What You Might Not Know About Finland

It’s been a big week for Finland. Just two days after an election in which the country’s most popular prime minister in years lost her reelection bid and Finnish politics moved to the right, the Nordic country finally joined NATO, adding 830 miles to the alliance’s border with Russia.

It’s been a big week for Finland. Just two days after an election in which the country’s most popular prime minister in years lost her reelection bid and Finnish politics moved to the right, the Nordic country finally joined NATO, adding 830 miles to the alliance’s border with Russia.

As all eyes turn to Finland, we’re revisiting our favorite stories on what makes the Nordic country unique, from a firsthand account of the art of sauna diplomacy to an analysis of the country’s reputation as a beacon of progressive politics.—Chloe Hadavas

Finnish actor Jasper Paakkonen relaxes inside a sauna in Helsinki.

FP’s intrepid reporter Robbie Gramer joins the Finnish Diplomatic Sauna Society.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks with the media upon her arrival for a European Union summit in Brussels on March 23.

A debate over Indigenous issues empowered the country’s nativist right ahead of a critical election, John Last writes.

Finnish and NATO flags fly in the courtyard of Finland’s foreign ministry in Helsinki on April 4.

The Baltic Sea was once a Russian lake. Now NATO owns the northern flank, FP’s Jack Detsch reports.

Finland's ambassador to the United States Mikko Hautala

Finland’s envoy to Washington once shared a sauna with the Russian president. Here’s what he thinks the West got wrong about Vladimir Putin.

Members of the National Defence Training Association of Finland attend a training.

Two seemingly similar systems produce very different militaries, FP’s Elisabeth Braw writes.