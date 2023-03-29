Insider

Taiwan’s Diplomatic Dance

The best lines from Ryan Hass, Zongyuan Zoe Liu, and James Palmer on the latest China-focused FP Live.

FP Insiders get to read exclusive excerpts from our regular FP Live interviews. This week, host Ravi Agrawal sat down for one of the program’s regular China discussions with three experts: Ryan Hass, a former China director at the National Security Council; Zongyuan Zoe Liu, a Council on Foreign Relations fellow and Foreign Policy columnist; and James Palmer, a deputy editor at Foreign Policy and writer of China Brief.

