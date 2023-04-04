Argument

An expert's point of view on a current event.

Get Out of Russia

An increasingly desperate country is no place for foreigners.

By , a writer, journalist, and online safety expert based in Washington.
Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. journalist detained in Russia, is escorted out of the Lefortovsky District Court in Moscow.
Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. journalist detained in Russia, is escorted out of the Lefortovsky District Court in Moscow.
Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. journalist detained in Russia, is escorted out of the Lefortovsky District Court in Moscow on March 30. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

Years ago, the late Russian writer Elena Gremina correctly predicted that her country was growing worse by the day. “I don’t want to live in an Orthodox Iran,” she told me back in 2013, after Russia passed a reactionary law criminalizing offending “religious feelings of believers.”

Years ago, the late Russian writer Elena Gremina correctly predicted that her country was growing worse by the day. “I don’t want to live in an Orthodox Iran,” she told me back in 2013, after Russia passed a reactionary law criminalizing offending “religious feelings of believers.”

Now that the Russian Federation has fully embraced fascism, more parallels with Iran and other autocratic states like China are emerging. One of the biggest is hostage-taking. And that means that for Americans and other Westerners from countries helping fight Russia’s brutality, it’s past time to get out.

Ever since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the rules of the game have changed. Denunciations are on the rise. As it slaughters people abroad, the Kremlin is increasingly more paranoid at home. And an American passport won’t protect you from the Russian authorities. In fact, it’s likely to draw their attention.

After detaining Americans such as Brittney Griner and Trevor Reed in order to use them as bargaining chips, the Russians have decided to go after an American journalist, the first such case since the Cold War. This journalist is the Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich, currently detained in Russia on ludicrous espionage charges.

Gershkovich came to Russia the same year that I finally left, and we haven’t had much interaction, but I’ve always known him to be a stand-up individual and a terrific writer. He had a lot of affection for Russia, because he was interested in the stories of its people—even as he was more than aware of the darkness at its center.

Before he was grabbed, Gershkovich knew that Russia was growing more dangerous. You could see that from some of his tweets. His social media presence was smartly low-key—you can’t get the job done in Russia if you’re railing against its government on Twitter, certainly not anymore—but what is left unsaid is sometimes more obvious than what is articulated.

I believe that Gershkovich stayed because he is a brave man who is committed to his work. I have seen some victim-blaming of him on social media, which is gross and appalling. As Jason Rezaian, another brave man who knows what it’s like to be a political hostage, recently put it, we should all avoid “repeating the Russian narrative” when it comes to this story. Rezaian was held in Iran and understands how depressingly similar both country’s playbooks are. Gershkovich is likely in it for the long haul. The Russians will hold onto him until it is useful to trade him.

Politically combustible situations require nuanced thinking. What is happening to Gershkovich is sickening, but it also should serve as a very clear signal to any Americans remaining in Russia. These people need to get out.

Americans making plans to travel to Russia for whatever reason should cancel those plans, even—perhaps especially—if they have Russian heritage. Russia was never particularly safe, but now it is a minefield. There’s no need to place yourself in harm’s way if you can avoid it.

I know from experience that it is hard to break personal ties with a country like Russia. I gave birth to my son in Moscow (and wrote about it for this very publication). There are many tough, principled people in Moscow and elsewhere whom I miss. There is the legacy of artists and writers like Gremina herself—a group that has immense talent and pure grit. Gremina, a ferociously brave and funny woman, passed away in 2018, and in that, I suppose, she has been spared the worst of seeing what happened to her country, though she did predict it.

Yet the Russian government has repeatedly shown us what it is. The mask has been off for some time now. The Kremlin is uncivilized. Its political strategies are written and implemented by thugs.

Globally, Americans are being snatched and held hostage at an alarming rate. There are a few countries where that’s particularly likely to happen, Russia being just one of them. But in recent years China has seen the hostage-taking of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the detention of Australians like Cheng Lei on trumped-up espionage charges, and even the kidnapping of its dissidents, including foreign passport holders, from other countries such as Thailand.

