Is Anyone in Beijing Listening to Europe?

One year after the EU-China Summit of April 2022—famously described as a “dialogue of the deaf” by EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell—relations between Europe and China remain tense and further complicated by China’s ongoing stance toward Russia and the war in Ukraine. At the same time, Chinese diplomats continue to float new proposals designed to improve ties with the EU, and European leaders continue to explore opportunities for engagement. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping last November right after the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited on March 31, and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beijing on April 5, coinciding with a visit by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Meanwhile, as U.S.-China relations approach new lows, American diplomats continue to lobby their European counterparts to adopt similar perspectives and policies with respect to China’s actions on the global stage. Against this backdrop, heightened by Xi’s recent visit to Moscow, and as European public opinion towards China turns ever more sour, what is the path forward for European-Chinese relations? Are there likely to be any meaningful differences between European and U.S. approaches to China? And might efforts like those of Scholz and Macron yield any adjustments in China’s own behavior, including but not just limited to its approach to the war in Ukraine?—The Editors

Europe Must Speak With One Voice

By Una Aleksandra Berzina-Cerenkova, head of the political science Ph.D. program and China Studies Centre at Riga Stradins University.

“China is not perfect, but we might need it one day,” an unnamed EU official recently told Politico. “Several member states share this assessment,” they added. And there is certainly truth to this—there are signals that Europe is a bigger believer in scoring China’s support than the United States is, and that this sentiment is shared among some nations and in the European Commission.

Perhaps it is a European strength and mission to keep the lines of communication with China open on behalf of the West. Still, several points are worth bearing in mind.

First, European bilateral visits to Beijing, regardless of whether their point of origin is Madrid, Paris, or Berlin, need to speak in one voice and repeat a joint position, or else end up damaging the image of a unified Europe. Case in point, the initially controversial visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Beijing in November 2022 actually demonstrated that Germany actively shares the wider Western position on the war in Ukraine and on Taiwan.

China is hoping for a European security decoupling from the U.S. “No matter how the situation may evolve, China all along sees the European Union as a comprehensive strategic partner and supports European integration,” China’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in March. “We hope that Europe, with the painful Ukraine crisis in mind, will truly realize strategic autonomy and long-term peace and stability.” It is a good time for European leaders to continue to signal to Beijing that China’s hopes are unfounded.

Second, even though non-confrontational agenda points between Europe and China are scarce these days, and the outrage over the war in Ukraine at first glance seems like a shared emotion, getting China to disown Russia should not be set as a realistic goal. From this point of view, the reported effort by French President Emmanuel Macron to prevent China from increasing its support of Russia’s invasion is a better way of wording it. Instead of calling for China to mediate, thus unwillingly endorsing China’s anti-American global security outlook, European communication should be about deterring China from supporting Russia via signaling resolve—and, going back to the first point, it needs to be a joint resolve for it to work.

China’s Russia Support Has Some Limits

By Frans-Paul van der Putten, the founder of ChinaGeopolitics.

“How China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a determining factor for EU-China relations going forward.” This statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her March 30 speech shows that, for the European Commission and presumably for the EU in general, dealing with Russia and the war in Ukraine is a bigger priority than managing the relationship with China. The EU seems to have made the future of its relationship with China dependent to a significant degree on how that country positions itself regarding the war in Ukraine. If that is the case, then it is important that the European Union is clear about what it wants China to do, and that this is viable.

According to von der Leyen, China should play a constructive role in bringing about peace on terms defined by Ukraine. Moreover, a peace settlement should include the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and the restoration of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In other words, rather than provide Russia with any kind of support, China should use its influence to pressure Russia into ending the war on Ukraine’s and the EU’s terms. The problem is that this is not a viable target so long as China regards Russia as a vital strategic partner because of its geopolitical rivalry with the United States. For China to exert strong pressure on Moscow would seriously damage its relationship with Russia.

