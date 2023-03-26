Why Doesn’t the World Care More About the Uyghurs?
How Xinjiang fell by the wayside.
“One aspect of the Uyghur genocide that has always confounded me is why outrage among the global public has been so muted,” FP’s Amy Mackinnon wrote this week. Despite her hesitancy in broaching this subject with a Uyghur human rights advocate, Mackinnon recently posed this question to Nury Turkel, who is now the chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
“One aspect of the Uyghur genocide that has always confounded me is why outrage among the global public has been so muted,” FP’s Amy Mackinnon wrote this week. Despite her hesitancy in broaching this subject with a Uyghur human rights advocate, Mackinnon recently posed this question to Nury Turkel, who is now the chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
Below, you’ll find Turkel’s three possible explanations for the world’s silence, as well as more essays and reporting exploring how—and why—Xinjiang has fallen by the wayside.—Chloe Hadavas
The Witness
Why is global outrage about the Uyghur genocide muted? Human rights advocate Nury Turkel has some ideas, FP’s Amy Mackinnon writes.
UNESCO Made Ukraine a Priority, but Xinjiang Fell by the Wayside
Some cultures are protected more than others, FP’s Liam Scott reports.
The United Nations Is Scared of Calling Out China’s Genocide
A long-delayed report on Xinjiang was an important step forward, but it has critical omissions, FP’s Azeem Ibrahim writes.
Why Erdogan Has Abandoned the Uyghurs
As Ankara grows more economically dependent on Beijing, the Turkish government is no longer offering a safe haven or defending Uyghur rights, Kuzzat Altay writes.
China’s Transnational Repression Gets Saudi Backing
Deporting Uyghur refugees is inhumane and illegal, Rayhan Asat writes.
More from Foreign Policy
Saudi-Iranian Détente Is a Wake-Up Call for America
The peace plan is a big deal—and it’s no accident that China brokered it.
The U.S.-Israel Relationship No Longer Makes Sense
If Israel and its supporters want the country to continue receiving U.S. largesse, they will need to come up with a new narrative.
Putin Is Trapped in the Sunk-Cost Fallacy of War
Moscow is grasping for meaning in a meaningless invasion.
How China’s Saudi-Iran Deal Can Serve U.S. Interests
And why there’s less to Beijing’s diplomatic breakthrough than meets the eye.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.