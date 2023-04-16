The 21st-Century Gold Rush

“A new gold rush is underway in Latin America—only this time around, the bounty is white,” FP’s Christina Lu and Rocio Fabbro reported in February. “With its sprawling salt flats, the region is rich with a new ore—lithium—and everyone from Germany to China is clambering to get in on the race.”

Lithium is essential to the batteries that power the energy transition—and as countries scramble to meet their renewable energy goals, Latin America has become a geopolitical hot spot due to its reserves. The reporting and essays below analyze the tactics states are using to secure the region’s lithium, the challenges to its extraction, and what it will take to prevent a new cold war over this essential resource.—Chloe Hadavas

An aerial view of brine ponds and processing areas of a Chilean lithium mine

Beijing’s not after gold—but lithium, FP’s Christina Lu and Rocio Fabbro report.

Rectangular yellow, green, and blue pools are shown from an aerial view in the desert.

Washington needs lithium—but its history of intervention in the region complicates things, Kathryn Ledebur and Erika Weinthal write.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Volkswagen’s Pacheco vehicle plant in General Pacheco, Argentina, on Jan. 29.

On a visit to South America, the chancellor pitched partnership rather than exploitation, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes.

Two people stand on a sandy expanse, with blue water in the background.

Ramping up production may be harder than it sounds in the “lithium triangle,” Thomas Graham writes.

A man in a hard hat watches a conveyor belt loaded with bright blue chunks of raw cobalt.

To prevent a return to the zero-sum logic of Cold War resource politics, critical mineral supply chains must be widened at every step, Cullen Hendrix writes.