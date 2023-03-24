 Skip to main content

Argument: Swiss Neutrality Makes No Sense Anymore

Argument

An expert's point of view on a current event.

Swiss Neutrality Makes No Sense Anymore

Switzerland’s refusal to take sides in Ukraine only benefits Russia.

Vohra-Anchal-foreign-policy-columnist18
Vohra-Anchal-foreign-policy-columnist18
Anchal Vohra
By , a Brussels-based columnist for Foreign Policy who writes about Europe, the Middle East and South Asia.
A Swiss soldier stands at attention in front of a Swiss flag before the arrival of German President Christian Wulff on September 8, 2010 in Bern, Switzerland.
A Swiss soldier stands at attention in front of a Swiss flag before the arrival of German President Christian Wulff on September 8, 2010 in Bern, Switzerland.
A Swiss soldier stands at attention in front of a Swiss flag before the arrival of German President Christian Wulff on September 8, 2010 in Bern, Switzerland. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Switzerland has a history of trading with Nazis, serving as a tax haven for the world’s corrupt officials, and claiming the moral high ground in global politics. That’s because of its tradition of neutrality, which dates back to the 1500s and was codified in The Hague Convention of 1907. Its preferred involvement in international conflicts has been to offer luxury hotels amid lofty mountains as venues for holding peace talks. 

Switzerland has a history of trading with Nazis, serving as a tax haven for the world’s corrupt officials, and claiming the moral high ground in global politics. That’s because of its tradition of neutrality, which dates back to the 1500s and was codified in The Hague Convention of 1907. Its preferred involvement in international conflicts has been to offer luxury hotels amid lofty mountains as venues for holding peace talks. 

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Switzerland’s continued insistence on not getting involved in a war that threatens all of Europe, has irritated Western countries that had previously accepted its claims of neutrality. There is growing criticism in Western capitals at just how easy Bern has had it all these years. 

At the start of the war last year, Switzerland agreed to impose sanctions on Russia, which included freezing assets of Russian oligarchs, denying airspace to Russian planes, and imposing a travel ban on some men in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s entourage. It was hailed as a watershed moment in Swiss foreign policy, but Western diplomats say Bern should have done much more. 

Scott Miller, the U.S. ambassador to Bern, said that Switzerland could easily increase its freezing of assets belonging to Russian oligarchs from $8 billion up to $109 billion. He urged the Swiss to rethink their neutrality and contended it is not a “static construct.” Switzerland can’t call itself neutral and allow either side to exploit that position, added Miller, suggesting Russia was taking advantage of its stance.

Yet despite pressure from the West, Bern is not reconsidering its neutral status nor introducing any substantial changes to it. The only legal change it has considered is an amendment to existing law that would allow third countries to re-export Swiss arms and ammunition. 

Until now, Germany, Spain, and Denmark—which wish to send Swiss-made weapons to buttress Ukraine’s defenses—have been prevented by the Swiss Federal Act on War Material, which bars re-exporting to a country in an armed conflict without the Swiss government’s approval. In January, Michael Flügger, German ambassador to Switzerland, said Bern was effectively hindering other European nations from helping Ukraine. 

He described Switzerland’s position as “incomprehensible.” Germany’s Defense Ministry has appealed to Switzerland asking for more than 12,000 35 mm rounds of Swiss-made ammunition for Gepard air defense tanks that Ukraine needs to protect its cities from Russian drone attacks. A German company has since started to manufacture the ammunition itself, but German diplomats are making sure to voice their frustrations. 

Earlier this month, the Swiss parliament discussed an initial proposal that would have allowed re-export to Ukraine if the suppliers were like-minded nations, but it was rejected by a majority. The vote was telling of just how deeply entrenched Switzerland’s neutrality is—even if it comes at the expense of an embattled nation fighting for its independence. 

