What in the World?

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 30: Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers visits FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on January 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) Will the world tip into a recession in 2023? Inflation remains high, central banks continue to reverse out of an era of easy liquidity, and financial markets seem worryingly fragile. Devel...Show moreoping countries in particular are struggling with debt crises. And adding to the uncertainty, Russia’s war in Ukraine has destabilized the supply of energy, grain, and fertilizer. As the World Bank and International Monetary Fund hold their spring meetings, FP’s Ravi Agrawal will sit down with economist Lawrence H. Summers for a conversation about how the global economy is faring in the wake of multiple crises—and what options policymakers should pursue.

ARLINGTON, VA - SEPTEMBER 11: In this U.S. Navy handout, sunrise at the Pentagon prior to a ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. The American flag is draped over the site of impact at the Pentagon. In 2008, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial opened adjacent to the site, located on Boundary Channel Drive in Arlington, Va., and commemorates the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77 during the terrorist attacks. (Photo by Damon J. Moritz/Released via Getty Images) The Biden administration has faced a range of national security challenges in the last two years, from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the growing challenge represented by China. How does ...Show morethe White House prioritize managing various risks? How is it strengthening U.S. deterrence capabilities in traditional military areas while also racing to develop capacity in emerging technologies such as cyber and artificial intelligence? Colin Kahl, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, is tasked with building and planning U.S. national security strategy. A former editor of FP’s Shadow Government page, Kahl will join editor in chief Ravi Agrawal for an in-depth conversation about the country’s defense and foreign-policy priorities.