The Chinese government has not condemned or openly criticized the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it did indicate in its recent position paper that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country (which includes Ukraine) needs to be upheld. This is the paper’s first point, and suggests that China disapproves of and is unlikely to formally recognize the occupation or annexation of any part of Ukrainian territory by Russia. However, the Chinese position paper includes no concrete steps to bring about a restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and has therefore been rejected by the EU as irrelevant at best. China has abstained several times in votes on United Nations Security Council resolutions that demand Russia withdraw its troops. Although the fact that China did not veto these resolutions seems to signal that it does not approve of the invasion, it also did not contribute to isolating Russia diplomatically. The Chinese government so far has not provided Russia with significant military aid, but it has strengthened economic relations, thereby undermining the effectiveness of Western sanctions.

China obviously has not played the role that the EU wants it to. And yet it has kept its support for Russia within certain limits. The ability of the EU to influence China’s position on the war is highly restrained. The Chinese government seems eager to preserve as much as possible China’s economic and diplomatic relations with the EU, but not at the cost of losing its ability to cooperate with Russia on geopolitical issues related to the United States. When attempting to influence China on how it deals with Russia and the war in Ukraine, the EU should take into account that the Chinese government’s main foreign-policy focus is on the United States, not on Russia or the EU. The European Union should therefore choose its aims carefully. Otherwise, European-Chinese relations may soon reach a dead end, while the EU will not have come closer to achieving its targets regarding the Ukraine war. Moreover, in order to enlarge its ability to influence China-Russia relations, the EU should actively contribute to a tempering of the tensions between China and the United States.

Europeans Worry About China’s Return to the Global Stage

By Silvia Menegazzi, a political scientist and Sinologist who works on Chinese foreign policy and public diplomacy.

With the escalation of the war in Ukraine, EU member states and institutions have realized the urgency of a unified EU’s China policy.

It is no coincidence that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, leaders of two of the countries often considered to be the “beating heart of the EU,” scheduled meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping within a few weeks one of another. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took stock of where the EU is headed in its relations with China, making a 40-minute-long speech co-hosted by the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS), which China sanctioned in 2021, and European Policy Center. Von der Leyen’s speech stands as a remarkable evaluation of EU-China contemporary relations, one that articulates a new level of precision on the EU’s position, even arguing for a reassessment of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI).

To be sure, in 2019 the commission provided important guidelines for how the EU would approach China in the years ahead, describing it, for example, as an economic partner, a technological competitor, and a systemic rival. Yet von der Leyen’s speech went far beyond the bilateral dimension of EU-China relations, questioning how China and the EU (as a global, unitary actor) should manage their relations amid growing global challenges.

Indeed, it is China’s return to the global stage that stands as a major concern for Europeans—in particular, as von der Leyen referenced, Xi’s no-limits friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the special relationship that a number of EU member states have developed with China won’t disappear overnight. The case of Spain is highly representative of the still-fragmented foreign-policy approach toward China pursued by the EU member states. While Spain never joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China is now the largest source of Spain’s imports, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s March 30-31 visit to Beijing felt more like a business trip, resulting in the signing of important agreements regarding education, phytosanitary protocols for agricultural exports, and sports.

In Italy, too, politicians are debating what the official position of the Meloni government should be toward China, particularly regarding the decision about whether to renew, in 2024, the BRI memorandum of understanding signed by the Conte government in 2019. Back then, the lack of a clear-cut European policy towards China underlined, once again, the widespread disagreement among member countries shaping their outlook on China. The lack of a unified European strategy towards China isn’t the only policy area paralyzing EU foreign policy. Yet, it is precisely the lack of a unified and coherent China policy that could prevent EU member states from securing their strategic priorities when it comes to a globally growing China.

The EU Is Moving Off the Sidelines in the Indo-Pacific

By Philippe Le Corre, a senior fellow with the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis.

Relations between the EU and China are at a turning point. As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out in an assertive March 30 speech, EU-China relations have become unbalanced due to “distortions created by China’s state capitalist system” and Beijing’s ambition to become “the world’s most powerful nation.” Brussels doesn’t support decoupling, von der Leyen said, but China’s rise comprises high risks for democratic regimes.