“Switzerland will not reconsider neutrality, not fundamentally, because it doesn’t depend on the kind of conflict, not if someone is on the right or the wrong side,” said Laurent Goetschel, the director of the Swiss Peace research institute and a professor of political science at the University of Basel. Switzerland’s various political parties have disparate reasons to protect the neutral status, he told Foreign Policy over the phone. “The populists in Switzerland want to stick to an orthodox interpretation of neutrality because it better fits the country’s interest,” he added. “Many of those on the left and among the greens are pacifists.” 

But for those on the right, the support for neutrality may be masking an active affinity for Putin. In his recent speech commemorating the first anniversary of Ukraine’s invasion, Putin accused the West of destroying the institution of family, as well as “cultural and national identity,” by “forcing the priests to bless same-sex marriages” and exploring the idea of a gender-neutral god. The comments were tailor-made to lure far-right politicians across Europe who are against progressive values. 

Among those are leaders of the populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP), the largest in the Swiss parliament, which calls for a strict interpretation of Swiss neutrality in the Ukraine war and has been instrumental in blocking the supply of Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine. “There’s not a little bit of neutrality,” said Yves Nidegger, a member of the SVP who sits on the Foreign Policy Commission of Switzerland. On social issues, he seems to be in sync with the Russian president. In one recent message on Facebook, he posted a pardoy of a Pink Floyd song, declaring, “We don’t need ‘woke’ education.”

Roger Köppel, another member of the SVP and editor in chief of the hard-right political weekly Weltwoche, is described in the local media as a Putin sympathizer and a friend of Russia. He believes the Russian president is vilified because he “stands for manhood” and prophesied that Putin might be the shock the West needs to come back to its senses.

Such comments reflect how the SVP might see an ally in Putin when it comes to propagating its social values. Goetschel said some leaders on the far right identify with Putin “because he has a similar stance on LGBTQ and woke culture.” Moreover, like other populist parties in Europe, the SVP believes that Russia is serving as a counterweight to Washington

In collaboration with advocacy group Pro Schweiz, the SVP has launched an initiative to safeguard Swiss neutrality, which seeks a referendum to inscribe a stringent definition of neutrality in the Swiss constitution. If it is passed, it would ban Switzerland from joining a defense alliance like NATO unless the country was directly attacked. If it collects 50,000 signatures, it must be put to a vote, said Fabian Molina, a Swiss politician with the left-leaning Social Democratic Party. “The SVP wants to defend Swiss neutrality to defend (Switzerland’s) economic foreign policy. The Swiss became very rich in the last hundred years by not having to take a stand on anything but being an offshore platform for sometimes questionable businesses. We survived two world wars and benefited from trading with Nazis,” he added. 

While Molina said that his party is supportive of re-exporting Swiss weapons, Alain Berset, Switzerland’s president who hails from the same political group, has said it isn’t possible in the current legal framework. He warned against “war frenzy” and said Swiss weapons should not be used in a war. “Pacifism has a bad reputation right now, but warfare is not part of the Swiss DNA,” he said in an interview. 

The Kremlin, however, has been the beneficiary of pacifist ideology in Europe. Although Berset retracted his war frenzy comment, the Russian ambassador to Switzerland was quick to latch onto it and seized the chance to once again call the United States a “hegemon” that is refusing to accept a multipolar world. Anti-Americanism and whataboutism are popular among both the populists and pacifists in Europe, and people still mistrust U.S. intentions because it invaded Iraq. But Russia’s war in Ukraine is not linked to Iraq and has been overwhelmingly condemned at the United Nations. 

At least four or five other legal proposals are pending, including a so-called Lex Ukraine, which would allow a one-time transfer of material to Kyiv. One motion that is gaining traction among some Swiss politicians says the Swiss government could revoke the re-export clause if weapons are being sent to a conflict condemned by two-thirds of the U.N. General Assembly for violating international law. 

A government official told FP on the condition of anonymity that, legally, it should be possible to “uphold neutrality and yet let third countries supply Swiss weapons.” At least two observers of the Swiss arms industry, a government official and a military expert from a European country based in Switzerland, told FP that when it came to wars in poorer nations, Switzerland has simply turned a blind eye to the re-export of its weapons, but now, since Russia is involved, the debate is more politicized. Swiss weapons have ended up in Afghanistan, and Swiss Sig Sauer 551 assault rifles are used by Saudi forces in Yemen, including against civilians. Furthermore, according to one research report, Swiss components were also found in some of Russia’s most modern military systems. 

