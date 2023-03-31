The Weakest Link in Biden’s Foreign Policy?

In FP’s spring print issue, economist Adam Posen makes the case that U.S. industrial policy over the last few years has become protectionist—and could be self-defeating. Posen details what he describes as “profound analytic fallacies” underpinning the policy choices made under both the Trump and Biden administrations.
Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RaviReports
Russia has gone from one mobilization to the next, burning through equipment and ammunition faster than it can replace it—even resorting to the recruitment of prisoners to fight its drawn-...Show moreout war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kyiv has received a major infusion of military aid from the West in the last three months. What are its chances of success in a forthcoming offensive?
Join FP’s Ravi Agrawal for a discussion with James Stavridis, a retired four-star U.S. Navy admiral and NATO supreme allied commander. Tune in for a wide-ranging discussion on Russia and Ukraine’s military options; the respective roles of Europe, the United States, and China; and more.
Over the last few years, Washington has prioritized relocating manufacturing production back to the United States. Critics abroad argue that America’s new industrial policy is protectionis...Show moret and fosters unfair competition.
Economist Adam Posen goes a step further. He says the problem with U.S. policy isn’t just that it channels zero-sum thinking but that it is destined to backfire on a number of its goals, from job creation to innovation and decarbonization.
Posen argues that for U.S. industrial policy to be successful and resilient, it needs to be barrier free. How and why? Subscribers are encouraged to send in their questions. Posen will discuss his FP cover essay in a conversation with FP’s editor in chief, Ravi Agrawal.
FP editor in chief, Ravi Agrawal sat down for a regular China discussion with three experts: Ryan Hass, a former China director at the National Security Council; Zongyuan Zoe Liu, a Council ...Show moreon Foreign Relations fellow and Foreign Policy columnist; and James Palmer, a deputy editor at Foreign Policy and writer of China Brief.
The discussion encompassed highlights from the recent meeting between the presidents of China and Russia, the recently concluded “two sessions” meetings in Beijing—an annual rubber-stamp convening—and the ongoing dramas over TikTok and a recent public sighting of Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba. The bit our editors want to highlight in particular, however, involves rival diplomatic missions from Taiwan. Former President Ma Ying-jeou became the first sitting or former leader to visit mainland China since 1949, a trip Taipei’s ruling party has called “regrettable.” It comes right as President Tsai Ing-wen prepares to visit the United States and Central America this week.