The European Union needs to act now, and von der Leyen offered several keys, including: making better use of existing EU tools such as the recent anti-coercion instrument (ACI), the foreign direct investment screening mechanism, and foreign subsidies regulation; developing new tools to assist sensitive industries and technologies (quantum computing, AI, biotech, etc.); aligning with partners such as Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, the G-7, the G-20, Mercosur, and others to avoid the “divide and conquer” tactics often used by China in the past (for example: For several years, China used the 17+1 group to attempt a direct dialogue with Eastern and Central European countries, outside of the EU framework; the platform has now become almost dormant).

Above all, the European economy should be more competitive to counter other big powers, including China. The von der Leyen speech should also be analyzed alongside the visit that she is making with French President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing from April 5 to 8. After the c chief’s straightforward statement of the EU’s conditions (“Any peace plan which would in effect consolidate Russian annexations is simply not a viable plan”), the French president will be able to appear as the chief negotiator on Ukraine, one of the key subjects of his trip (the other subject is France’s long-term commitment to the Indo-Pacific).

As far as Ukraine is concerned, the aim is to convince Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a move toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, especially following Xi’s one-sided visit to Moscow late last month. Europeans now appear united on defending their Ukraine line, and want to negotiate with China on the basis of two strategically independent powers: China (now duly recognized by Europe as a great power), and the EU (a bloc that is gradually making its strategic autonomy one of its foreign-policy key pillars). Having said that, Europeans (especially Eastern and Central Europeans) are realistic about what they can obtain from Xi. At the end of the day, it is the United States and NATO that are preventing Russia from conquering and occupying more Ukrainian territory.

Interestingly, neither von der Leyen nor Macron have referred to the United States in their recent statements on China, although they have insisted on Europe’s will to play a role in the Indo-Pacific, including through investment in and financing of infrastructures (the EU Global Gateway strategy). To countries of the vast Indo-Pacific region, the EU is now saying, “We are offering you a genuine choice”—and one quite different from China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which, as recent history has shown, carries financial and political risks for recipient countries.

Finally, “de-risking,” as von der Leyen referred to it, includes resilience and diversification for Europe and its partners. It is clear that the EU doesn’t want to stay on the side-lines of the Indo-Pacific, and will increase cooperation with as many possible nations of that region.

Brussels and Washington Have Made the Same Diagnosis on China

By Giulio Pugliese, a lecturer at the Oxford School of Global and Area Studies at the University of Oxford.

The European Union is aligning with the United States on its diagnosis and prescriptions concerning the China challenge. A steady deterioration of China’s image in Europe has been hastened by the war in Ukraine. China’s response is understood in Europe, especially Central and Eastern Europe, as a de facto condoning of Russia’s aggression, and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s stance on Taiwan is now more readily associated by public and elite opinion alike with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s imperial aggression, to the extent that a Russia-China autocratic axis is taken for granted. The politicization of China in national and EU parliaments, as well as international political factors—such as weaponizing “public diplomacy” to put a spotlight on Chinese actions—have fed into these views. Italy is illustrative of these changes, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government openly considering not renewing the (largely symbolic and tame) 2019 Belt and Road Initiative Memorandum of Understanding between Italy and China.

In 2020, the EU and its member states were still toying with the idea of a “third way” amid U.S.-China competition, so much so that EU High Representative Josep Borrell called for a Sinatra “My Way” Doctrine. Yet, since the Trump era, the U.S. government has lobbied NATO allies and EU member states to focus on China. With U.S. President Joe Biden, this mission has been in line with the aspiration to leverage techno-democratic allies against techno-autocracies, thus merging the Indo-Pacific with the Euro-Atlantic theaters (politically rather than militarily). The war in Ukraine has empowered these narratives, as evidenced by the language on China and “authoritarian actors” in the recent EU-NATO Joint Declaration.

This alignment is also a by-product of Europe’s growing strategic dependency on the United States, in both defense and energy. Fear of potential U.S. disengagement, especially from Central and Eastern European NATO allies, but also from Germany, feeds into political alignment. Finally, the support received by major U.S. allies in the Indo-Pacific, which have been accepted as NATO Asia-Pacific partners (AP4), has fed into growing security synergies between the EU and Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. This coalition of middle powers is not aimed at a “third way” to ameliorate the security dilemma embedded in U.S.-China hegemonic rivalry, but is more or less aligning with the United States.

In fact, 2023 will witness an increased military presence of “like-minded” countries in the Indo-Pacific region, especially from within the G-7 ranks plus Australia and South Korea. Notable examples include joint military exercises in the Pacific, to the extent that Italy will dispatch an aircraft carrier battlegroup all the way to Japan and, separately, a multipurpose patrol vessel to the region. The United States and middle powers such as Japan will allow for extra-regional players’ military presence through Reciprocal Access Agreements and Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreements. Still, mature foreign policies can and should walk the security talk and chew the diplomatic gum at the same time, keeping China’s market open at a time of economic turbulence and protectionism, and engaging China in serious security and political talks to avoid the worst and maintain a modicum of stability in world politics. Hopefully Washington will be able to align with Europe’s approach as well.

Eastern Europe Doesn’t Want to Chat With China

By Richard Q. Turcsanyi, a program director at the Central European Institute of Asian Studies.

One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, EU-China relations continue to be overshadowed by China’s pro-Russia position. Indeed, long gone are the times when the EU was optimistic about China and focused primarily on business opportunities.

Although this reading of the situation generally applies to almost all EU countries (exceptions might be Hungary and Greece), the differences within the EU are made apparent by how each nation has decided to approach China in this context. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the main dividing line can be drawn roughly between the East and the West.

The main point of divergence appears to be whether to talk to Beijing at all. Many countries in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) seem to consider it a waste of time, counter-productive, or even immoral. Last year, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia announced their departure from the now infamous 16+1 platform of China-CEE cooperation. Other CEE countries have not shown interest in high-level meetings with Chinese leaders either: In the last (online) summit of China-CEE leaders, only five CEE presidents (Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Poland, and Serbia) met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, while six countries (Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and Slovenia) were represented at levels lower than prime minister.

Instead, Czech leaders now tour Taiwan. At the end of March, Czech lower house speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova visited the island, following in the footsteps of the upper house speaker (Senate President) Milos Vystrcil, who visited in 2020. The two are the only parliamentary leaders from the EU to pay official visits to Taiwan in decades. Other CEE countries have also sent—and received—government and parliamentary delegations.

In turn, EU leaders and leaders of some Western European countries have recently started traveling to China. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited in November 2022, followed by European Council President Charles Michel. More leaders have shown up in Beijing in early 2023, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, while the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is set to visit this week alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

While visiting leaders don’t resort to business as usual, they do stress that contact with China needs to be preserved and insist something can be achieved with such meetings. Von der Leyen summed it up in her speech before the visit: “We must ensure diplomatic stability and open communication lines with China. We also do not want to cut economic ties with a vital trading partner. … Our story about our relationship to China is not fully written.”

Discussing the Russia-Ukraine war—and China’s role in it—is obviously at the top of the agenda. Germany’s chancellor considered it a success that Xi publicly declared his opposition to the use of nuclear weapons, and the Spanish prime minister used his meeting to urge Xi to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In turn, the sentiment in CEE countries is leaning toward the position that China is part of the problem, and there is little appetite to be seen as too cozy when meeting Chinese leaders.

One might recall that similar regional divisions within Europe appeared when the United States invaded Iraq in 2003, leading to the then-U.S. secretary of defense criticizing Germany and France as the “Old Europe” while praising supporters as the “New Europe.” Twenty years later, many would consent that the New Europe was too hasty in following the United States. History will again judge whether Old Europe is naive to keep talking to China in the current context or if something can be achieved this way.