Switzerland’s glaring double standards are raising the question of whether the neutrality doctrine is tenable at all anymore. Benno Zogg, a former senior researcher with the Zurich-based think tank Center for Security Studies and now head of strategy and international affairs at the Swiss Ministry of Defense and earlier, wrote a research paper on Swiss neutrality and said some believe neutrality is ingrained in Swiss identity, but he also represented the other argument. “In contrast, the core of neutrality—essentially abstention in interstate war—has lost much of its meaning in the 21st-century state system,” he wrote, “as non-state actors and threats have become more prevalent, and states are increasingly interdependent.” 

Twitter: @anchalvohra

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Europe, Switzerland

Read More

Swiss electoral posters demand end of freedom of movement agreement.
Swiss electoral posters demand end of freedom of movement agreement.

The EU’s Next Big Problem Is Switzerland

Europe is facing its first post-Brexit test of how tough it should be with its close neighbors.

Voice |
Caroline de Gruyter
Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping make a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping make a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.

What Does Xi’s Visit to Russia Mean for the World?

China’s embrace of Russia seems politically risky but Beijing is also benefiting economically and emerging as the dominant power.

It's Debatable |
Emma Ashford, Matthew Kroenig
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he delivers a speech.
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he delivers a speech.

To Save His Pension Reform Bill, Macron Has Lost France

And he is getting himself in trouble abroad too.

Report |
Michele Barbero

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    Polling Has a 98 Percent Chance of Being Bad for You
  2. 2
    America’s Zero-Sum Economics Doesn’t Add Up
  3. 3
    AUKUS Gets Awkward Down Under
  4. 4
    Keep Talking to the Taliban
  5. 5
    How U.S. Evangelicals Helped Homophobia Flourish in Africa
  6. 6
    Russia’s Disinformation Machine Has a Middle East Advantage

More from Foreign Policy

Newspapers in Tehran feature on their front page news about the China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore ties, signed in Beijing the previous day, on March, 11 2023.
Newspapers in Tehran feature on their front page news about the China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore ties, signed in Beijing the previous day, on March, 11 2023.

Saudi-Iranian Détente Is a Wake-Up Call for America

The peace plan is a big deal—and it’s no accident that China brokered it.

Austin and Gallant stand at podiums side by side next to each others' national flags.
Austin and Gallant stand at podiums side by side next to each others' national flags.

The U.S.-Israel Relationship No Longer Makes Sense

If Israel and its supporters want the country to continue receiving U.S. largesse, they will need to come up with a new narrative.

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the Moscow Kremlin Wall in the Alexander Garden during an event marking Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers at the Moscow Kremlin Wall in the Alexander Garden during an event marking Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow.

Putin Is Trapped in the Sunk-Cost Fallacy of War

Moscow is grasping for meaning in a meaningless invasion.

An Iranian man holds a newspaper reporting the China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore ties, in Tehran on March 11.
An Iranian man holds a newspaper reporting the China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore ties, in Tehran on March 11.

How China’s Saudi-Iran Deal Can Serve U.S. Interests

And why there’s less to Beijing’s diplomatic breakthrough than meets the eye.

Trending

  1. America’s Zero-Sum Economics Doesn’t Add Up
    Essay |
    Adam Posen

  2. Xi and Putin Have the Most Consequential Undeclared Alliance in the World
    Argument |
    Graham Allison

  3. Iraqi Kurdistan’s House of Cards Is Collapsing
    Argument |
    Winthrop Rodgers

  4. Scoop: Turkey and Hungary Not Invited to Biden’s Big Democracy Summit
    Situation Report |
    Robbie Gramer, Jack Detsch

  5. Russia Has the Hydrocarbons, but China Has the Cash
    Report |
    Christina Lu
Latest

What in the World?

AUKUS Gets Awkward Down Under

What Does Xi’s Visit to Russia Mean for the World?

