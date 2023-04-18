Colin Kahl: ‘We’re All In’ on Supporting Ukraine

U.S. Climate Adviser John Kerry (R) listens to U.S. President Joe Biden (L) delivering a speech as they attend a meeting focused on action and solidarity at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, on November 1, 2021. - COP26, running from October 31 to November 12, 2021 in Glasgow, will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments. (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) The Biden administration has introduced landmark legislation to cut carbon emissions, but can it get the rest of the world to come on board fast enough? Does Washington still have an open li...Show morene to Beijing on climate-related issues? What should the world expect from COP28 this year? John Kerry is U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate. He’ll join FP’s Ravi Agrawal to discuss the United States’ role in the climate crisis and the White House’s plans to reach its goals. The interview serves as a preview to FP’s 2023 Climate Summit on April 26.

As undersecretary of defense for policy, Colin Kahl is one of the Biden administration's senior most policymakers, tasked with formulating and coordinating the White House's national security strategy. In an hour-long interview on FP Live, Kahl told FP's Ravi Agrawal that the Pentagon is working "24/7" to understand the scope and scale of the recent leaks, and to make sure it never happens again. On Ukraine, Kahl pushed back against criticisms that the Biden administration has slow-rolled aid to Ukraine. "We are all in," he said, adding that "Russia has already lost, by every measure." On China, "the reality is that Beijing is not picking up the phone when we're calling them," said Kahl. And on Taiwan, he explained how the Pentagon thinks about deterrence: "It's important that the Chinese leadership wakes up every single day and says 'today is not the day' to launch an invasion across the Taiwan Strait … or to engage in other aggression that could threaten the rules-based international order." For more, watch the full discussion on video or read a lightly edited and condensed transcript, exclusive to FP Insiders.