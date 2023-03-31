Insider

The Weakest Link in Biden’s Foreign Policy?

Economist Adam Posen debates responses to his cover story critiquing America’s zero-sum economics.

By , the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
In FP’s spring print issue, economist Adam Posen makes the case that U.S. industrial policy over the last few years has become protectionist—and could be self-defeating. Posen details what he describes as “profound analytic fallacies” underpinning the policy choices made under both the Trump and Biden administrations.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports

Tags: Economics, Foreign & Public Diplomacy, United States

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai in her office in Washington
The White House’s Case for Industrial Policy

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai counters critics who say the United States is fostering unfair competition.

Q&A |
Ravi Agrawal
An illustration shows piles of shipping containers and symbols of industry as protectionist islands in a sea.
America’s Zero-Sum Economics Doesn’t Add Up

Industrial policy and subsidies are nothing new and can be useful. But shutting off from the world will have consequences.

Essay |
Adam Posen

industrial-policy-globalization-developing-countries-doug-chayka-illustration-hp
The World Will Regret Its Retreat From Globalization

Trade and financial flows have fallen well below their peaks, and poorer countries will bear the brunt.

Essay |
Eswar Prasad

