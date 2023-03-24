What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of March 18: Uganda passes anti-LGBTQ legislation, North Korea simulates a nuclear attack, and Paraguay investigates a former president.
On top of the headlines? See what you can remember with our weekly international news quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic refused to sign a deal over the weekend that would have done what?
Resolving the standoff between the two countries is key to integrating the former Yugoslav republics into the West, Edward P. Joseph writes.
2. Why did North Korea simulate a nuclear attack against South Korea on Sunday?
Under the right circumstances, South Korea could develop its own nuclear weapons program without being ostracized from the global community, Ramon Pacheco Pardo argues.
3. On Tuesday, lawmakers in Uganda approved extensive new anti-LGBTQ legislation. Which of the following does the law not criminalize?
African countries have become increasingly anti-LGBTQ in recent decades, in no small part thanks to the efforts of U.S. evangelicals, Caleb Okereke writes.
4. The Israeli military on Wednesday acknowledged it made a “mistake” when it did what?
Washington should reconsider the nature of its relationship with Israel, FP’s Steven A. Cook argues.
5. Indian authorities on Wednesday deployed thousands of paramilitary soldiers to northwest Punjab to suppress unrest as police search for Amritpal Singh, a Sikh preacher on the run. Why is Singh a wanted man?
Punjab is the only majority-Sikh province in India, and Sikh separatist violence has plagued the region in the past, FP’s Michael Kugelman explains in this week’s South Asia Brief.
6. Which European country on Thursday said it would not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin—an indicted war criminal as of last week—if he were to enter its territory?
Though the International Criminal Court cannot force Hungary to surrender Putin, his arrest warrant is far from empty symbolism, Mark Lawrence Schrad argues.
7. The CEO of which major social media platform testified before the U.S. Congress on Thursday?
Concerns about user data have led many countries to weigh bans on TikTok, FP’s Rishi Iyengar reports.
8. On Thursday, Paraguayan authorities launched an investigation into a former president accused of having ties to which militant organization?
The move comes just one month ahead of Paraguay’s general elections, which are shaping up to be unusually competitive, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes in this week’s Latin America Brief.
9. Mexico is considering doing what to combat a decline in its migrating monarch butterfly population—due in part to illegal logging in the country’s nature reserves?
FP’s Robbie Gramer chronicled the battle to save forests in December 2022.
10. A study published Wednesday discovered that a genetic risk for liver disease and a hepatitis B infection likely contributed to the death of which classical composer?
Thanks to advances in DNA technology, scientists were able to pull genetic evidence from locks of the German composer’s hair, the Associated Press reported.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
