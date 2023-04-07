Why Putin Won’t Use Nuclear Weapons

Having withstood a winter offensive from Russia, Ukraine is likely to strike back at some point in the coming weeks. It raises several questions about what such a counterattack might look like, how Kyiv should define its goals, and how allies in Europe and the United States should think about helping.
Will the world tip into a recession in 2023?
Inflation remains high, central banks continue to reverse out of an era of easy liquidity, and financial markets seem worryingly fragile. Devel...Show moreoping countries in particular are struggling with debt crises. And adding to the uncertainty, Russia’s war in Ukraine has destabilized the supply of energy, grain, and fertilizer.
As the World Bank and International Monetary Fund hold their spring meetings, FP’s Ravi Agrawal will sit down with economist Lawrence H. Summers for a conversation about how the global economy is fairing in the wake of multiple crises—and what options policymakers should pursue.
The Biden administration has faced a range of national security challenges in the last two years, from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the growing challenge represented by China. How does ...Show morethe White House prioritize managing various risks? How is it strengthening U.S. deterrence capabilities in traditional military areas while also racing to develop capacity in emerging technologies such as cyber and artificial intelligence?
Colin Kahl, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, is tasked with building and planning U.S. national security strategy. A former editor of FP’s Shadow Government page, Kahl will join editor in chief Ravi Agrawal for an in-depth conversation about the country’s defense and foreign-policy priorities.
The Biden administration has introduced landmark legislation to cut carbon emissions, but can it get the rest of the world to come on board fast enough? Does Washington still have an open li...Show morene to Beijing on climate-related issues? What should the world expect from COP28 this year?
John Kerry is U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate. He’ll join FP’s Ravi Agrawal to discuss the United States’ role in the climate crisis and the White House’s plans to reach its goals. The interview serves as a preview to FP’s 2023 Climate Summit on April 26.
