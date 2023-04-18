Colin Kahl: ‘We’re All In’ on Supporting Ukraine

Last October, when the Pentagon released its National Defense Strategy, scholars and policy wonks pored over the document for signs of the long-term thinking behind the Biden administration’s day-to-day decisions. And one thing emerged quite clearly: that the White House sees Beijing as its “most consequential strategic competitor.” China is described in the document as a “pacing challenge”—a competitor not just in the immediate term, but also a growing one in the medium and longer term.
The Biden administration has introduced landmark legislation to cut carbon emissions, but can it get the rest of the world to come on board fast enough? Does Washington still have an open li...Show morene to Beijing on climate-related issues? What should the world expect from COP28 this year?
John Kerry is U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for climate. He’ll join FP’s Ravi Agrawal to discuss the United States’ role in the climate crisis and the White House’s plans to reach its goals. The interview serves as a preview to FP’s 2023 Climate Summit on April 26.
As undersecretary of defense for policy, Colin Kahl is one of the Biden administration’s senior most policymakers, tasked with formulating and coordinating the White House’s national sec...Show moreurity strategy.
In an hour-long interview on FP Live, Kahl told FP’s Ravi Agrawal that the Pentagon is working “24/7” to understand the scope and scale of the recent leaks, and to make sure it never happens again.
On Ukraine, Kahl pushed back against criticisms that the Biden administration has slow-rolled aid to Ukraine. “We are all in,” he said, adding that “Russia has already lost, by every measure.”
On China, “the reality is that Beijing is not picking up the phone when we’re calling them,” said Kahl. And on Taiwan, he explained how the Pentagon thinks about deterrence: “It’s important that the Chinese leadership wakes up every single day and says ‘today is not the day’ to launch an invasion across the Taiwan Strait … or to engage in other aggression that could threaten the rules-based international order.”
Economic policymakers from around the globe traveled to Washington this week for the annual spring convening of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. The backdrop to the ...Show moremeeting was stark: The IMF warned of an “anemic outlook” for the global economy amid rising interest rates, stubborn inflation, and Russia’s war in Ukraine. It projects global growth could slow to just 2.8 percent this year.
FP’s Ravi Agrawal sat down with the renowned economist Larry Summers, a former president of Harvard University. Summers has held top jobs at the World Bank, the National Economic Council, and was U.S. treasury secretary from 1999 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton. The two discussed the global economic outlook, but also spent time examining the state of Russia’s economy, the dollar’s strength, accusations of U.S. protectionism, and the economic impacts of U.S.-China competition. Watch the full interview, or read a condensed and edited transcript.
