What in the World?

ARLINGTON, VA - SEPTEMBER 11: In this U.S. Navy handout, sunrise at the Pentagon prior to a ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. The American flag is draped over the site of impact at the Pentagon. In 2008, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial opened adjacent to the site, located on Boundary Channel Drive in Arlington, Va., and commemorates the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77 during the terrorist attacks. (Photo by Damon J. Moritz/Released via Getty Images) The Biden administration has faced a range of national security challenges in the last two years, from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the growing challenge represented by China. How does ...Show morethe White House prioritize managing various risks? How is it strengthening U.S. deterrence capabilities in traditional military areas while also racing to develop capacity in emerging technologies such as cyber and artificial intelligence? Colin Kahl, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, is tasked with building and planning U.S. national security strategy. A former editor of FP’s Shadow Government page, Kahl will join editor in chief Ravi Agrawal for an in-depth conversation about the country’s defense and foreign-policy priorities.

U.S. Climate Adviser John Kerry (R) listens to U.S. President Joe Biden (L) delivering a speech as they attend a meeting focused on action and solidarity at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, on November 1, 2021. - COP26, running from October 31 to November 12, 2021 in Glasgow, will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments. (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) The Biden administration has introduced landmark legislation to cut carbon emissions, but can it get the rest of the world to come on board fast enough? Does Washington still have an open li...Show morene to Beijing on climate-related issues? What should the world expect from COP28 this year? John Kerry is U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate. He’ll join FP’s Ravi Agrawal to discuss the United States’ role in the climate crisis and the White House’s plans to reach its goals. The interview serves as a preview to FP’s 2023 Climate Summit on April 26.