To Save His Pension Reform Bill, Macron Has Lost France

Adam Tooze: Why Iraq’s Economy Never Recovered From the U.S. Invasion
See All Stories
Loading graphics

Welcome to a world of insight.

Make the most of FP.

Explore the benefits of your FP subscription. Explore the benefits included in your subscription.

Stay updated on the topics you care about with email alerts. Sign up below. Stay updated on the topics you care about with email alerts. Sign up below.

Choose a few newsletters that interest you. Get more insight in your inbox.

Here are some we think you might like. Update your newsletter preferences.

  • Morning Brief thumbnail
  • Africa Brief thumbnail
  • Latin America Brief thumbnail
  • China Brief thumbnail
  • South Asia Brief thumbnail
  • Situation Report thumbnail

Keep up with the world without stopping yours. Keep up with the world without stopping yours.

Download the FP mobile app to read anytime, anywhere. Download the new FP mobile app to read anytime, anywhere.

Download on the App Store
  • Read the magazine
  • Save articles (and read offline)
  • Customize your feed
  • Listen to FP podcasts
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on the Google Play Store

Analyze the world’s biggest events. Analyze the world’s biggest events.

Join in-depth conversations and interact with foreign-policy experts with Join in-depth conversations and interact with foreign-policy experts with

BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 05: A general view of the Great Hall of the People during the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech in the opening of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress at The Great Hall of People on March 5, 2023 in Beijing, China.China's annual political gathering known as the Two Sessions will convene leaders and lawmakers to set the government's agenda for domestic economic and social development for the year. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 05: A general view of the Great Hall of the People during the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech in the opening of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress at The Great Hall of People on March 5, 2023 in Beijing, China.China's annual political gathering known as the Two Sessions will convene leaders and lawmakers to set the government's agenda for domestic economic and social development for the year. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Inside China’s ‘Two Sessions’
Register now Ask a Question Ask a Question
✓  

Registered

  |   Ask a Question Ask a Question   |   Add to Calendar

  1. Only FP subscribers can submit questions for FP Live interviews.

    ALREADY AN FP SUBSCRIBER?

  2. Only FP subscribers can submit questions for FP Live interviews.

    ALREADY AN FP SUBSCRIBER?

Every year, the top Chinese legislative and advisory bodies meet for two weeks to rubber-stamp decisions already made by the Chinese Communist Party. It’s called the “two sessions,” an...Show more

made-in-america-protectionism-adam-posen-doug-chayka-illustration-fp-live-lead
made-in-america-protectionism-adam-posen-doug-chayka-illustration-fp-live-lead

Economist Adam Posen Explains Why He Thinks U.S. Industrial Policy Will Backfire
Register now Ask a Question Ask a Question
✓  

Registered

  |   Ask a Question Ask a Question   |   Add to Calendar

  1. Only FP subscribers can submit questions for FP Live interviews.

    ALREADY AN FP SUBSCRIBER?

  2. Only FP subscribers can submit questions for FP Live interviews.

    ALREADY AN FP SUBSCRIBER?

Over the last few years, Washington has prioritized relocating manufacturing production back to the United States. Critics abroad argue that America’s new industrial policy is protectionis...Show more

A tank fires at Russian positions near Kreminna in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on Jan. 12. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images
A tank fires at Russian positions near Kreminna in the Lugansk region of Ukraine on Jan. 12. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine’s Battlefield Dynamics
Register now Ask a Question Ask a Question
✓  

Registered

  |   Ask a Question Ask a Question   |   Add to Calendar

  1. Only FP subscribers can submit questions for FP Live interviews.

    ALREADY AN FP SUBSCRIBER?

  2. Only FP subscribers can submit questions for FP Live interviews.

    ALREADY AN FP SUBSCRIBER?

Russia has gone from one mobilization to the next, burning through equipment and ammunition faster than it can replace it—even resorting to the recruitment of prisoners to fight its drawn-...Show more

See what’s trending. See what’s trending.

Most popular articles on FP right now. Most popular articles on FP right now.