Aboulafia

Insider | Is America’s China Policy Too Hawkish? By Ravi Agrawal

A wide view of the delegations sitting at tables arranged in a triangle shape.
A wide view of the delegations sitting at tables arranged in a triangle shape.

China’s Good Offices

With the Saudi-Iran deal, Beijing shows there’s a place for its less judgmental, see-no-evil diplomatic approach.

Analysis |
Howard W. French

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    Skilled Migrants Aren’t Interested in Germany
  2. 2
    Russia’s Disinformation Machine Has a Middle East Advantage
  3. 3
    Scoop: Turkey and Hungary Not Invited to Biden’s Big Democracy Summit
  4. 4
    Iraqi Kurdistan’s House of Cards Is Collapsing
  5. 5
    Russia Has the Hydrocarbons, but China Has the Cash
  6. 6
    Netanyahu’s Legal Crusade Is Sparking a Military Backlash in Israel

More from Foreign Policy

Newspapers in Tehran feature on their front page news about the China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore ties, signed in Beijing the previous day, on March, 11 2023.
Newspapers in Tehran feature on their front page news about the China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore ties, signed in Beijing the previous day, on March, 11 2023.

Saudi-Iranian Détente Is a Wake-Up Call for America

The peace plan is a big deal—and it’s no accident that China brokered it.

Austin and Gallant stand at podiums side by side next to each others' national flags.
Austin and Gallant stand at podiums side by side next to each others' national flags.

The U.S.-Israel Relationship No Longer Makes Sense

If Israel and its supporters want the country to continue receiving U.S. largesse, they will need to come up with a new narrative.

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the Moscow Kremlin Wall in the Alexander Garden during an event marking Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the Moscow Kremlin Wall in the Alexander Garden during an event marking Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow.

Putin Is Trapped in the Sunk-Cost Fallacy of War

Moscow is grasping for meaning in a meaningless invasion.

An Iranian man holds a newspaper reporting the China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore ties, in Tehran on March 11.
An Iranian man holds a newspaper reporting the China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore ties, in Tehran on March 11.

How China’s Saudi-Iran Deal Can Serve U.S. Interests

And why there’s less to Beijing’s diplomatic breakthrough than meets the eye.

Trending

  1. Scoop: Turkey and Hungary Not Invited to Biden’s Big Democracy Summit
    Situation Report |
    Robbie Gramer, Jack Detsch

  2. Skilled Migrants Aren’t Interested in Germany
    Argument |
    Paul Hockenos

  3. Xi and Putin Have the Most Consequential Undeclared Alliance in the World
    Argument |
    Graham Allison

  4. Netanyahu’s Legal Crusade Is Sparking a Military Backlash in Israel
    Analysis |
    Amos Harel

  5. Iraqi Kurdistan’s House of Cards Is Collapsing
    Argument |
    Winthrop Rodgers
Latest

Xi and Putin Have the Most Consequential Undeclared Alliance in the World

Russia Has the Hydrocarbons, but China Has the Cash

How Dangerous Is the Islamic State-Khorasan?

What’s the Significance of Xi’s Peace Plan?

UNESCO Made Ukraine a Priority, but Xinjiang Fell By the Wayside
See All Stories