What in the World?
Test yourself on the week of April 8: Middle Eastern foes make nice, Lula meets Xi, and some U.K. doctors go on strike.
See if you learned anything useful from the gigantic U.S. intelligence leak with our weekly international news quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
See if you learned anything useful from the gigantic U.S. intelligence leak with our weekly international news quiz!
1. What charge was brought against two Chinese civil rights lawyers who both received prison sentences of more than 10 years on Monday?
Human rights must be central to U.S. China policy, William Nee argues.
2. The U.N. World Food Programme on Monday said it urgently needed about how much funding to help Afghanistan over the next six months?
As millions of Afghans teeter on the brink of starvation, the Taliban have ramped up hostage-taking to gain political advantage with the West, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.
3. In the United Kingdom, junior doctors—those in their first years of practice—began a four-day strike on Tuesday to demand a pay increase of how much?
A wave of labor unrest isn’t the only crisis facing British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. On the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, his recently passed Northern Ireland deal has little chance of success, Abi McGowan writes.
4. On Tuesday, Australia suspended a World Trade Organization complaint against China in an effort to reopen bilateral trade of which product?
China imposed an 80 percent tariff on Australian barley in 2020 amid a geopolitical dispute. Beijing has a history of wielding tariffs like a cudgel, Charles Edel and Edward Fishman write.
5. The Ukrainian government on Wednesday launched an investigation into a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows what?
The United States must finally join the International Criminal Court to help bring justice to Ukraine, Yevgeny Vindman writes.
6. Which two Middle Eastern countries agreed to restore diplomatic ties on Wednesday?
It’s the latest diplomatic thaw in the region, which also saw Saudi Arabia and Syria take steps to resume flights and consular services this week, FP’s Alexandra Sharp writes in World Brief.
7. On Thursday, Sudan’s military said what new development threatened the nation’s transition to democracy?
The expansion of the RSF, a militia notorious for abuses in Darfur, threatens the hard-won progress of pro-democracy activists, which Ela Yokes documented last October.
8. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. Which of the following was one topic Lula wanted to discuss?
Brazil has taken the middle road on Russia’s war in Ukraine—with an eye to serving as a mediator to end the conflict, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes in Latin America Brief.
9. Scientists discovered evidence of ancient humans using psychoactive drugs at which burial site last week?
The drugs were likely used in ritual settings, and some of the plants consumed could produce “violent and unpleasant” hallucinations, CNN reported.
10. The fire department in Dortmund, Germany, freed a trapped and distressed red squirrel from what structure this week?
The squirrel, which was noted to be “uncooperative,” was not the first of its kind to be stuck in a manhole cover in Germany. A similar situation occurred in 2019, The Associated Press reported.
You scored
It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to World Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.
You scored
Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.
You scored
Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Drew Gorman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
More from Foreign Policy
Can Russia Get Used to Being China’s Little Brother?
The power dynamic between Beijing and Moscow has switched dramatically.
Xi and Putin Have the Most Consequential Undeclared Alliance in the World
It’s become more important than Washington’s official alliances today.
It’s a New Great Game. Again.
Across Central Asia, Russia’s brand is tainted by Ukraine, China’s got challenges, and Washington senses another opening.
Iraqi Kurdistan’s House of Cards Is Collapsing
The region once seemed a bright spot in the disorder unleashed by U.S. regime change. Today, things look bleak.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs.