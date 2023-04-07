What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of April 1: Finns head to the polls, Trump goes to court, and Colombia’s cocaine hippos find new homes.
Finland dominated the headlines this week. Were you paying attention to everything else? See what you can remember with our international news quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Why was Algerian journalist Ihsane el-Kadi sentenced to five years in prison, with two years suspended, on Sunday?
The ruling prompted condemnation from the Committee to Protect Journalists. Algeria’s opaque regime has long resorted to repressive tactics to project stability and detract from its tenuous legitimacy, Francisco Serrano wrote in 2021.
2. Which party won the most votes in Finland’s parliamentary elections over the weekend ahead of the country’s NATO accession?
Finland’s conservative turn reveals a society that is less progressive than much of the world believes, John Last writes.
3. The Saudi- and Russian-led oil cartel OPEC+ decided over the weekend to slash global oil production by about how many barrels a day, starting in May?
Saudi Arabia’s cuts to oil production prove the kingdom is no longer a U.S. ally and should not be treated as one, Aaron David Miller argued in October 2022.
4. Former U.S. President Donald Trump was arraigned Tuesday in New York on which charge?
Trump’s indictment—which most of his fellow Republicans have decried—comes alongside an intensifying legal battle between the GOP-controlled House and the Biden administration over the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, FP’s Robbie Gramer reports.
5. On Wednesday, Indian opposition parties condemned the removal of references from some schoolbooks to which late national leader’s pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity?
The Indian government’s recent efforts to build up a Hindu nationalist state have also fed the growing legend of a fugitive Sikh separatist, FP’s Anchal Vohra writes.
6. What is the subject of the dispute between Guyana and Venezuela that the International Court of Justice decided it could hear on Thursday?
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has vowed to “reconquer” the disputed Essequibo border region as his nation faces dire economic, humanitarian, and security crises, Paul J. Angelo and Wazim Mowla wrote in March 2022.
7. An investigation published Thursday revealed that Croatian police shared information about unauthorized migrants trying to enter the country using what medium?
Western countries face serious demographic challenges but refuse to consider immigration as a solution, FP’s Howard French writes.
8. Israel targeted the Gaza Strip and which country with airstrikes on Friday?
The airstrikes were in response to rocket fire protesting Israeli security forces’ beating of worshipers at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque earlier this week—just one example of differential treatment Palestinians endure under a state that legally defines them as second-class citizens, Yousef Munayyer writes.
9. Astronaut Jeremy Hansen will join three Americans on the first crewed mission to the moon in more than 50 years. Which country is he from?
Hansen will become the first non-American to see the “full circle of the earth,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, according to the New York Times.
10. Colombia’s plans to relocate 70 of deceased drug trafficker Pablo Escobar’s hippos to animal sanctuaries abroad will cost approximately how much?
Sanctuaries in Mexico and India will house the hippos, which have enthusiastically spread throughout Colombia since Escobar brought them to the country in the 1980s, CNN reports.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
