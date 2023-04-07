Insider

Why Putin Won’t Use Nuclear Weapons

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis makes the case for giving Ukraine the weapons it needs to the end the war.

By Ravi Agrawal, the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.
Having withstood a winter offensive from Russia, Ukraine is likely to strike back at some point in the coming weeks. It raises several questions about what such a counterattack might look like, how Kyiv should define its goals, and how allies in Europe and the United States should think about helping.

Ravi Agrawal is the editor in chief of Foreign Policy.

Tags: NATO, Nuclear Weapons, Ukraine, War

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to chair a U.N. Security Council meeting via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 31.
A Ukrainian special forces soldier stands in front of a burning gas station after Russian attacks in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 30, 2022.
Vladimir Putin (R), then Russia's prime minister, walks with former U.S. President Bill Clinton at the state residence of the Russian president, Novo-Ogaryovo, outside Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping give a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.
Xi and Putin shake hands while carrying red folders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kurdish military officers take part in a graduation ceremony in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on Jan. 15.
