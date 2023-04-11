World Brief

FP’s flagship evening newsletter guiding you through the most important world stories of the day. Delivered weekdays.

Myanmar’s Military Ups Its Brutal Campaign Against Resistance Forces

With international attention focused elsewhere, the country’s ruling junta is cracking down with increased brutality.

An illustration of Alexandra Sharp, World Brief newsletter writer
An illustration of Alexandra Sharp, World Brief newsletter writer
Alexandra Sharp
By , the World Brief writer at Foreign Policy.
A villager looks at a house damaged following airstrikes by Myanmar’s military.
A villager looks at a house damaged following airstrikes by Myanmar’s military.
A villager looks at a house damaged following airstrikes by Myanmar’s military at Kone Tar village, Myanmar, on March 9. Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images

Welcome back to World Brief, where we’re looking at Myanmar’s military atrocities, Good Friday Agreement unrest in Northern Ireland, and a mass migrant rescue off Italy’s coast.

Welcome back to World Brief, where we’re looking at Myanmar’s military atrocities, Good Friday Agreement unrest in Northern Ireland, and a mass migrant rescue off Italy’s coast.

Myanmar’s Forgotten Crisis

Myanmar’s ruling military junta on Tuesday carried out a devastating airstrike on the village of Pazigyi, located in the country’s rebel-held northwest Sagaing region, killing at least 100 people, including around 30 children. Images from social media showed decimated buildings and roadways. The Tatmadaw, as Myanmar’s military is known, acknowledged responsibility for the strike but said it had targeted “terrorists,” not civilians. The attack struck a large group of mostly civilians who had gathered to celebrate a local rebel group’s opening of an administrative office in the town.

The strike—the deadliest attack in two years—is part of a broader military campaign to stamp out an armed resistance movement that coalesced in response to the February 2021 military coup that ended the country’s decadelong experiment with quasi-democracy.

Although the coup initially drew international media attention and condemnation from Western governments, attention has since waned, eclipsed by crises elsewhere, including in Ukraine—that is, until an atrocity like Tuesday’s occurs. This has produced largely reactive policy decisions by the international community that are often incremental and disjointed, Tom Andrews, the U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, told Foreign Policy on Tuesday. And Myanmar’s military leaders have taken advantage of this.

“The junta are like mushrooms; they thrive in the dark,” Andrews said. “I think because of the lack of attention, there is a lack of political will.” In this way, he fears the lack of an effective international community response will only worsen the crisis. “As time goes on, these attacks will continue and the people of Myanmar will continue to feel the brunt of the horror of these attacks.”

Today’s Most Read

• Casualties Won’t Topple Putin by Timothy Frye

• Ukraine’s Leopard Tank Crews Are Trained and Ready to Fight by Elisabeth Braw

• Why Does the U.S. Care More About Taiwan’s Democracy Than India’s? by Howard W. French

What We’re Following

21st-Century Troubles. Britain and Ireland commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on Tuesday, with U.S. President Joe Biden visiting both Ireland and Northern Ireland this week. That peace deal, which former U.S. President Bill Clinton’s administration helped negotiate, largely ended the decades of bloody sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles.

But although that hard-won peace has broadly endured in the 25 years since, recent years have seen an uptick in violence, albeit on a much smaller scale. That has been driven in part by the political and economic convulsions of Brexit, which sparked fears of renewed border tensions between Ireland, which remains part of the European Union, and Northern Ireland, which left the EU along with the rest of the United Kingdom. Just a day before Biden was set to arrive, masked people in an Irish nationalist-majority area of Derry, Northern Ireland, attacked a police vehicle with gasoline bombs.

A Mediterranean maritime rescue. The Italian government issued a state of emergency late Tuesday over a surge in migration after around 1,200 migrants were rescued off the coast of Italy earlier in the day. This comes after the Italian coast guard saved some 2,000 individuals over the weekend as part of a larger maritime effort to address migration across the Mediterranean Sea.

