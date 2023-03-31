What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of March 25: Germany goes on strike, Finland nears full NATO membership, and Taiwanese leaders take testy trips.
There’s more to this week than former U.S. President Donald Trump’s indictment. See what you can remember with our international news quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired which cabinet minister over the weekend after he spoke out against Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reforms?
Israel is experiencing its greatest challenge to liberal democracy since its inception, sparking concern from the nation’s military leaders, Amos Harel writes.
2. Public transit screeched to a halt in Germany on Monday as labor unions went on strike to demand what?
Germany needs to fill hundreds of thousands of job vacancies but can’t attract enough qualified candidates, Paul Hockenos writes.
3. Newly elected Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf promised to do what on Monday?
Scottish independence long eluded Yousaf’s predecessor, Nicola Sturgeon, and ultimately contributed to her political downfall, FP’s Azeem Ibrahim argued in February.
4. How many migrants died after a fire at a detention center in Mexico on Monday night?
Many of the migrants held in Mexican detention centers are Guatemalan and face grim prospects should they be forced to return home, Jeff Abbott reported in September 2022.
5. Who became the first sitting or former Taiwanese leader to visit China in more than 70 years on Wednesday?
FP’s Ravi Agrawal leads a discussion on the impact of Ma’s visit on FP Live.
6. Calls mounted Wednesday for the Taliban to free detained activist Matiullah Wesa. What has Wesa advocated for?
Despite the Taliban’s numerous human rights violations, it is not productive to isolate it from the rest of the world, Adam Weinstein argues.
7. Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is leading ongoing anti-government protests in Nairobi. What is one demand he said would have to be fulfilled for the demonstrations to end?
Kenya’s leadership has called the gatherings illegal, and police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi details in Africa Brief.
8. Which country ratified Finland’s NATO membership on Thursday, clearing the way for the Nordic country to join the military alliance?
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shook Finland and put an end to decades of geopolitical neutrality, Emily Schultheis reports from Helsinki.
9. The chief of Colombia’s national police said over the weekend that he and his forces are using what to help fight crime in the South American country?
Colombia has a complicated history of navigating drug cartels and militant groups, Erika Piñeros reported earlier this month.
10. Japan’s Seiichi Sano turns 90 later this year and began surfing at the youthful age of 80. What does he say inspired him to pick up the hobby?
Surfing is just Sano’s latest project. He previously climbed Mt. Fuji but must not have found it challenging enough, the Associated Press reports.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