Russia has slid downhill even faster, however. The problem with the Russian government is that it talked a good game for a number of years. Until an all-out war in which Russia sees itself as battling the “evil West,” a lot of Americans, especially ones who couldn’t care less about Ukraine, could afford to be fooled by it. We cannot afford that anymore.

This goes for everyone, even the useful idiots—or, as the Soviets used to call them, the “shit-eaters.” There are Americans and others who to this day come to Russia to sing its praises. Some are political extremists. Some are sex tourists. Some are Steven Seagal. These people assume themselves to be safe, because they breathlessly support Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It’s a dangerous strategy, though, because if there is one thing to admire about Russian political culture, it’s this: They hate a traitor, and they view pro-Russian Americans as fundamentally traitorous to their own nation. As such, pro-Russian Americans are useful to the Russian regime, but they are not trusted or respected. It’s a bit like striking a deal with a fairy tale monster—the terms might seem OK on the surface, but there is always a risk, and a catch.

Of course, journalists still need to report on what is happening in Russia. But the danger now has become immense. There are no easy answers or platitudes I can offer here. There is just the cold, hard reality of a violent, fascist regime that despises Americans and will use them in its endless tit-for-tat games as much as it is able.

Do not give that regime what it wants. Don’t feed the monster. Stay out of Russia.

Natalia Antonova is a writer, journalist, and online safety expert based in Washington.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Geopolitics, Russia

Read More

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping meet in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping meet in Moscow.

What Does Xi’s Visit to Russia Mean for the World?

China’s embrace of Russia seems politically risky but Beijing is also benefiting economically and emerging as the dominant power.

It's Debatable |
Emma Ashford, Matthew Kroenig
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to chair a U.N. Security Council meeting via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 31.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to chair a U.N. Security Council meeting via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 31.

Nuclear Blackmail Is a Sign of Russia’s Declining Power

Moscow can no longer both cooperate and compete on the global stage.

Argument |
Austin Wright
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping make a toast at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping make a toast at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.

China’s ‘Peace Plan’ for Ukraine Isn’t About Peace

Beijing’s diplomatic overture has three ulterior motives.

Analysis |
Jo Inge Bekkevold

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    The Myth of American Exceptionalism 3421 Shares
  2. 2
    Biden’s State Department Needs a Reset
  3. 3
    China’s Neighbors Are Eyeing Up Yuan as Banking Worries Spread
  4. 4
    Violent Sikh Separatism Is Repeating as Farce
  5. 5
    China Has Been Waging a Decades-Long, All-Out Spy War
  6. 6
    Why Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland Deal Will Fail

More from Foreign Policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping give a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping give a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.

Can Russia Get Used to Being China’s Little Brother?

The power dynamic between Beijing and Moscow has switched dramatically.

Xi and Putin shake hands while carrying red folders.
Xi and Putin shake hands while carrying red folders.

Xi and Putin Have the Most Consequential Undeclared Alliance in the World

It’s become more important than Washington’s official alliances today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

It’s a New Great Game. Again.

Across Central Asia, Russia’s brand is tainted by Ukraine, China’s got challenges, and Washington senses another opening.

Kurdish military officers take part in a graduation ceremony in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on Jan. 15.
Kurdish military officers take part in a graduation ceremony in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on Jan. 15.

Iraqi Kurdistan’s House of Cards Is Collapsing

The region once seemed a bright spot in the disorder unleashed by U.S. regime change. Today, things look bleak.

Trending

  1. Why India Downplays China’s Border Threat
    Analysis |
    Happymon Jacob

  2. Biden’s State Department Needs a Reset
    Argument |
    Stephen M. Walt

  3. China’s ‘Peace Plan’ for Ukraine Isn’t About Peace
    Analysis |
    Jo Inge Bekkevold

  4. China Has Been Waging a Decades-Long, All-Out Spy War
    Essay |
    Calder Walton

  5. Violent Sikh Separatism Is Repeating as Farce
    Analysis |
    Anchal Vohra
Latest

Get Out of Russia

Nuclear Blackmail Is a Sign of Russia’s Declining Power

Why Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland Deal Will Fail

Part 3: The Embargo

Violent Sikh Separatism Is Repeating as Farce
See All Stories