The emergency measure is intended to help Italy’s far-right government more quickly expel migrants who cross illegally. The government has also tried to crack down on migrant rescue ships, which it accuses of encouraging people to attempt the dangerous sea crossing. Almost 2,000 people were reported either dead or missing in the Mediterranean Sea in 2022. Italy’s national politics has been closely tied to North African immigration for years, with some politicians even becoming wrapped up in migrant exploitation scandals, David Broder reported for Foreign Policy.

Netanyahu reverses course. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apparently has regrets. After two weeks of sticking by his decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Netanyahu reversed course late Monday—offering Gallant the opportunity to return to his post. Gallant was removed from Netanyahu’s cabinet after publicly criticizing the prime minister’s now-suspended judicial reform plan, which sparked weeks of mass protests. Despite being dismissed, Gallant initially refused to leave, with the defense ministry saying he never received a formal letter removing him from office. Now, the prime minister has seemingly realized he needs his defense minister. “There were disagreements between us, even serious disagreements on some issues,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech, “but I decided to leave the disagreements behind us.”

Odds and Ends

Winnie-the-Pooh has become Taiwan’s enemy. As part of a campaign against Chinese nationalism, a Taiwanese designer created an embroidered badge that shows a Formosan black bear, indigenous to Taiwan, punching the classic cartoon teddy bear—whose supposed resemblance to Chinese President Xi Jinping has long been a popular meme on social media—while it holds a honey pot engraved with the five stars of the Chinese flag. Three days of Chinese military drills, meet Taiwanese cartoons.

Correction, April 11, 2023: A previous version misstated the number of children in Myanmar killed since 2021.

Alexandra Sharp is the World Brief writer at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @AlexandraSSharp

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Genocide & Crimes Against Humanity, Myanmar, Torture & War Crimes, War

Editors’ Picks

  1. 1
    Britain’s Surprisingly Enduring Tilt to Asia
  2. 2
    Ukraine’s Leopard Tank Crews Are Trained and Ready to Fight
  3. 3
    Washington Does Damage Control on Ukraine War Leaks
  4. 4
    Why Does the U.S. Care More About Taiwan’s Democracy Than India’s?
  5. 5
    Crimea Has Become a Frankenstein’s Monster
  6. 6
    How AI Will Revolutionize Warfare

More from Foreign Policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping give a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping give a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21.

Can Russia Get Used to Being China’s Little Brother?

The power dynamic between Beijing and Moscow has switched dramatically.

Xi and Putin shake hands while carrying red folders.
Xi and Putin shake hands while carrying red folders.

Xi and Putin Have the Most Consequential Undeclared Alliance in the World

It’s become more important than Washington’s official alliances today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

It’s a New Great Game. Again.

Across Central Asia, Russia’s brand is tainted by Ukraine, China’s got challenges, and Washington senses another opening.

Kurdish military officers take part in a graduation ceremony in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on Jan. 15.
Kurdish military officers take part in a graduation ceremony in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on Jan. 15.

Iraqi Kurdistan’s House of Cards Is Collapsing

The region once seemed a bright spot in the disorder unleashed by U.S. regime change. Today, things look bleak.

Trending

  1. Crimea Has Become a Frankenstein’s Monster
    Argument |
    Anatol Lieven

  2. Ukraine’s Leopard Tank Crews Are Trained and Ready to Fight
    Argument |
    Elisabeth Braw

  3. How AI Will Revolutionize Warfare
    Analysis |
    Michael Hirsh

  4. What Happened to the Taliban’s Pledge to Fight Terrorism?
    Analysis |
    Lynne O’Donnell

  5. Britain’s Surprisingly Enduring Tilt to Asia
    Analysis |
    James Crabtree
Latest

Myanmar’s Military Ups Its Brutal Campaign Against Resistance Forces

What Happened to the Taliban’s Pledge to Fight Terrorism?

Washington Needs a Democracy-First Approach to Haiti

The Arab Autocrat’s New Religious Playbook

It’s Time for the United States to Join the ICC
See All Stories